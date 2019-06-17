“Not one of Chiang Mai’s traditional massage ladies” – Porn video investigation | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
“Not one of Chiang Mai’s traditional massage ladies” – Porn video investigation
PHOTO MONTAGE: Daily News
Thai police and the Department of Public Health in Chiang Mai have been investigating the porn video featuring a foreigner that has caused ‘outrage’ among northern Thai netizens who claim the video gives the wrong impression of Thai massage culture.
But police say that only the front of buildings was depicted and that a traditional massage lady was not involved in the ‘acting’ sequences. Meanwhile a hunt for the male foreigner and his female accomplice in the sex scenes continues with multiple viewings providing a greater understanding of the case.
Chiang Mai tourist police and colleagues from Muang district police visited several massage locations including Natchan Massage in Kamphaeng Din Road over the weekend. While the frontage of the shop was the same as in the video, the inside scene locations didn’t match.
“Natchan was all above board and the masseuses were providing a traditional service.”
No staff at the shop, or other places checked, matched the woman in the movie so it was determined by police that the producers had used well known frontages and footage from outside and and then filmed the sex scenes elsewhere.
The Department of Public Health came to the same conclusion (phew!) exonerating the traditional massage parlours in the area.
SOURCE: Daily News | Thai Visa
Chiang Mai
New Zealand expat found dead in Chiang Mai condo
PHOTO: Galare Thong Condominium – Google
An elderly New Zealand expat has been found dead in a condo in Chiang Mai last night (Sunday).
Police from the Muang Chiang Mai police station said the body of 79 year old Warwick Ernest Purser was found in a pool of blood beside his bed in a room on the 12th floor of the Galare Thong Condominium on Chang Klan Road at 7.30pm last night.
A doctor from the Chiang Mai Hospital was unable to determine the cause of death at the scene so the man’s body was transferred to the hospital for autopsy.
The owner of the rented room said Purser, who lived alone, had been renting the room for six years.
He added that he had last seen Purser the previous week and after not hearing from him for several days used a spare key to open the room and found the body.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai netizens outraged after porn movie released online
Chiang Mai locals are sharing their outrage over a porn video shot in a local massage shop where the massage ends up in a lot more than just a happy ending. The clip is called “Thai VIP Massage” and is credited to ThaiSwinger.com.
Manager Online reports that netizens are calling for the police to investigate the adult movie shot in the northern city. The clip was filmed in various locations around the city.
The plot (we use the term loosely) shows foreign tourist goes into the Thai massage shop which is reported to be located near Loi Kroh Road. The man is greeted by a woman wearing traditional Lanna style clothing. She starts off with a traditional massage but her handiwork gets increasingly more sexual in nature and, well, you sort of know the rest of the ‘plot’.
Police say they are yet to receive an official complaint about the clip, which was shared on the Line App, but they have made some preliminary investigations (The Thaiger believes this may involve several detailed viewings of the clip).
Complaints about the ‘adult film’, say that the clip will sully the good reputation of Chiang Mai and Thai’s living in the north. They also complained that people viewing the clip may get the wrong impression about Thai massage.
The mock-moral outrage over the porn video appears contrary to Thai’s actual online viewing habits. The two most popular websites in Thailand are porn video sites, after Google, YouTube and Facebook, a long way ahead of local sites like Pantip.
SOURCE: Manager Online
Chiang Mai
Motorbike riders injured in Chiang Mai underpass – VIDEO
PHOTOS: Chiang Mai Traffic Police
Many motorbike passengers and drivers have been injured as they headed down and stopped inside the Fa Harm Underpass in Chiang Mai yesterday.
Chiang Mai News reports that the accident happened at 6pm last night inside the Fa Harm Underpass on Super Highway Road, northbound.
Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find many damaged motorbikes and five injured people. They were taken to nearby hospitals.
The motorbikes headed into the underpass, using the underpass as shelter from the heavy rain. A pickup truck, also travelling in the underpass, swiped some of the motorbikes and knocked the drivers onto the road, injuring five.
