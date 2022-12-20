Thousands attend run-walk in Chon Buri to raise money for children’s organisations

Thousands of Chon Buri dwellers attended a running and walking event for a good cause on Sunday. The event, titled the ‘SVT Run 2022 Charity For Kids,’ raised money for two children’s organisations. One organisation, Baan Jing Jai, is an orphanage. The other organisation, Baan Kru Ja, is a centre helping children victims of abuse and trafficking.

Over 2000 people turned out for the event that was held in Bang Lamung district. Participants could choose to walk or run at their own pace.

Participants were divided into four categories: X-Run for ages 30 and up, Y-Run for ages 16-30, Z-Run for ages 7-15, and Kids Spirit for ages 6 and under.

The principal of a local school kicked off the race. The walkers and runners then raced around tourist areas of Bang Lamung, travelling a total distance of eight kilometres.

Both organisations the event funded help disadvantaged and vulnerable children.

Baan Jing Jai, an orphanage, cares for 70 children between nine months old and 18 years old. Although most of the children attend public schools, some are supported to attend bilingual schools.

Baan Jing Jai was founded in 1992 by members of the Church of Christ Thailand. The founders had been trying to help the many children who hung around in Pattaya, often begging or being taken advantage of by tourists. Many of the children had no parents or had escaped from violent homes.

The Baan Kru Ja Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Center works to protect children from abusers and traffickers, as its name suggests. The centre helps children begging on the streets, and those who have been trafficked. According to the centre’s website, each staff member has over 15 years of experience working with children.

Thailand is notorious for human trafficking. The US 2022 Trafficking in Persons Report identified 414 trafficking victims in 2021. Some 181 of these people were victims of sex trafficking, while 233 were victims of labour trafficking.

Thailand’s trafficking may be ugly, but organisations like Baan Jing Jai and Baan Kru Ja are working to protect children from it.