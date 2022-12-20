Connect with us

Tourism

Anutin promises no 4am curfew; Tourism Ministry suggests Bangla Road trial

Published

 on 

FILE PHOTO: The Ministry of Public Health opposes a 4am curfew while the Ministry of Tourism is asking for a trial run on Bangla Road.

The chances of a 4am national nightlife curfew are looking dim. Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul says his ministry strongly opposes the measure. Meanwhile, proponent Minister of Tourism and Sports Pipat Ratchakitprakarn has reduced his campaign from a nationwide extension to just making Bangla Road in Phuket a pilot area for the 4am curfew.

The Ministry of Tourism had previously aimed to at least allow the most popular tourist nightlife spots in Thailand to be open until 4am. They had hoped that compromise would be enough to get the cabinet to consider and possibly approve the proposal in a meeting today.

The further compromise to just focus on the biggest nightlife spot in Phuket was offered because the party area was ready to seamlessly transition into a later closing time. The Bangkok Post pointed out that the vast majority of customers in the area are international tourists, so piloting a programme there would have the greatest effect.

The Tourism Minister asked the government to give them 6 months to show that the 4am curfew would boost revenue by 25% for nightlife and entertainment venues. Economic studies showed that the latest hours of the night are when tourists spend the most money at bars and clubs.

He acknowledged the possibility of risk. The Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee refused the request to extend the sale hours of alcohol, citing a projected 27% increase in road accidents and an extra 10 to 20 deaths per day. The Tourism Minister wants a chance to disprove this and says that 4am nightlife is the only hope to hit the tourism revenue targets the government set out for next year.

“As the government set the 2023 tourism revenue target at 80% of the 2019 level, but the arrivals target at only 50% of the 2019 level, we should have an attractive mechanism to boost spending per person. Night entertainment is the only promising choice we have at the moment.”

On the other side of the argument, Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul assuaged civic groups that opposed the 4am curfew, promising about 50 representatives on Monday at Government House that there will not be a nightlife extension, despite the tourism benefits. He says the Ministry of Public Health believes that later hours will only provoke drunk driving and binge drinking.

He acknowledges that it will generate tourism revenue, but he said a 4am curfew is unsustainable and damaging to Thailand’s general public health. He called on tourism operators to let go of the idea of two extra hours for entertainment and nightlife venues being the solution to boosting profit from tourists.

With tourism and nightlife industry workers and representatives desperately advocating for the 4am curfew, and government agencies and wellness advocates staunchly opposed to it, Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will head the National Alcoholic Beverage Policy Committee to review the proposal on December 22.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10+ years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Tourism11 mins ago

Anutin promises no 4am curfew; Tourism Ministry suggests Bangla Road trial
Bangkok24 mins ago

Corpse found in Bangkok water tank might not be a murder case
Guides31 mins ago

Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Sponsored3 hours ago

What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
World47 mins ago

Gunman kills 5 in condo shooting near Toronto
Thailand50 mins ago

New restaurants in Phuket to try this December 2022
Thailand2 hours ago

Taxi drives off forgetting Norwegian tourist at petrol station in Thailand
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Singapore3 hours ago

Punishment uncertain for boy who threw cat from 22nd floor
Thailand3 hours ago

Dining carriages and catering trolleys return to Thai trains
Thailand3 hours ago

Navy rescues German man with heart failure from cruise ship in Gulf of Thailand
Tourism3 hours ago

Thailand tops BBC poll for Southeast Asia travel
China3 hours ago

China releases first Covid fatality rates after loosening restrictions
Hua Hin3 hours ago

As Thailand’s large waves rage, officials raise red flags on Hua Hin beaches
Thailand4 hours ago

Navy rescues 1 sailor from Gulf of Thailand, 30 still missing
Pattaya4 hours ago

Finnish man found sleeping in road after motorbike crash
Ask an Agent4 hours ago

Why hire a real estate professional in Thailand?
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending