142 new Covid infections in Chon Buri, clusters in market workers and close contacts

The eastern province of Chon Buri has reported 142 new Covid-19 infections today, bringing its total in the latest outbreak to 5,786, with 35 deaths. Another death has been reported today, although no further details have been released. According to a Pattaya News report, 993 patients are currently receiving medical treatment, while 4,758 recovered patients have been released, 64 of them yesterday.

Officials have confirmed the details of the new infections as follows:

– 20 infections found through proactive testing at migrant dormitories and communities connected to markets in the Mueang district

– 7 infections detected through proactive testing at online live bars in the Bang Lamung district

– 32 cases reported in people who had close contact with patients linked to market clusters

– 1 infection confirmed after a patient visited a high-risk venue in Bangkok

– 1 infection reported in a close contact of a patient who had travelled out of the province

– 1 infected patient from outside the province who arrived in Chon Buri for medical treatment

– 37 cases in people who have family members who tested positive

– 14 infections in people who have colleagues who tested positive

– 12 infections in people who came into contact with other confirmed patients (currently under investigation)

– 17 other cases being investigated

The Pattaya News reports that although infections have risen in the province, Chon Buri is also conducting its highest level of testing for some time. Officials from the provincial public health department are focusing their efforts on communities where people live and work in close contact, such as markets and at residential communities of market workers.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile

📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums

📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter

👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook

🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates