Connect with us

Chon Buri

Couple shocked by random bullet through their window glass

Neill Fronde

Published

 on 

PHOTO: A random bullet pierced a Chon Buri window. (via Pattaya News)

A seemingly freak accident startled and confused a Chon Buri couple when a stray bullet came through their bedroom window. The couple live in a 2 story house in Nong Ree in Mueang Chon Buri and were in bed upstairs in the master bedroom when the incident occurred.

Police were called on Thursday about the random bullet and met with the 33 year old man at his house to go over the incident and inspect the window. He said he and his girlfriend were in their bedroom when during the night they heard a banging noise. They assumed it was on the street and essentially ignored it. They weren’t scared and didn’t suspect anything dangerous was going on.

It wasn’t until morning when they opened the bedroom curtains that they discovered an unnerving hole in the window behind it. The couple showed the bullet hole in the window to the police for inspection. The bullet damage is a clean piercing of the glass with a relatively small hole and very small shatter around it. The rest of the window glass is fully intact and unharmed.

When they found the bullet hole in their window they were naturally a bit freaked out, but thankful that the bullet didn’t hit them or do any more serious damage.

The house is in a relatively quiet location – a rural area with houses spread out uncompacted, with plenty of room between them. Gun battles are not common there. The couple said that they didn’t know of any enemies or conflicts they had with anyone that might cause someone to attempt to harm them or even scare them by firing one single shot through their window and have no idea where the bullet came from.

Police have an ongoing investigation into the incident and will be seeking out CCTV cameras in the area and reviewing their footage in hopes of catching a glimpse of someone who could have fired the bullet through the couple’s window.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

For more information on Property Insurance, CLICK HERE

 

Get more from The Thaiger

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Neill Fronde

Neill is a journalist from the United States with 10 years broadcasting experience and national news and magazine publications. He graduated with a degree in journalism and communications from the University of California and has been living in Thailand since 2014.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)30 seconds ago

Bangkok Covid-19 focus: vaccine, medication, treatment plan
Chon Buri1 hour ago

Couple shocked by random bullet through their window glass
Crime2 hours ago

Pattaya suspect refuses to exit car, livestreams police encounter
Sponsored5 days ago

Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine

Welcome back to Thailand!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

Protests3 hours ago

Penguin and 3 other activists turn themselves in to police
South5 hours ago

Koh Lipe enacts 1 month lockdown restrictions from tomorrow
Thailand12 hours ago

LATEST: Appeal Court denies Thanapat’s bail request
image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand13 hours ago

Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids in Prachin Buri closed until…
Crime13 hours ago

Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Thailand13 hours ago

Bangkok Royal Thai Police Office has signage letters altered
Thailand14 hours ago

Tourist lost in Phuket forest found alive
Thailand14 hours ago

Covid UPDATE: 19,983 infections, provincial totals
Thailand15 hours ago

Songkhla Birthday beach party busted
Thailand16 hours ago

UPDATE: Actor’s girlfriend stabbed to death in Bangkok following “struggle” over knife
Thailand16 hours ago

Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
Central Thailand17 hours ago

Fire takes on timber factory
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism5 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism6 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism6 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand7 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending