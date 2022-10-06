Connect with us

Trouserless Chon Buri man crashes car into power pole

PHOTO: TMN Cable TV Pattaya

A Chon Buri man wearing no trousers crashed his car into a power pole in the main city district yesterday. The car of 30 year old Praphot Sriwan was found on a bypass road inbound to Bang Saen in the Ban Suan sub-district. Police said no one witnessed the accident.

Praphot suffered serious head injuries, and rescuers rushed him to a nearby hospital. The windshield on the driver’s side was cracked, suggesting that Praphot might have hit his head and lost consciousness. The rescuers also saw that Praphot’s trousers were on the car floor, The Pattaya News reported. 

Police are currently investigating the incident. 

This news comes less than a week after a woman in nearby Pattaya also crashed her car into a power pole. 

Thailand’s roads are notoriously deadly. Thailand has been ranked as the second most dangerous country to drive in according to a driver’s educational platform. There were 21,052 accidents in 2020, and 11,138 accidents in 2021. 20% of accidents involved motorcycles, while 8% involved six-wheel trucks, and 8% involved trucks with at least 10 wheels. PM Prayut Chan-o-cha this year announced a major goal of cutting the number of road deaths by almost two-thirds by 2027.

Hopefully, Praphot will have a speedy recovery from his injuries.

