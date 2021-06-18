Connect with us

Chon Buri

142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts

Maya Taylor

Published 

44 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Facebook/Philstar.com/Walter Bollozos

The eastern province of Chon Buri has reported 142 new Covid-19 infections today, bringing its total in the latest outbreak to 5,786, with 35 deaths. Another death has been reported today, although no further details have been released. According to a Pattaya News report, 993 patients are currently receiving medical treatment, while 4,758 recovered patients have been released, 64 of them yesterday.

Officials have confirmed the details of the new infections as follows:

– 20 infections found through proactive testing at migrant dormitories and communities connected to markets in the Mueang district

– 7 infections detected through proactive testing at online live bars in the Bang Lamung district

– 32 cases reported in people who had close contact with patients linked to market clusters

– 1 infection confirmed after a patient visited a high-risk venue in Bangkok

– 1 infection reported in a close contact of a patient who had travelled out of the province

– 1 infected patient from outside the province who arrived in Chon Buri for medical treatment

– 37 cases in people who have family members who tested positive

– 14 infections in people who have colleagues who tested positive

– 12 infections in people who came into contact with other confirmed patients (currently under investigation)

– 17 other cases being investigated

The Pattaya News reports that although infections have risen in the province, Chon Buri is also conducting its highest level of testing for some time. Officials from the provincial public health department are focusing their efforts on communities where people live and work in close contact, such as markets and at residential communities of market workers.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Chon Buri44 seconds ago

142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts
Phuket9 mins ago

Phuket 62% vaccinated, Sandbox ready to play in, hopefully
Coronavirus (Covid-19)32 mins ago

Friday Covid Update: 3,058 new cases and 22 deaths

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Krabi36 mins ago

Krabi hotels pin hopes on Phuket sandbox success
Tourism1 hour ago

Tourism bodies concerned vaccination uncertainty will disrupt re-opening
Indonesia2 hours ago

Over 350 vaccinated medical workers in Indonesia infected, dozens hospitalised
Coronavirus (Covid-19)9 hours ago

Nightlife businesses petition government to reopen, sell alcohol
Coronavirus (Covid-19)13 hours ago

Koh Larn 70% vaccinated as Pattaya eyes reopening
Economy15 hours ago

BMA extends permits for street vendors to 2 years for stability
Phuket16 hours ago

Expats in Phuket without a work permit can register for a Covid-19 vaccine
Environment16 hours ago

Tar balls wash ashore on several Phuket beaches
Thailand16 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Private vaccines, PM promises to re-open Thailand, Phuket Sandbox | June 17
Thailand17 hours ago

2 dead following truck crash
Thailand17 hours ago

Outbreaks at factories rise, operators ordered to file Covid risk assessment
Thailand17 hours ago

Prayut going to Phuket, see if it’s Sandbox ready
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending