Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Bangkok Covid-19 focus: vaccine, medication, treatment plan
Vaccination and Covid-19 treatment are pushing forward in Bangkok as the governor stated that he is confident that by the end of August 70% of the population in the city will have at least the first dose of a vaccine. The statement came as Bangkok Governor Assawin Kwanmuang visited a vaccine centre at the Bang Khae branch of The Mall today.
The Ministry of Health has earmarked 750,000 vaccines for Bangkok City Hall, which have received 175,000 of them so far, and have set up 25 vaccination centres outside of hospitals and medical facilities to help push for faster vaccination. The centres have been administering free vaccines for the last 2 days, ramping back up after a delay when the centres experienced vaccine shortages around Bangkok and closed or cancelled appointments.
Those whose appointments were cancelled because of that vaccine shortage in Bangkok will be rescheduled and received the AstraZeneca vaccine at a later date. Others who merely miss their appointment will not be penalized and lose their right to be vaccinated free and will be allowed to reschedule, the governor reassured today.
This round of vaccinates is open to a broader demographic than previous pushes that focused on those over 60 years old or suffering from one of 7 designated high-risk chronic illnesses. The new vaccination drive in Bangkok is open to all people aged 18-59 who only need to register for a vaccine appointment using the Thai Ruam Jai app.
Meanwhile, Bangkok seems to have gotten the process for dealing with Covid-19 infected patients a bit more organised. Anyone who tests positive using a rapid antigen test should notify medical authorities using the 1330 hotline, or contact their district office if they can’t use the hotline. Authorities are guaranteeing a response within 6 hours and Covid-19 infected people will be put into home or community isolation and supplied with medication within 24 hours.
Under doctor supervision, asymptomatic patients will receive that Fah Talai Jone herbal medicine while those with mild symptoms will be given Favipiravir anti-viral pills. Bangkok city purchased about 550,000 Favirpiravir tablets over the last 3 months and have 130,00 left that have already been distributed to hospitals.
For more severe Covid-19 infections and symptoms categorised as Yellow and Red patients, the city is ready with hospitals and field hospitals being supported by 65 pre-admission facilities to care for those in need of more intensive medical treatment.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
For more information on Covid-19 Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS
👋 Have your say on our Thailand forums
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
📺 Subscribe / Join YouTube for daily shows
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🐦 FOLLOW us on Twitter
📷 FOLLOW us on Instagram
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Bangkok Covid-19 focus: vaccine, medication, treatment plan
Couple shocked by random bullet through their window glass
Pattaya suspect refuses to exit car, livestreams police encounter
Tour Phuket’s Islands with 5 Star Marine
Welcome back to Thailand!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Penguin and 3 other activists turn themselves in to police
Koh Lipe enacts 1 month lockdown restrictions from tomorrow
LATEST: Appeal Court denies Thanapat’s bail request
Kaeng Hin Phoeng rapids in Prachin Buri closed until…
Confession and evidence, not a scapegoat, in Phuket murder
Bangkok Royal Thai Police Office has signage letters altered
Tourist lost in Phuket forest found alive
Covid UPDATE: 19,983 infections, provincial totals
Songkhla Birthday beach party busted
UPDATE: Actor’s girlfriend stabbed to death in Bangkok following “struggle” over knife
Favipiravir AKA Avigan to be used for all Covid patients, despite paltry scientific merit
Fire takes on timber factory
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
Expat arrested on drug charges allegedly claims to be a local “Robin Hood”
Nurse dies of Covid-19 a week after receiving first dose of Sinovac
Thailand conservation adds 17 rare Indochinese tigers this year
Protestors fill Bangkok streets to protest Prayut, many protest leaders present
August vaccination plan: 80% of Bangkok residents; open to general public, expats
Rollout of Covid-19 vaccination for teenagers gets underway in Cambodia
Phuket lays on Suvarnabhumi bus service for stranded sandbox tourists
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
Thailand’s national parks ban the use of some sunscreens containing particular chemicals
Phuket bans alcohol sales at restaurants, issues order amid rise of Covid cases
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
Thailand’s foreign tourist numbers expected to plummet during 2021
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket3 days ago
TAT touts the Phuket Sandbox first month July successes
- Apple2 days ago
Apple to add child sexual abuse protections to mobile devices
- Coronavirus Infections2 days ago
2 Korat chicken processing factories report over 100 infections
- Crime3 days ago
Body of Swiss national in Phuket identified as foreign government official
- Crime1 day ago
UPDATE: Suspect in Swiss murder in Phuket is a “Thai man”
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Dr Boon, THG group must clarify Pfizer deal controversy
- Crime2 days ago
UPDATE: Phuket police claim they have arrested a suspect in the murder of the Swiss Sandboxer
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Food shortages beginning as Covid-19 limits production