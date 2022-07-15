Tree falls on couple in Chon Buri, killing 1

This week, Chon Buri province was reminded that Thailand’s monsoon weather can be fatal. On Wednesday, in the province’s main city district, raging wind sent a tree plunging down on top of 2 men on a motorcycle, killing 1 of them. The other man, his boyfriend, was seriously injured.

The tree fell on the couple at Bangsaen Sai 4 Road when the men were heading home during a storm. Both men were rushed to a nearby hospital, where 1 man succumbed to his wounds. The man killed was 27 year old ‘Aim’, whose real name was not provided. The other victim, 27 year old Phanuwat, was still alive and receiving treatment for his injuries, according to friends of the couple.

Thailand’s weather has killed people in similar incidents in the past. After a heavy rainstorm in May, a large tree crashed down on a house in the southern province of Songkhla, crushing a man to death. In April, a banyan tree fell and crushed a 10 year old boy to death in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, also in southern Thailand.

Earlier this week, a mother and daughter in northeast Thailand almost drowned in a flood, although they were luckily rescued.

As Thailand’s monsoon season pushes on, more tragedies like the one in Chon Buri this week this are likely to occur.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News