Lucky escape for mother and baby after stray bullet enters house | The Thaiger

Chon Buri
Lucky escape for mother and baby after stray bullet enters house
A woman in the eastern province of Chon Buri has told of her lucky escape, after a stray bullet pierced the roof of her home and landed in the room where she was trying to get her baby to sleep. The woman, named in a Thai Residents report as 25 year old Aphitsaya Raksasuk, was attempting to get the 1 year old baby to sleep during the New Year countdown, when she heard a loud sound on the roof of her house. Turning on the light in the room, she saw that part of the ceiling had fallen on to the floor, with a bullet lying next to the debris.
The woman called her father, who took her to file a report at the local police station in the Panthong district. It’s understood officers requested a photograph of the bullet but did not visit the woman’s home to investigate further. The woman has posted about her experience on social media, urging people to stop shooting guns as a way of celebrating the New Year.
“I want to leave a message to those who like shooting into the sky to please stop. If it drops onto someone it can kill them. The bullet fell right where my baby likes to sit. We were really lucky that no one was injured. I hope the police helps track down who did this.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Chon Buri bar raided for violating Covid-19 restrictions
Police have raided a bar in the Banglamung district of Chon Buri after it was found to have violated a closure order currently in place to curtail the spread of Covid-19. The eastern province now has over 211 active cases of the virus.
Earlier this week, the Chon Buri governor introduced strict restrictions in Banglamung and Pattaya in an effort to control the spread of infection. Both areas were classified as “highly-controlled”, with all non-essential businesses, including bars, ordered to close. Last night, Banglamung police officers arrived at a beer bar to find the venue filled with both Thai and foreign customers. According to a report in the The Pattaya News, the manager of the bar has been taken in for questioning. The name of the bar has not been disclosed pending further investigation.
Management at the bar reportedly claimed it was a restaurant, which are currently allowed to provide takeaway food. However, it’s understood no food was being sold at the time of the police raid. During the country’s nationwide lockdown earlier this year, many bars transformed into restaurants, seemingly overnight, in order to continue trading by selling takeaway food, as per the restrictions in place at the time.
Crime
Police identify armed robbery suspect after he allegedly dropped his phone at the scene
Police have identified a man wanted for armed robbery charges after he allegedly dropped his mobile phone as he took off with 800,000 baht worth of gold stolen from a Chon Buri shop.
Using the mobile phone, police identified the suspect as 44 year old Utit Puangthong from Chon Buri’s Koh Jan district, according to Mueang Chonburi Police Chief Colonel Nitat Weanpradab.
“He is still on the run but will be arrested soon and we urge him to surrender before that happens as he has been positively identified.”
Police reviewed surveillance camera footage and say the man came into the shop posing as a customer. They say he asked to look at 2 gold bracelets and 2 gold necklaces. The man the pulled out a handgun, threatening the gold shop employees before running off with the jewelry worth 800,000 baht, police say.
“The suspect forgetfully dropped a mobile phone near the gold shop while fleeing after the robbery.”
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Several migrant workers flee Samut Sakhon detention, 3 re-captured in Chon Buri
A group of Burmese workers managed to flee a detention area in the Covid-19 hotspot of Samut Sakhon yesterday, with 3 later re-captured in the eastern province of Chon Buri. The Pattaya News reports that photos showing a broken wall went viral on social media, with claims that several migrant workers had smashed the wall and torn down wire fences to escape from enforced quarantine.
The claims have sparked panic among Thai netizens and residents in the area, who are calling on the government to enforce stricter measures on such groups. However, the governor of Samut Sakhon says the photos are old and merely show an unfinished wall that has long been used as a cut-through to the fish market. Weerasak Wijitsaengsri insists migrant workers did not break the wall but admits an unspecified number did flee the area where they were being detained. He says the exact number is not yet known, adding that Samut Sakhon authorities are reinforcing the area with extra razor wire and concrete.
The area has been in lockdown since a Covid-19 outbreak at the fish market, where the workforce is predominantly Burmese. The outbreak has now led to over 1,000 cases and spilled into neighbouring provinces and beyond. Migrant workers have been detained in their accommodation quarters, which the authorities have turned into makeshift quarantine facilities in an effort to contain any further spread of the virus.
Police in Chon Buri have captured 3 of the escaped Burmese workers, whose reason for fleeing was reportedly to visit friends in the area. They have been detained and will undergo health screening. However, the authorities are calling for calm, saying the workers have had no contact with the wider public and had not tested positive for the virus before absconding.
Mister Stretch
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 11:22 am
This happened at my house (and my neighbor’s) a few years ago.
The bullet came through the roof, ceiling and rattled around our upstairs bathroom.
The BiB were called, they looked and proclaimed that some idiot shot his pistol in the air and what goes up must come down.
They suggested we sleep downstairs the following year.
No other action was taken.
Slugger
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 12:11 pm
To your knowledge which is limited.
Mister Stretch
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 1:55 pm
Amazing how you can make such a comment when you know nothing of me, the policemen involved or any follow-up meetings or discussions.
It’s asses like you that have finally convinced me to read the articles on Thaiger and let the commentors piss all over each other.
James Pate
Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 2:11 pm
This could have turned out much worse! So happy no one was hurt!