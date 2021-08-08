Chon Buri
Couple shocked by random bullet through their window glass
A seemingly freak accident startled and confused a Chon Buri couple when a stray bullet came through their bedroom window. The couple live in a 2 story house in Nong Ree in Mueang Chon Buri and were in bed upstairs in the master bedroom when the incident occurred.
Police were called on Thursday about the random bullet and met with the 33 year old man at his house to go over the incident and inspect the window. He said he and his girlfriend were in their bedroom when during the night they heard a banging noise. They assumed it was on the street and essentially ignored it. They weren’t scared and didn’t suspect anything dangerous was going on.
It wasn’t until morning when they opened the bedroom curtains that they discovered an unnerving hole in the window behind it. The couple showed the bullet hole in the window to the police for inspection. The bullet damage is a clean piercing of the glass with a relatively small hole and very small shatter around it. The rest of the window glass is fully intact and unharmed.
When they found the bullet hole in their window they were naturally a bit freaked out, but thankful that the bullet didn’t hit them or do any more serious damage.
The house is in a relatively quiet location – a rural area with houses spread out uncompacted, with plenty of room between them. Gun battles are not common there. The couple said that they didn’t know of any enemies or conflicts they had with anyone that might cause someone to attempt to harm them or even scare them by firing one single shot through their window and have no idea where the bullet came from.
Police have an ongoing investigation into the incident and will be seeking out CCTV cameras in the area and reviewing their footage in hopes of catching a glimpse of someone who could have fired the bullet through the couple’s window.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News
For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok Covid-19 focus: vaccine, medication, treatment plan
Couple shocked by random bullet through their window glass
Pattaya suspect refuses to exit car, livestreams police encounter
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Penguin and 3 other activists turn themselves in to police
Koh Lipe enacts 1 month lockdown restrictions from tomorrow
LATEST: Appeal Court denies Thanapat’s bail request
Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids in Prachin Buri closed until…
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Bangkok Royal Thai Police Office has signage letters altered
Tourist lost in Phuket forest found alive
Covid UPDATE: 19,983 infections, provincial totals
Songkhla Birthday beach party busted
UPDATE: Actor’s girlfriend stabbed to death in Bangkok following “struggle” over knife
Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
Fire takes on timber factory
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Expat arrested on drug charges allegedly claims to be a local “Robin Hood”
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
Phuket bans alcohol sales at restaurants, issues order amid rise of Covid cases
Thailand’s national parks ban the use of some sunscreens containing particular chemicals
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
Thailand’s foreign tourist numbers expected to plummet during 2021
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket3 days ago
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
- Apple2 days ago
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
- Coronavirus Infections2 days ago
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
- Crime3 days ago
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
- Crime1 day ago
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Food shortages beginning as Covid-19 limits production