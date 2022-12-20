Crime
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
A Thai man allegedly strangled his ex-wife to death before dumping her body on the side of the road in Chaiyaphum province in northeast Thailand last night. Police have issued a warrant for his arrest.
The body of 36 year old Jib was found on the roadside in Kaeng Khro District early this morning. Police say it was clear she had been strangled.
Jib’s 68 year old mother Sampao told police that Jib and her husband Top previously had problems and Jib wanted to file for a divorce.
However, Top didn’t want to divorce so the case had to go to court. Yesterday, the court was set to make a final ruling on the divorce, but Top never turned up, said Sampao.
Yesterday, Jib told her mother Sampao that she was going to meet her friends at the PTT gas station at the Phu Wiang Intersection in Khon Kaen province, northeast Thailand, near where Jib works at the market. It was only after her daughter’s body was discovered that she knew she went to meet Top, not her friends.
CCTV footage from the PTT station yesterday afternoon clearly captures Top’s silver Mitsubishi Pajero with Bangkok registration 5กส4479. Witnesses say they saw the pair get into the car together. The witnesses were the last people to see Jib alive.
After picking up Jib from the PTT station, Top strangled Jib to death before dumping her body on the side of the road in Chaiyphum, the next province along.
Sampao said she could not contact Jib last night. When Sampao heard the news that a corpse of a woman was found in Chaiyaphum, she feared the worst, and travelled to Kaeng Khro Police Station. The corpse was confirmed to be Sampao’s daughter Jib.
Sampao said Jib never had any problems with anyone, only Top. Jib had previously told her mother she was definitely going ahead with the divorce because she couldn’t stand the fact that Top never earned any money and depended on her.
When Top wouldn’t sign the divorce papers, Sampao helped her daughter to file a case against him with the court, which they were set to approve yesterday, said Sampao.
Sampao said she never expected Top to murder her daughter, but the last people to see her alive saw her get into his car, which is backed up by CCTV evidence.
Merchants in the market told police that they saw Top yesterday and asked him what he was doing. He told them he had come to pick up Jib and take her to Lop Buri province in central Thailand.
Pol. Lt. Cl. Koson Nimpila from Kaeng Khro Police Station said police had issued an arrest warrant for 37 year old Anukul “Top” Poolchantuk under suspicion of “intentional murder.” He may also be charged with concealing or hiding a corpse, added Pol. Lt. Cl. Koson.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Navy ship sinks in Gulf of Thailand: 77 rescued, 4 dead, 24 missing
Floods hit Malaysia hard, tens of thousands displaced
2 Chinese and 17 Thais arrested for illegal money lending apps
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Thailand News Today | Thailand to promote tourism to Pattaya in new campaign
Burmese workers in Bangkok protest for 600 baht minimum wage
Trafficking rears ugly head again after group of Thais escapes slavery in Cambodia
Thai man reportedly intoxicated injures Russian motorcyclist in Pattaya crash
Twitter poll respondents tell Musk to step down, so he changes rules
Man allegedly strangles ex-wife and dumps her body on roadside in northeast Thailand
Thousands attend run-walk in Chon Buri to raise money for children’s organisations
Anutin promises no 4am curfew; Tourism Ministry suggests Bangla Road trial
Corpse found in Bangkok water tank might not be a murder case
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Gunman kills 5 in condo shooting near Toronto
New restaurants in Phuket to try this December 2022
Man savaged to death by three pit bulls
Man faked death to break up with his wife
Five romantic things to do for Christmas in Thailand
Tuhao buck passes to Department of Special Investigation
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
Swedish man falls from Patong hotel
Russians still biggest tourist group in Phuket, peak expected during holidays
Battle lines drawn in Koh Lipe turf war
7 year old girl falls from mum’s bike, killed by oncoming public bus in Bangkok
Phuket was Thailand’s top tourist spot this year
Russian basketball player tragically killed by electrocution in Pattaya
Temples hold prayers for recovery of Princess Bajrakitiyabha
Check Thai lottery result 16 December 2022
Major Qatar corruption scandal allegedly involving Greek MEP
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best Bites1 day ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s in Phuket (2023)
-
Education3 days ago
St. Andrews International School, Green Valley, proud to achieve globally recognised Green Flag award
-
Koh Samui2 days ago
Heavy rains close Gulf ferries, Surin Islands for 2 days
-
World1 day ago
Messi says he will keep going after World Cup win
-
Crime1 day ago
Thailand bans Ugandan visa overstayer for 5 years
-
World2 days ago
Largest cylindrical free-standing aquarium in the world bursts
-
Thailand2 days ago
Bangkok road rage killer waits months for revenge
-
South2 days ago
Northern Irishman missing in Khao Sok after kayak capsized