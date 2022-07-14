Mother & daughter rescued from drowning at Khon Kaen Airport

A mother and daughter were rescued after accidentally driving a car into a flooded underground car park at Khon Kaen Airport in Isaan province of Thailand.

A Facebook page, พระจันทร์ ลายกระต่าย V2 (The Rabbit on the Moon V2) posted pictures of a white sedan dripping in water with the caption, “Khon Kaen Airport.” The page didn’t explain the details of the incident, but the pictures showed that the car had been rescued from the airport flood.

On Tuesday, Khon Kaen Airport explained the incident, which happened on the Monday evening of July 9, on its official Facebook page.

“The heavy rain and a storm caused a flood at a new car park building that hadn’t been opened for use. The underground parking area was lower than the road around it making all the water flow down there.

“The mother’s vision was impaired by driving in the heavy rain. She saw the underground car park was flooded as she steered the car in but didn’t think it was that high. The plastic traffic cones placed at the entrance, to warn drivers not to enter, had been blown away by the storm.”

The airport announced that they were notified about the incident at 5.10pm and immediately sent a rescue team to the scene to help the victims and drag out the floating car.

No injuries were reported.

The airport added their plastic traffic cones have been modified and are now heavier in the event of a similar case in the future.

SOURCE: Thairath