Drunk Chonburi FC goalie kills 1 and injures 1 in car crash

A goalkeeper for Chonburi FC crashed his car early this morning while driving under the influence of alcohol, killing a woman and seriously injuring a man, in the province’s Mueang district, in eastern Thailand.

At 4.30am, officers from Mueang Chon Buri police station received a report that a car crashed into pedestrians on a bridge on Liap Cha Thahle Road in Ban Khot subdistrict.

Police found the body of 62 year old Kanya Phonghassaban lying in the road. Police say she said several broken bones and a smashed skull.

Another man, Phong (surname withheld), suffered broken arms and legs and was taken for urgent treatment at Chon Buri Hospital.

About 20 metres away, officers found a badly damaged black Toyota Vios sedan.

Police said the 22 year old driver, Worawut “Bank” Sakuna, was in a “drunken state.” Police tested his body alcohol content which was measured to be 184mg%. Police say he refused to sign his name on the alcohol reading.

Bank is a goalkeeper for Chonburi FC, which competes in Thai League 1, the top division of Thai football.

An eyewitness told police what he saw. Sawet Jewatcharin said he was walking on the footpath when he saw the Toyota Vios driving “very fast.”

Then, Sawet said he heard a loud noise. He turned around and saw the car spin and crash into the footpath. He said sparks were flying out of the car.

Sawet said the car was heading in his direction so he dodged it by quickly escaping the bridge via a footpath.

He said the deceased and injured were walking on the bicycle lane on the side of the road when the incident happened.

Then, a man wearing a white shirt and driving a white Toyota Fortuner car arrived at the scene with two more men, who all appeared to be drunk too, said police.

Police said one of the passengers who got out of the Fortuner, a “big man,” was 36 year old Chalermpong “Ball” Kerdkaew, who plays as a centre-back for Chon Buri FC.

Police say Ball was “looking for a fight” and hurling insults at the police, rescue workers, and reporters at the scene. Ball threw a punch at a police officer, who dodged it.

Rescue workers and civilians stepped in to hold down Ball until he “calmed down.”

Police took Bank to the police station and charged him with reckless driving causing death and injury and drink driving.