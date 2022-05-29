After Songkhla storm, tree falls and kills man

Thailand’s monsoon season was fatal for one man in the southern province of Songkhla during the early hours of this morning. After a heavy rainstorm, a large tree crashed down on a house in Sadao district, crushing the man to death.

The man is identified as 56 year old Chat, who worked as a driver for a temple. His house is located on the temple’s grounds. Chat’s body was sent to Sadao Hospital for an autopsy.

Thailand’s weather killed another person just last month when a banyan tree fell and crushed a 10 year old boy to death in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, also in southern Thailand. The boy was sitting near the tree studying online when the incident happened. The boy sadly died instantly when the tree fell on him, crushing him underneath.

The boy’s relatives said that 10 year old Kraiwit Ketwichit went to the temple with his grandma to help out with work around the temple as usual. The grade 5 student sat down under a mangosteen tree near the banyan tree with his smartphone to study online when the 100 year old tree fell down and crushed him

It is thought that heavy rainfall caused the banyan tree’s branches to soak up a lot of water, adding a lot extra weight and causing it to fall down.

