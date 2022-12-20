Connect with us

Chon Buri

Thousands attend run-walk in Chon Buri to raise money for children’s organisations

Published

 on 

Thousands run for children's organisations, photo by Siam Rath.

Thousands of Chon Buri dwellers attended a running and walking event for a good cause on Sunday. The event, titled the ‘SVT Run 2022 Charity For Kids,’ raised money for two children’s organisations. One organisation, Baan Jing Jai, is an orphanage. The other organisation, Baan Kru Ja, is a centre helping children victims of abuse and trafficking. 

Over 2000 people turned out for the event that was held in Bang Lamung district. Participants could choose to walk or run at their own pace. 

Participants were divided into four categories: X-Run for ages 30 and up, Y-Run for ages 16-30, Z-Run for ages 7-15, and Kids Spirit for ages 6 and under.

The principal of a local school kicked off the race. The walkers and runners then raced around tourist areas of Bang Lamung, travelling a total distance of eight kilometres.

Both organisations the event funded help disadvantaged and vulnerable children. 

Baan Jing Jai, an orphanage, cares for 70 children between nine months old and 18 years old. Although most of the children attend public schools, some are supported to attend bilingual schools.

Baan Jing Jai was founded in 1992 by members of the Church of Christ Thailand. The founders had been trying to help the many children who hung around in Pattaya, often begging or being taken advantage of by tourists. Many of the children had no parents or had escaped from violent homes. 

The Baan Kru Ja Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center works to protect children from abusers and traffickers, as its name suggests. The centre helps children begging on the streets, and those who have been trafficked. According to the centre’s website, each staff member has over 15 years of experience working with children.

Thailand is notorious for human trafficking. The US 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report identified 414 trafficking victims in 2021. Some 181 of these people were victims of sex trafficking, while 233 were victims of labour trafficking.

Thailand’s trafficking may be ugly, but organisations like Baan Jing Jai and Baan Kru Ja are working to protect children from it.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand10 mins ago

Navy ship sinks in Gulf of Thailand: 77 rescued, 4 dead, 24 missing
Malaysia53 mins ago

Floods hit Malaysia hard, tens of thousands displaced
Thailand1 hour ago

2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
Sponsored7 hours ago

What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Video2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Thailand to promote tourism to Pattaya in new campaign
Thailand2 hours ago

Burmese workers in Bangkok protest for 600 baht minimum wage
Crime2 hours ago

Trafficking rears ugly head again after group of Thais escapes slavery in Cambodia
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Pattaya2 hours ago

Thai man reportedly intoxicated injures Russian motorcyclist in Pattaya crash
Technology3 hours ago

Twitter poll respondents tell Musk to step down, so he changes rules
Crime3 hours ago

Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
Chon Buri4 hours ago

Thousands attend run-walk in Chon Buri to raise money for children’s organisations
Tourism4 hours ago

Anutin promises no 4am curfew; Tourism Ministry suggests Bangla Road trial
Bangkok4 hours ago

Corpse found in Bangkok water tank might not be a murder case
Guides5 hours ago

Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
World5 hours ago

Gunman kills 5 in condo shooting near Toronto
Thailand5 hours ago

New restaurants in Phuket to try this December 2022
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending