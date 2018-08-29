Chiang Mai
VietJet upgrades to larger planes for Chiang Mai sectors
Vietjet, the Vietnamese-owned budget carrier, says it will add its newest Airbus A321 aircraft on some flights to Chiang Mai. Vietjet is the first airline to assign the 230-seat aircraft to a domestic route in Thailand replacing the smaller 180-seat A320 on two flights daily to Chiang Mai during the morning and evening peak traffic hours.
By mid-September, up to nine flights a day will be assigned to the A321 on the airline’s Thailand routes that have strong passenger bookings. The airline took delivery of its first A321, last January. At the recent Farnborough Air Show it confirmed orders for 129 of the aircraft.
In its second quarter 2018 financial report, Vietjet Air reported that it carried over 5.8 million passengers, an increase of 28%. This includes 4.2 million domestic passengers, up 12.7% and more than 1.6 million international passengers, up 96% over the same period of 2017.
According to its business plan the airline takes delivery of 17 Airbus aircraft this year. In the first six months Vietjet received four Airbus A321 aircraft. In the second half of the year 13 aircraft are due for delivery. But the airline is also doing some reshuffling of its available equipment cutting the larger capacity aircraft on the busier sects whilst downgrading the plane size for other lower-performing sectors.
They say they will replace the new A321 aircraft with the smaller A320 on its Hanoi-Taipei Taoyuan, effective September 17. At the same it will reduce frequencies from 14 to 11 flights weekly.
Also on the Ho Chi Minh City – Taipei Taoyuan route it will replace the A321 with an A320 effective 28 October on one of its twice daily services.
Land expropriation for new Chiang Mai airport expected to start next month
PHOTO: chiangmaicitylife.com
Chiang Mai’s second airport is progressing with the expropriation of private land set to start in September.
Chiang Mai City Life reports that, following the Airports of Thailand approval of new airport projects in Chiang Mai and Phuket with the budget of 125 billion baht, the board will be proceeding on the expropriation of private land.
Story about Airports of Thailand funding approval for new airports in Phuket (Phang Nga) and Chiang Mai HERE.
The second Chiang Mai airport which will be set on 7,000 rai of land, covers 3,631 rai in San Kamphaeng District, Chiang Mai, and 3,388 rai in Ban Thi District, Lamphun. Around 5,300 deeds of private land are estimated to be expropriated with compensation which is planned to conclude by September.
Read the details of the land expropriation HERE.
Thai woman drugs, then steals from two tourists – one of them is dead
Chiang Mai police are on the hunt for a Thai woman they believe has been responsible for the drugging and robbery of two foreigners – one of them has died as a consequence of her crimes.
An Indian and US tourist were independently drugged and robbed by a “pretty, short-haired” Thai woman.
The Nation is reporting that the Chiang Mai police deputy chief Pol Colonel Piyaphan Phattarapongsin has called on investigators to solve the two related drugging cases.
In the first case, the body of a 56 year old Indian tourist Tharak Bart Hamas (not official spelling), was found dead on a hotel bed in downtown Chiang Mai downtown last Monday evening. A cup of coffee was found near the bed.
Hotel staff told police that the man had checked in with a pretty Thai woman with short hair.
In the second case, 69 year old American Gene Ber Ulfgang (not official spelling), was found unconscious in a hotel room in Tambon Chank Phuek in Muang district the following evening.
He was treated in a private hospital for two days before recovering sufficiently to give his account to police. He said he met a woman in a beer bar and took her back to his hotel room. The woman ordered a cup of coffee for him and he passed out after drinking it. He said the woman was pretty, plump and had short hair.
The American tourist said 9,500 baht and US$5,000 in cash, as well as his credit card had gone missing. He later learned that the credit card was used to buy a diamond ring worth about 1 million baht.
Police have concluded at this stage that it’s the same woman in the two cases. She had tried to use a credit card stolen from the Indian man to buy the same diamond ring but the card had failed to clear the bank’s approval for purchase.
STORY: The Nation
Sakchai completes his mission to visit Doi Inthanon with his partner’s ashes
The man who headed out on an epic journey of 1,500 kilometers to fulfill a promise to take his girlfriend to Thailand’s highest mountain 18 months ago, has run into beaurocrats in Chiang Mai.
The man headed out from Trang in March 2017 with his partner’s ashes. Along the way he befriended a kitten and two stray dogs who have been his companions along his north-bound journey ever since.
Original story about Sakchai’s journey HERE.
He reached Chiang Mai, about to head up Doi Inthanon, Thailand’s highest peak, only to be stopped by park officials at the Doi Inthanon national park. The Park Chief Roong Hiranwong said that 49 year old Sakchai Suphanthamat was welcome to ascend the mountain but his companion animals weren’t permitted to enter the national park and he’s not allowed to spread the ashes of his girlfriend there either.
The park chief, quoting reams of rules and regulations, said the mountain in the Chom Thong district of Chiang Mai, is highly revered by worshippers. He said that spreading his cremated partner’s ashes could result in damage to the environment and may encourage others to follow suit.
Oa good note, however, the park chief did promise that his pets would be cared for and the man would be provided free accommodation whilst he paid homage to the mountain and completed his journey – a journey resulting from a pact he and his deceased girlfriend had made years ago to visit the sacred peak.
Sakchai reached the peak on Doi Intanon, his partner’s remains with him, fulfilling the promise he had made to take her to the mountain top.
His two dogs, Krachai and Namo, and the little black kitten, were awaiting him when he came down from the mountain. Mission complete.
Watch some video of Sakchai arriving in Chiang Mai HERE.
PHOTO: chomthongchiangmai Facebook account
