Chiang Rai

Van crash injures 14 pre-schoolers

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

3 hours ago

on

A passenger van carrying 25 children to a nursery in Chiang Rai’s Wiang Pa Pao district has crashed into the rear of a truck, injuring the van driver and 14 of the children.

The accident on the Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai road in Moo 6 village in Tambon Wiang Ka Long happened at around 7:20am this morning.

The van driver 59 year old Kamol Phothi suffered injuries to his face. A girl in the front passenger seat had her legs stuck in the damaged console and rescuers had to use the jaws of life to free her from the wreckage.

Five of the preschoolers were seriously injured – two suffering broken arms, one with a head injury and two others had bruises and cuts.

Everyone was taken to Wiang Pa Pao Hospital and 11 of the unharmed children were released soon after.

50 year old Seksan Wongsuwan, the driver of the six-wheeler truck, said he was about to change lanes to make a U-turn when the van crashed into the rear of his truck.

Police continue to investigate the accident.

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Chiang Rai

US Ambassador thanks Chiang Rai locals for looking after US rescue team members

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 days ago

on

August 25, 2018

By

PHOTO: Ten northern artists led by Master Saravuth Kammoonchai, took turns working on the statue – The Nation

Glyn Davies, the US Ambassador to Thailand, toured Chiang Rai province yesterday to thank those who welcomed the US team during the multinational rescue operations to help rescue the young Mu Pa Academy football club members in June.

He visited Wat Rong Khun, also known as White Temple, in Phan district, and saw the new life-size statue of Lt-Commander Saman Kunan, the hero ex-Navy SEAL hero who died during the rescue mission.

In the temple national artist Chalermchai Kositpipat took the ambassador to see a painting depicting the personnel involved in the globally united mission.

He also gave Glynn a print of the painting bearing the number 50/200 and his signature. The envoy in turn gave souvenirs to Chalermchai and his team. Davies also gave a certificate of honour to Worarinmas Luelert, owner of a Miss White laundry shop in Mae Chan, who provided free services for the US team, which came to take part in the rescue mission. Her staff also was given souvenirs by the ambassador.

Davies then headed to Chiang Rai City Hall to express his country’s thanks to local authorities for their care and support for the US participants during the mission.

Twelve Mu Pa members and their assistant coach went missing in Tham Luang cave in late June, triggering a massive rescue operation joined by divers and personnel from many countries. A worldwide audience closely followed the “mission impossible” as it searched for the team and then finished pulling them out of the cave on July 10.

SOURCE: The Nation

Chiang Rai

How to get 300,000 Instagram followers – US ABC TV interviews Mu Pa team

The Thaiger

Published

5 days ago

on

August 24, 2018

By

PHOTO: Adul Samon – ABC News

The 12 Mu Pa football players and their coach say they wanted to thank for the world for the outpouring of love and support that went into rescuing them from a harrowing subterranean ordeal. It was the first independent interview with the team sanctioned by the Thai government and the boys’ minders.

14 year old Adults Samon, the only member of the team that speaks English, said “We learned about love by receiving love from everyone.”

ABC news reported that the interview, which took place at Wat Phra Doi Wao in Mae Sai District, was arranged through the Thai government, on the condition that the topics be reviewed by child psychologists and other specialists caring for the team in order to protect the young boys’ well-being.

Asked what they took away from their time at the temple, the boys rattled off a list.

One boy said they learned “how to be patient.” Another, “to have a very peaceful mind.”

Thai PBS, reporting on the ABC interview, says the youngsters have all been enjoying being back in school and with their families. They have also been trying to adjust to their newfound fame, getting stopped on the streets by admirers wanting to snap photos with them.

One boy, Duangphet “Dom” Phromthep, 13, said his followers on Instagram have grown to more than 300,000. Adul now has 98,000 Instagram followers.

“I want to be a mechanic, to fix cars,” said 13 year old Mongkhon “Mark” Boonpiam.

