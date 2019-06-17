6 month free trial for Bang Wa-Tha Chang ferry service, Bangkok | The Thaiger

PHOTO: Thai PBS

A new route has been launched today between Bang Wa (Khlong Phasi Charoen) and Tha Chang (Chao Phraya River). The route has been announced by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the Marine Department for a 6 month trial.

The boat service will be free of charge during its 6 month trial run and aims at providing new alternatives for daily commuters. The new boat service is a part of PM Prayut Chan-o-cha’s initiative “Lor Rang, Reu” (Wheels, Tracks, Boats).

Thai PBS reports that four routes are not currently being serviced by private firms – the route between Bang Wa and Tha Chang piers, Hua Lampong and Devarajakunchorn temple piers, Sri Boonruang Temple and Paseo piers and the route between Bang Wa and Kamphaeng Temple piers.

The new ferry route starts at Bang Wa pier, near the BTS Bang Wa station, runs along Phasi Charoen canal, Bangkok Yai canal and into the Chao Phraya River. The boat stops at four piers – Intharam temple, Phra Phuttha Yodfa Bridge, Rajini and Tha Chang.

The service is available daily from 6-9am at 30 minute intervals and from 9am-7pm at 60 minute intervals.

SOURCE: Thai PBS





