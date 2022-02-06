Thailand
Police in Northeast find almost 2 million meth pills after car flees checkpoint
Police in Khon Kaen, a Northeastern province in Thailand, found almost 2 million meth pills in a car that drove away from them right before they began to search it at a checkpoint. The police eventually caught up with the driver when he jumped out of the minivan and ran into a sugarcane plantation (these drug couriers ALWAYS run off into the adjacent plantations!).
Police then searched the minivan and found 1.98 million methamphetamine pills. The pills had been divided into 330 packages that each had 6,000 pills in them.
Police say they believe the pills were smuggled into Thailand from Laos, and were probably on their way to Bangkok and Southern provinces. Though the drugs have been seized, the driver is still on the loose.
Drugs are often smuggled into Thailand from neighbouring countries like Laos and Myanmar. Last week, soldiers in Chiang Mai seized 200,000 meth pills and 750 grams of heroin from gunmen near the Burmese border. This was after the gunmen started shooting at the soldiers, and the two sides then fired at each other for about 5 minutes.
The patrol of the soldiers tried to convince the gunmen to lay down their weapons, but they refused.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Police in Northeast find almost 2 million meth pills after car flees checkpoint
Thai PM wants faster vaccines for kids 5 and older
Phang Nga village hit by 2004 tsunami opens museum
“Thailand Digital Arts Festival 2022” at ICONSIAM – NFT
Australia to finally open to tourists in March
UPDATE: Spotify removes over 100 old Joe Rogan Experience episodes
Man flies out of speeding car in Phuket, 3 injured
VIDEO: Phuket police search for 2 gunmen over shooting death of Jimi “Slice” Sandhu
In Bangkok, almost 90% of cars, motorbikes, public vehicles still don’t stop at zebra crossings
Do you legally have to wear masks in Thailand?
Ex-deputy attorney general from Red Bull case applies join NACC
Sunday Covid numbers, sixth day of climbing infections
Oil firm apologises for spill in Rayong, disagrees on how much oil was spilled
UPDATE: Gunmen shoot dead a deported Canadian ‘gangster’ in Rawai, Phuket
Thailand approves Sinovac and Sinopharm for 6 year olds and up
Police crack down on gambling in Samut Prakan and Pathum Thani
Countdown to February 1, one day to go before Test & Go resumes
Tomorrow, Thailand opens its borders to the world (terms & conditions apply)
10-year visa to attract engineers and IT experts, boost technology development
Survival Guide: How much does it cost to live in Thailand?
NeoCoV could be ‘3 times more lethal’ than Covid-19, IF it gains key mutation for humans
Phuket officials alarmed by number of tourists testing positive on arrival
Hotels now required to confirm paid room bookings and PCR tests with government
Phuket reports higher infection rate in second Covid tests for Test & Go travellers
Slow trickle of travellers through Suvarnabhumi on day 1 of Test & Go reboot
Phuket officials comment on recent ‘taxi’ fiasco – everything except taxi meters
Bangkok man stops car, releases snakes, cuts himself in bizarre ritual-like act
Tourism operators welcome Test & Go reboot, despite frustration at rule changes
Pattaya braces for reopening of “Walking Street” ahead of the US troops visit
Thailand’s health minister says there’s no legal requirement to wear a face mask
Traveller calls police over high fare charged by Phuket taxi driver
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
- Coronavirus Phuket2 days ago
Phuket officials alarmed by number of tourists testing positive on arrival
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Phuket reports higher infection rate in second Covid tests for Test & Go travellers
- Patong3 days ago
Phuket officials comment on recent ‘taxi’ fiasco – everything except taxi meters
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand’s health minister says there’s no legal requirement to wear a face mask
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Over 23,000 travellers register for Test & Go scheme on day 1 of relaunch
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Tourism officials call for travel bubble talks to resume with Thailand’s neighbours
- Phuket3 days ago
Greek tourists robbed in Phuket get 51,000 baht gift from anonymous donor
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Thai health officials see signs of dementia in some recovered Covid-19 patients
Recent comments: