Mountain B fire death toll rises to 16

The Mountain B tragedy continues as another person injured in the fire dies in hospital. A 23 year old man identified as Sittichai Ouilert died at Chon Buri hospital at 10.21pm yesterday, after he was caught in the fire which swept through a Chon Buri nightclub on Thursday night.

A total of 13 people died at the scene in Sattahip district and three people have since died from their injuries in hospital, according to the Chon Buri Provincial Public Health Office.

Of the 42 people injured in the fire, nine people have returned home. Of the 30 people still receiving treatment in hospital, 16 are still on ventilators to help them breathe, according to the Chon Buri Provincial Public Health Office.

The 27 year old owner of the nightclub “Sia B” was arrested and is facing charges of reckless behaviour causing death and operating a nightclub without a license.

Pattaya Provincial Court released Sia B on bail for 300,000 baht on Monday, sparking outrage among the public given the seriousness of allegations made against him. He is wearing an electronic monitoring bracelet to prevent him attempting to flee the country while he awaits for his court dates.

The exact cause of the fire it still unknown, but experts say that cheap sound absorption panels are the reason the fire became so deadly so quickly. The walls of the club were lined with flammable absorption panels which “burn as fast as paper.”

Survivors say they saw panels melting and falling on top of people as they attempted to navigate their way through the billowing smoke to the club’s single small exit at the front. Experts say non-flammable panels cost just 200 baht more each and could have potentially saved lives.

Mountain B was open without a license. The venue was registered as a restaurant, not an entertainment venue and was also open past the hours specified by law. The 552 square metre venue did not have any fire insurance, according to the Office of Insurance Commission.

Sia B’s 27 year old wife Anongnat Panprasong insists that her husband is not a villain.

