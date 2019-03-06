Enthusiastic Dutch lover gets his marching orders in Koh Samui | The Thaiger

Koh Samui
Enthusiastic Dutch lover gets his marching orders in Koh Samui
SCREENSAVE: Channel Seven News
A Dutch man, who fell fell in love with a Thai female staffer at the resort where he was staying in Koh Samui, wouldn’t take no for an answer. The incident is reported to have happened at the Lamai Hill Villa.
Channel Seven news says the issue became an obsession for him, convinced his good looks would win the heart of the Thai woman being pursued.
But guests at the Lamai resort got fed up with his antics and threatened to leave the resort and stay elsewhere.
Immigration and tourist police eventually stepped in picked up 26 year old Jeffrey van der Linden and took him in for questioning.
He was found to have overstayed his tourist visa. He had arrived as a tourist on January 31 and should have left the country by March 1.
His case made Channel 7 national TV news with the female Thai presenters saying that Thai women were “extra special” and that “no meant no you silly boy!”
Now he will be heading back to Europe with the prospect of being blacklisted. He is currently awaiting his deportation in the detention cells.
SOURCE: CH7 NEWS
Business
Bangkok Airways spending 3 billion on new planes, airports
PHOTO: A Bangkok Airways ATR 72-600 dwarfed by a Thai Airways ‘jumbo’
Bangkok Airways is putting aside 3 billion baht to finance two new aircraft to support their growing passenger numbers.
The local airline is forecasting a 3% growth in bums-on-seats this year to over 6 million passengers. The airline’s CEO says they hope to purchase two new ATR 72-600 aircraft. He says they’re hoping to take delivery before the middle of this year. The company is also spending some of the funds on maintenance and refurbishment of its single-aisle Airbus fleet.
Bangkok Airways already runs 40 aircraft – nine Airbus A320s, 15 Airbus A319s, 11 ATR 72-600s and 5 ATR 72-500s.
The airline is also set to spend on its three airports in Koh Samui, Trat and Sukhothai with a runway extension planned for its Trat operation.
For new routes, Bangkok Airways is poised to capitalize on its regional strengths, opening up flights into Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam.
For Vietnam, Bangkok Air already operates a Bangkok-Cam Ranh route with four flights a week after operating the Bangkok-Phu Quoc route with seven flights per week as well as Chiang Mai-Hanoi. It’s also increasing the frequency of the Bangkok-Da Nang route to 14 flights per week, up from seven flights.
The airline is also proposing increased flights for it’s Chiang Mai-Luang Prabang, Bangkok-Vientiane, Bangkok-Krabi and Bangkok-Mandalay routes.
The ATR 72-600 is a popular plane for the leisure routes and smaller airports
Hot News
The Koh Samui tunnel – “it definitely had all the proper documentation”
The 84 metre tunnel, rediscovered last week by a foreign tourist visiting the north of Koh Samui, is starting to reveal more of its secrets.
This week island authorities announced they would prosecute the builders of the tunnel because they were unable to find any supporting documentation or permissions for the construction.
The Koh Samui land office could, however, confirm that the land either side of the tunnel, was properly titled and owned by the same entity – the Ban Thai Beach Company based in the British Virgin Islands.
The tunnel connects the beach at Ban Tai with a private road and undeveloped piece of forest land two hundred metres from the island’s main ring road in the Mae Nam district. It was earlier reported that the tunnel was part of an uncompleted hotel development.
The Thaiger has discovered that the tunnel was probably built around 2005 by the land owner who was seeking access to the land behind the hill because there was no direct access from the existing roads. So the tunnel would provide access to the 2nd property.
Our source has reveled that it was proposed to be a ‘grand entrance’ with a waterfall ‘gate’ in front of the tunnel that would open up to allow access through the tunnel and into the property behind.
It is not understood at this stage why the owner didn’t progress beyond the construction of the 3.5 x 3.5 metre tunnel.
Our source also said there were many professionals working on the project at the time and it was inconceivable that the tunnel could have proceeded without the proper permits and legal documentation. The source suggested it was far more likely to be a problem with the Koh Samui land office documentation systems rather than the professional design and legal team working on the development at the time.
Read more about the tunnel HERE.
And the Thai authorities’ response to the tunnel HERE.
Koh Samui
Landowners could face jail – Koh Samui ‘mystery tunnel’ case
PHOTOS: Manager Online
Koh Samui authorities are planning to pursue a case against the landowners on either side of a tunnel that was allegedly constructed without permission.
The tunnel connects the beach at Ban Tai with a private road and undeveloped piece of forest land two hundred metres from the island’s main ring road in the Mae Nam district. It was earlier reported that the tunnel was part of an uncompleted hotel development.
Island land official Phallop Meephian, local land officers, police and army were all on the scene investigating this week after a tourist stumbled on the mysterious tunnel and pondered what it was for and where it was leading. The tunnel is around 3.5 metres in diameter.
Manager Online reports that the two land plots, either side of the tunnel, are legally owned, have proper land title deeds with both Thais and a foreigner named on the documents.
But authorities have found no applications or permission granted for the tunnel.
Officials say that building such a structure without permission could lead to a prison term of three months and or a fine of 60,000 baht.
The tunnel was constructed between 2005 and 2006 and only recently came to the authorities’ attention after the foreign tourist stumbled on it, although locals claim they’ve ‘known about it for ages’.
The tunnel has now been blocked by authorities so that the public cannot gain entry.
SOURCE: Manager Online
