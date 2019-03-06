Where there’s fire, there’s smoke – Lampang mountains | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Where there’s fire, there’s smoke – Lampang mountains

Adding to the air pollution woes of the north, bushfires have been keeping state firefighters and volunteers busy trying to control the outbreaks in the mountains east of Chiang Mai and north of Lampang.

The efforts yesterday were to battle a front of multiple fires in Doi Phra Baht forest in Lampang’s Muang district.

Fires have been erupting in multiple locations since March 3 and have spread quickly in the hot, dry conditions through the mountainous area, despite strong efforts to control and extinguish them.

Officials from provincial fire control units have been joined by volunteers, soldiers and local administrative officials in a 24/7 battle against the fires, with the help of a helicopter from the Natural Resource and Environment Ministry.

The fire situation remains serious on the hillsides behind City Hall, Huai Tart area, Doi 757-Kiew Prajao area, Doi Farang, the Huai Jamlot-Huai Phadan area, Doi Huai Deua, Doi Huai Luang and the hill behind a television signal repeater station.

The Chiang Mai-based Pha Mueang military task force are also bringing another MI 17-model helicopter, with a 3,500 litre per trip capacity, to aid the ongoing fire-fighting mission.

Air quality in the northern provinces has continued to be poor, particularly around the fire hot zones.

But air quality readings at four stations in Chiang Mai – which had previously been hit with high PM2.5 levels – were “good” and “very good” with levels at 19mcg to 37mcg on Tuesday.

Air quality around the Nan and Lampang firezones continues to be poor as of midday Wednesday.

Where there's fire, there's smoke - Lampang mountains | News by The Thaiger



Chiang Mai

Tourists head to Nan for stunning yellow blossoms

PHOTOS: Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Nan branch office

Tourists are enjoying the stunning blossoms of the Golden Trumpet Tree around Nan province. The  yellow flowers of the Tabebuia Chrysantha are now in full bloom in Nan’s Thung Chang district.

Nan is east of Chiang Mai on the Laos border.

A local group this week invited people to take photos of the beautiful scene along a 150 metre path on a private property just off Highway 101’s 98th kilometre marker.

But be quick. The flowers only remain in full bloom until the middle of March.

Admission to the property costs 20 baht.

Chiang Mai

Wheelchair-bound man shot dead under a flyover in Chiang Mai

A man has been found dead with two gunshot wounds under a flyover in Chiang Mai’s Meuang district. He was an amputee and still seated in his wheelchair when police attended the scene.

Police were alerted at 7.30am this morning that a body had been discovered in a wheelchair beneath a flyover on the Chiang Mai-Lampong road in Tambon Tha Sala.

The man, as yet unidentified, had been shot in the chest and right temple.

The deceased, wheelchair-bound due to his legs having been amputated was wearing a luxury watch and his wheelchair was an expensive imported brand, according to police.

An STI .45 pistol was found on his lap.

Police are yet to determine whether his death was the result of a murder in disguise, or a suicide.

Phet Chakbuakham, a truck driver who had parked his vehicle to take a rest under the flyover, said he heard two loud bangs somewhere between 2-3am, but he thought it was the sound of firecrackers and did not look outside his cab to check further.

Air Pollution

250,000 northerners seek help for smog-related conditions

Up to 250,000 northerners are seeking medical treatment for four different illnesses that have flared up amid the intense air pollution between February 17 and 23.

The Office of Disease Prevention and Control 1 in Chiang Mai has put the figure of affected residents at 248,618, including a high numbers of respiratory complaints among children under four and cardiovascular concerns among adults over 60.

It says the prevalence rate for respiratory ailments was 315.8 per 100,000 population, cardiovascular complaints 250.6, inflamed skin conditions 25.9 and eye irritation cases 22.18.

The situation was worst in nearby province Lampang, with 874.6 people per 100,000 population seeking treatment.

Forest fires and fires deliberately set to clear plantations and farming cropland continue to be major contributors to the haze.

The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency’s fire-monitoring system, found online at fire.gistda.or.th, identifies 280 hotspots on Sunday across Thailand, most on farmland.

There were 95 in the North, 73 in the Central region, 52 in the Northeast, 48 in the West, 10 in the East and two in the South. In Phayao’s Dok Kham Tai district, 100 volunteers were battling forest fires at Wiang Lor, Kiew Kaew, Huai Dok Khem and Mae Ing (Mon Than Tawan) for the second straight day yesterday.

Area officials, vowing to strictly enforce a ban on entering forest reserves, warned people not to light campfires in woods because so many had already run out of control, destroying hundreds of rai of trees and killing wildlife.