“I want to be a Navy SEAL,” said 14 year old Ekkarat “Biw” Wongsukchan.

“I want to be an architect,” said 14 year old Natthawut “Tle” Thakhamsong.

Most of the boys said they want to grow up to represent their country on the national football team.

“I would like to express my gratitude for people from the whole world, officials, and volunteers that came to help us,” he said. “We promise that we will be good citizens to society. We will study, and we will love people around the world the same way the whole world loves the 13 of us. Thank you.”

You can watch the interview on America’s ABC news HERE.

Chiang Mai

Heavy rains leave provinces on flood alert

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 week ago

on

August 20, 2018

By

Tropical storm Bebinca has now moved westwards into Myanmar as it continues to weaken but it’s left a trail of floods behind as home and farmland across the the north and north-east as rivers and canals swelled with the heavy rains. Around Petchaburi the situation is still perilous for residents in the wake of the Kaeng Krachan Dam.

In Chiang Rai, a large section of a half-completed flood barrier along Lam Nam Kham canal in Tambon Mae Kham, Mae Chan district, collapsed, inundating 230 homes in four villages with floodwater up to a metre deep. Residents of Ban Moung Khammai Moo 11 and Moo 13, Ban Rong Kor Moo 4 and Ban Santhat Moo 9 were sent scrambling as the tide submerged roads as well.

The runoff then also submerged 100 homes in Tambon Jajawatai further downstream.

Chiang Rai Governor Prajon Prajsakul dispatched officials to help people evacuate their homes and to distribute drinking water and food. Prajon said 76 villages in 23 sub-districts of six districts had seen flooding in recent days, but he expected most to return to normal soon if the rain stopped.

In Muang Nan, home to Tangjit Nusorn Market, flooding was not as severe. Nan Governor Paisal Wimonrat and disaster-prevention chief Narong Inso inspected the Ban Don Kaew sluice gate to supervise repairs to broken panels. With pumps installed around affected areas, officials were optimistic that the situation would improve – again, if the heavy rain lets up.

In Chiang Khan and Pak Chom districts in Loei, the Mekong River had risen to within one metre of breaching its banks as of 7am yesterday. Residents living along the river and connected canals were bracing for floods and prepared to evacuate if necessary, Chiang Khan district chief Chatchapong Art-kaew said. Downstream in Nong Khai, the Mekong reached its highest level of the year yesterday – 11.91 metres – with overflow spilling into to low-lying homes and farmland in Tha Bo district on the southern bank.

Sluice gates were closed and pumps installed in Muang Nong Khai and 3,000 sandbags were prepared.

In Phetchaburi, the Kaeng Krachan Dam was holding nearly 767 million cubic metres of water as of 6am yesterday, representing 108 per cent of its capacity. The sluice gates remained close to minimise impacts on nearby communities, but water was being released via spillways and 20 siphon pipes were installed to help drain it.

As the water was flowing at the rate of 247 cubic metres per second, from the Kaeng Krajan Dam to the downstream Phetch Dam, lowlying downstream areas located between these two dams were flooded. The Tha Yang, Ban Lat, Muang and Ban Laem districts which were downstream from the Phetch Damj were not yet flooded as of press time but Phetch River running through them were rising and inundating some riverside lowlaying areas.

Dozens of specially designed boats to push water were anchored in the river at Ban Laem with their engines trying to hasten the current towards the Gulf.In Kanchanaburi’s Sai Yok district, people living along the Kwai Noi River in Tha Nam Pak Saeng felt the double impact of flooding from the rain-swollen river and fromVajiralongkorn Dam, which was releasing water at a rate of 43 million cubic metres per day.

With that amount to be boosted to 53 million cubic metres from August 23-27, residents were told to move belongings to higher grounds.Residents along both sides of the Moei River in Tak’s Mae Sot district, meanwhile, were warned of possible flash floods. The river had risen close to the ”red alert” level near the First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in Tambon Tha Sai Luad, disaster-prevention chief Kittisak Boonchan said.

SOURCE: The Nation

