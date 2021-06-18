Over 300 Phuket businesses awarded SHA Plus accreditation ahead of re-opening

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has declared the southern island of Phuket as “sandbox-ready”, after awarding SHA Plus accreditation to more than 300 tourism businesses. Phuket is gearing up for a much-anticipated re-opening on July 1, although it must be pointed out that this is still subject to official approval.

The SHA endorsement confirms that hotels and other tourism businesses meet government requirements for public health measures. The extra “Plus” accreditation indicates that over 70% of employees are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Subject to final government approval, vaccinated foreign tourists from countries considered low to medium risk, will be able to visit Phuket from July 1, without having to quarantine. However, they will need to book a SHA-certified hotel and remain on the island for at least 14 days, before they can travel elsewhere in the country. Those coming for shorter stays can leave earlier, but must take an international flight off the island.

According to a TTR Weekly report, 1,389 Phuket businesses have been granted SHA status, with over 300 being SHA Plus-accredited. Thapanee Kiatphaiboon from the TAT was on hand to help Phuket governor Narong Woonchiew hand out SHA Plus badges at a special event earlier this week. Thapanee says the number of SHA-accredited venues will continue to rise as more businesses register for certification.

TAT is currently developing a booking authentication system that will allow foreign tourists to confirm their reservations at SHA Plus properties. SHA-accredited hotels can be booked directly or through travel agents. Hotels are required to enter the details of all “sandbox” visitors on a TAT platform, which will then issue an official reservation number and QR code.

For more information on how to get into Thailand during the pandemic, CLICK HERE.

SOURCE: TTR Weekly

