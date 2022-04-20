Chon Buri woman speeds past checkpoint and slams into a house

Security footage from Monday night shows a woman in Chon Buri driving at full speed before crashing into a house, causing a burst of flames. The video then shows a police patrol car turning around to examine the crash. The woman driving the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Saensuk police haven’t reveal her name or age.

The woman had allegedly sped past a police checkpoint, however police say they have no idea why. Checkpoints, they said, are common in Chon Buri at this time of year due to the Songkran holiday. The superintendent of the Saensuk Police Station told The Pattaya News that officers had set up the checkpoint in the area as usual.

Saensuk police claimed they did not chase the woman before she crashed. They said they found out about the crash only after someone notified them.

The owner of the house damaged by the crash, a 65 year old man, told TPN that the car crashed into the side of the house and partially damaged his spirit house. He says the driver’s mother had already contacted him to pay for the damage, even though he had not assessed the damage at this stage.

Many police chases in Thailand have begun when drivers fled checkpoints. Last year, police in Trang chased a driver who sped through a checkpoint for 60 kilometres. In February, police in Khon Kaen, a Northeastern province found almost 2 million meth pills in a car that drove away from them at a checkpoint. The police eventually caught up with the driver when he jumped out of the minivan and ran into a sugarcane plantation.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News