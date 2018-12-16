Keep up with Thaiger Daily News. Sign up below.

Chiang Rai

Narcotics officers arrest three with 370 kg of ‘ice’ and heroin in Chiang Rai

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

Narcotics officers arrest three with 370 kg of 'ice' and heroin in Chiang Rai

Three Hmong men from Tak province have been arrested in Chiang Rai while allegedly attempting to smuggle 300 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ice) and 70 kilograms of heroin from Myanmar into Thailand.

The arrest was made by Army troops from the Pha Muang Taskforce with cooperation from Chiang Rai’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) on Friday night.

A spokesperson for the taskforce say that the three were arrested at 8.30pm at a checkpoint on a road near the 2nd Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge in San Phak Hee village in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district.

Narcotics officials found the drugs after they received a tip-off that a pickup truck would be used to smuggle drugs from Myanmar into Thailand.

The three suspects were identified as 38 year old Surapong Khirirat, 35 year old Worawet Khiriratsakul and 24 year old Sitthiporn Saewang, according to The Nation.

All are ethnic Hmong people from Tak Province.

Surapong told police that he was promised 1.5 million baht by a Chinese man in Thakilek province in Myanmar to deliver the drugs to a recipient in a central province.

SOURCE: The Nation

SOURCE: The Nation



The Thaiger & The Nation

Chiang Rai

Saman Kunan’s bronze statue arrives in Chiang Rai

The Thaiger

Published

2 days ago

on

December 14, 2018

By

Saman Kunan's bronze statue arrives in Chiang Rai

The bronze statue made in commemoration of Lieutenant-Commander Saman Kunan, aka. Ja Sam, a former Navy SEAL member who died in the dramatic rescue operation at Tham Luang caves, has arrived at Wat Rongkhun. The wat is a famous temple of the Chiang Rai province. The statue arrived on a truck from a foundry in Ayutthaya province where it was prepared.

The statue is about 3.2 metres tall standing on a 2.5 metre base surrounded by 13 wild boars to symbolise the 12 boys and their football coach at the heart of the rescue drama, The arrival of the bronze statue excited several thousand tourists visiting the temple today.

National artist Chalermchai Kositpipat who designed the temple and the statue and Mr Saravuth Kammoonchai, the famous sculptor who sculpted the statue model, were on hand to receive the statue.

Tourists were allowed to take pictures with the statue for about an hour before it was moved to a workshop to be taken in a procession to the memorial pavilion in front of Tham Luang Khun Nam Nang Non.

Chalermchai said that the statue was built at Asia Fine Art foundry in Ayutthaya whose owner, Mr Thawan Muangchang, agreed to absorb the production cost estimated at 4-5 million baht.

Earlier this week, a huge painting depicting the Thai and foreign heroes who were involved in the rescue operation, especially the SEAL team and the foreign cave divers, and the 13 team members, was moved to the memorial pavilion.

Story about the memorial canvas HERE.

Chalermchai said he would like to thank all who made it possible for the realisation of the memorial project to commemorate the courage and sacrifice of all those who were involved in the search and rescue operations.

The boys and their coach were trapped deep inside the flooded cave for about two weeks before they were safely rescued in one of the most complicated rescue missions ever mounted by Thai and international rescue teams.

ORIGINAL STORY: Thai PBS

Chiang Rai

Cave-rescue mural now moved to official Tham Luang memorial

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 days ago

on

December 12, 2018

By

Cave-rescue mural now moved to official Tham Luang memorial

by Natthawat Laping

The large mural depicting “The Heroes” from the dramatic cave rescue in Chiang Rai in June/July this year has now been installed at the new memorial pavilion at the mouth of the Tham Luang cave.

The 14×3 metre canvas was moved from Wat Rong Khun this morning, along with another two paintings of the smaller size (each is 4 x 3 metre) under the title “Nang Non”. One was created by National Artist Chalermchai Kositpipat and the other created by various northern artists.

Somluk Pantiboon, the artist who led the team that built the teak pavilion commemorating the rescue of the 13 members of the Mu Pa football club from flooded Tham Luang Cave in Chiang Rai’s Mae Sai district in June and July, said the facility was 95 per cent complete.

He credited the fast pace of construction to the dedication of those involved, adding that such a project would normally take 18 months rather than four.

Somluk said setting the pillars revealed a fine, soft soil rendered golden in colour due to its high iron oxide content. They mixed it with the concrete used for parts of the structure.

“The soil is yellow, just like the mud that oozed out of the cave during the rescue mission,” he said.

Those parts of the pavilion have a unique golden hue as a result, negating the need for exterior paint and nicely matching the colour of the teak.

Somluk’s team has also prepared a site in front of the pavilion where a statue of Lt-Commander Saman Gunan, the former Navy Seal who died during the rescue mission, will be erected on Thursday.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation

Chiang Rai

New book recounts Thai cave rescue of Wild Boars

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

6 days ago

on

December 10, 2018

By

New book recounts Thai cave rescue of Wild Boars

PHOTOS: CNN.com, The National, Amazon.com

On June 23 2018, the world first heard about the disappearance of 12 Thai boys, the young Mu Pa football team and their assistant coach, in a cave system in Chiang Rai, northern Thailand.

“When the cave was unexpectedly flooded, the boys, aged between 11 and 16, and 24 year old Ekapol “Coach Ek” Jantawong, were trapped deep inside, with no means of communication with the outside world. Only a scooter and 11 bicycles they had left in the bushes outside the cave offered a clue to their whereabouts.”

When the boys failed to return home that night it was their head coach and distraught parents who rushed to the cave, and began calling out for their boys.

“The only answer came from the cave itself, the echoes bouncing the names back at them” writes Journalist Matt Gutman in his new book, The Boys in the Cave: Deep Inside the Impossible Rescue in Thailand. 

New book recounts Thai cave rescue of Wild Boars | News by The Thaiger

Chief national correspondent for America’s ABC News, Mat Gutman covered the rescue operation on location. His account is well researched, including interviews with dozens of local witnesses, experts and rescuers. As the first published work on the incident (many more of which are expected to follow) there is high expectations for it to be made into a feature film.

The story appears to be made for the big screen; as a desperate situation brings an international team of experts to pull off an almost lunatic escape plan in a complex underwater cave system. The book chronicles the background of all the boys and their assistant coach and how they struggled to find higher ground as they were forced deeper into the caves.

How they practiced meditation to help pass the hours submerged in almost total darkness, managing what little food and light they had. A small army being formed outside the caves, desperate to rescue the boys, with international help eventually arriving to help give another perspective to the problem.

The book follows the arrival of foreigners whilst the local community comes together to help the group of young men escape what to some seemed to be a lost cause, and then succeed.

Since the events in the book the boys and their coach were ordained as monk novices (except for one), travel the US, appear on the ‘Ellen Show’ and meet and train with football legend Zlatan Ibrahimović.

New book recounts Thai cave rescue of Wild Boars | News by The Thaiger

Come the final page, and despite the death of retired Thai Seal Saman Gunan, who perished while laying guidelines in a flooded passage, the reader of The Boys in the Cave will be forgiven for repeating the rescue camp’s battle cry of “Hooyah!”, and joyfully punching the air.

SOURCE: The Daily Star

Trending