Enthusiastic Dutch lover gets his marching orders in Koh Samui | The Thaiger

SCREENSAVE: Channel Seven News

A Dutch man, who fell fell in love with a Thai female staffer at the resort where he was staying in Koh Samui, wouldn’t take no for an answer. The incident is reported to have happened at the Lamai Hill Villa.

Channel Seven news says the issue became an obsession for him, convinced his good looks would win the heart of the Thai woman being pursued.

But guests at the Lamai resort got fed up with his antics and threatened to leave the resort and stay elsewhere.

Immigration and tourist police eventually stepped in picked up 26 year old Jeffrey van der Linden and took him in for questioning.

He was found to have overstayed his tourist visa. He had arrived as a tourist on January 31 and should have left the country by March 1.

His case made Channel 7 national TV news with the female Thai presenters saying that Thai women were “extra special” and that “no meant no you silly boy!”

Now he will be heading back to Europe with the prospect of being blacklisted. He is currently awaiting his deportation in the detention cells.

SOURCE: CH7 NEWS





