Bangkok Covid-19 focus: vaccine, medication, treatment plan

Vaccination and Covid-19 treatment are pushing forward in Bangkok as the governor stated that he is confident that by the end of August 70% of the population in the city will have at least the first dose of a vaccine. The statement came as Bangkok Governor Assawin Kwanmuang visited a vaccine centre at the Bang Khae branch of The Mall today.

The Ministry of Health has earmarked 750,000 vaccines for Bangkok City Hall, which have received 175,000 of them so far, and have set up 25 vaccination centres outside of hospitals and medical facilities to help push for faster vaccination. The centres have been administering free vaccines for the last 2 days, ramping back up after a delay when the centres experienced vaccine shortages around Bangkok and closed or cancelled appointments.

Those whose appointments were cancelled because of that vaccine shortage in Bangkok will be rescheduled and received the AstraZeneca vaccine at a later date. Others who merely miss their appointment will not be penalized and lose their right to be vaccinated free and will be allowed to reschedule, the governor reassured today.

This round of vaccinates is open to a broader demographic than previous pushes that focused on those over 60 years old or suffering from one of 7 designated high-risk chronic illnesses. The new vaccination drive in Bangkok is open to all people aged 18-59 who only need to register for a vaccine appointment using the Thai Ruam Jai app.

Meanwhile, Bangkok seems to have gotten the process for dealing with Covid-19 infected patients a bit more organised. Anyone who tests positive using a rapid antigen test should notify medical authorities using the 1330 hotline, or contact their district office if they can’t use the hotline. Authorities are guaranteeing a response within 6 hours and Covid-19 infected people will be put into home or community isolation and supplied with medication within 24 hours.

Under doctor supervision, asymptomatic patients will receive that Fah Talai Jone herbal medicine while those with mild symptoms will be given Favipiravir anti-viral pills. Bangkok city purchased about 550,000 Favirpiravir tablets over the last 3 months and have 130,00 left that have already been distributed to hospitals.

For more severe Covid-19 infections and symptoms categorised as Yellow and Red patients, the city is ready with hospitals and field hospitals being supported by 65 pre-admission facilities to care for those in need of more intensive medical treatment.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

