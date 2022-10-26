Connect with us

Road deaths

Drunk Chonburi FC goalie kills 1 and injures 1 in car crash

Published

 on 

A goalkeeper for Chonburi FC crashed his car early this morning while driving under the influence of alcohol, killing a woman and seriously injuring a man, in the province’s Mueang district, in eastern Thailand.

At 4.30am, officers from Mueang Chon Buri police station received a report that a car crashed into pedestrians on a bridge on Liap Cha Thahle Road in Ban Khot subdistrict.

Police found the body of 62 year old Kanya Phonghassaban lying in the road. Police say she said several broken bones and a smashed skull.

Another man, Phong (surname withheld), suffered broken arms and legs and was taken for urgent treatment at Chon Buri Hospital.

About 20 metres away, officers found a badly damaged black Toyota Vios sedan.

Police said the 22 year old driver, Worawut “Bank” Sakuna, was in a “drunken state.” Police tested his body alcohol content which was measured to be 184mg%. Police say he refused to sign his name on the alcohol reading.

Bank is a goalkeeper for Chonburi FC, which competes in Thai League 1, the top division of Thai football.

An eyewitness told police what he saw. Sawet Jewatcharin said he was walking on the footpath when he saw the Toyota Vios driving “very fast.”

Then, Sawet said he heard a loud noise. He turned around and saw the car spin and crash into the footpath. He said sparks were flying out of the car.

Sawet said the car was heading in his direction so he dodged it by quickly escaping the bridge via a footpath.

He said the deceased and injured were walking on the bicycle lane on the side of the road when the incident happened.

Then, a man wearing a white shirt and driving a white Toyota Fortuner car arrived at the scene with two more men, who all appeared to be drunk too, said police.

Police said one of the passengers who got out of the Fortuner, a “big man,” was 36 year old Chalermpong “Ball” Kerdkaew, who plays as a centre-back for Chon Buri FC.

Police say Ball was “looking for a fight” and hurling insults at the police, rescue workers, and reporters at the scene. Ball threw a punch at a police officer, who dodged it.

Rescue workers and civilians stepped in to hold down Ball until he “calmed down.”

Police took Bank to the police station and charged him with reckless driving causing death and injury and drink driving.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand31 seconds ago

Thailand scoops best costume at Miss Grand International
Best of7 mins ago

Beautiful nature near Bangkok to visit when you need to recharge
Crime31 mins ago

Police seize 263 guns in 15 days in southern Thailand
Sponsored22 hours ago

BISP Soccer 7s tournament returns this November
Guides32 mins ago

Delicious Thai fruits that will delight your taste buds
Tourism52 mins ago

Long weekend in Thailand draws tourists to natural sites
Thailand1 hour ago

9 year old boy shot dead while working in cornfield
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Road deaths1 hour ago

Drunk Chonburi FC goalie kills 1 and injures 1 in car crash
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand ramps up airport checks for Ebola
Guides2 hours ago

Muay Thai Gyms in Bangkok for an authentic experience
Patong2 hours ago

Temporary field hospital opens after road collapse in Patong
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai Cabinet Agrees to let foreigners buy land & Houses in Thailand | GMT
Property News17 hours ago

Cabinet agrees to let foreigners buy land and houses in Thailand
Thailand18 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok Airports Appeals for More Taxis
South18 hours ago

A rare flowering plant species found in South Thailand
Thailand18 hours ago

A naked burglar robs 8 houses & tries to rape a young girl
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending