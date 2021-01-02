Lucky escape for mother and baby after stray bullet enters house | The Thaiger

A woman in the eastern province of Chon Buri has told of her lucky escape, after a stray bullet pierced the roof of her home and landed in the room where she was trying to get her baby to sleep. The woman, named in a Thai Residents report as 25 year old Aphitsaya Raksasuk, was attempting to get the 1 year old baby to sleep during the New Year countdown, when she heard a loud sound on the roof of her house. Turning on the light in the room, she saw that part of the ceiling had fallen on to the floor, with a bullet lying next to the debris.

The woman called her father, who took her to file a report at the local police station in the Panthong district. It’s understood officers requested a photograph of the bullet but did not visit the woman’s home to investigate further. The woman has posted about her experience on social media, urging people to stop shooting guns as a way of celebrating the New Year.

“I want to leave a message to those who like shooting into the sky to please stop. If it drops onto someone it can kill them. The bullet fell right where my baby likes to sit. We were really lucky that no one was injured. I hope the police helps track down who did this.”

SOURCE: Thai Residents