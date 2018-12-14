Saman Kunan’s bronze statue arrives in Chiang Rai | The Thaiger

The bronze statue made in commemoration of Lieutenant-Commander Saman Kunan, aka. Ja Sam, a former Navy SEAL member who died in the dramatic rescue operation at Tham Luang caves, has arrived at Wat Rongkhun. The wat is a famous temple of the Chiang Rai province. The statue arrived on a truck from a foundry in Ayutthaya province where it was prepared.

The statue is about 3.2 metres tall standing on a 2.5 metre base surrounded by 13 wild boars to symbolise the 12 boys and their football coach at the heart of the rescue drama, The arrival of the bronze statue excited several thousand tourists visiting the temple today.

National artist Chalermchai Kositpipat who designed the temple and the statue and Mr Saravuth Kammoonchai, the famous sculptor who sculpted the statue model, were on hand to receive the statue.

Tourists were allowed to take pictures with the statue for about an hour before it was moved to a workshop to be taken in a procession to the memorial pavilion in front of Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Non.

Chalermchai said that the statue was built at Asia Fine Art foundry in Ayutthaya whose owner, Mr Thawan Muangchang, agreed to absorb the production cost estimated at 4-5 million baht.

Earlier this week, a huge painting depicting the Thai and foreign heroes who were involved in the rescue operation, especially the SEAL team and the foreign cave divers, and the 13 team members, was moved to the memorial pavilion.

Story about the memorial canvas HERE.

Chalermchai said he would like to thank all who made it possible for the realisation of the memorial project to commemorate the courage and sacrifice of all those who were involved in the search and rescue operations.

The boys and their coach were trapped deep inside the flooded cave for about two weeks before they were safely rescued in one of the most complicated rescue missions ever mounted by Thai and international rescue teams.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai PBS





. Or .