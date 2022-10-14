Estate developer killed in Chon Buri trailor truck crash

An estate developer was killed after his BMW hit and became wedged under an 18-wheeler truck in Chon Buri. The man, 31-year-old Krisda Phayungpol, was the owner of a housing project and construction and design company. According to Bangkok Post, the trailer truck was reportedly making a U-turn on highway 33 in tambon Pong, Bang Lamung when the accident occurred.

Apisak Phrakhamchanthuek, 41, driver of the truck owned by S1 Logistics Company, says he had delivered a load of salt to Map Ta Phut Industrial Estate in Rayong and was heading back to Prachin Buri when the black BMW crashed into the middle of the truck. The car went up in flames and Apisak tried to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher, but it was too late. Apisak says he found Krisda deceased inside the car which was crushed under the truck.

After police arrived at the scene, it took 30 minutes to remove Krisda’s body from the truck. Police say they are investigating the crash and will file charges if appropriate. The latest crash only adds to the country’s reputation as having some of the most dangerous roads in the world.

US-based Zutobi, a driver’s educational website that annually measures road accidents throughout the globe, revealed that Thailand scores badly in five different categories. The categories include estimated road death rates, maximum motorway speed limits, seat-belt wearing rates, alcohol-related deaths, and blood alcohol concentration limits.

Zutobi ranked Thailand in second place with 4.35 points, behind South Africa with 3.41 points, and the US was third with 5.03 points.