Chiang Mai netizens outraged after porn movie released online | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai netizens outraged after porn movie released online
Chiang Mai locals are sharing their outrage over a porn video shot in a local massage shop where the massage ends up in a lot more than just a happy ending. The clip is called “Thai VIP Massage” and is credited to ThaiSwinger.com.
Manager Online reports that netizens are calling for the police to investigate the adult movie shot in the northern city. The clip was filmed in various locations around the city.
The plot (we use the term loosely) shows foreign tourist goes into the Thai massage shop which is reported to be located near Loi Kroh Road. The man is greeted by a woman wearing traditional Lanna style clothing. She starts off with a traditional massage but her handiwork gets increasingly more sexual in nature and, well, you sort of know the rest of the ‘plot’.
Police say they are yet to receive an official complaint about the clip, which was shared on the Line App, but they have made some preliminary investigations (The Thaiger believes this may involve several detailed viewings of the clip).
Complaints about the ‘adult film’, say that the clip will sully the good reputation of Chiang Mai and Thai’s living in the north. They also complained that people viewing the clip may get the wrong impression about Thai massage.
The mock-moral outrage over the porn video appears contrary to Thai’s actual online viewing habits. The two most popular websites in Thailand are porn video sites, after Google, YouTube and Facebook, a long way ahead of local sites like Pantip.
SOURCE: Manager Online
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Mai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Chiang Mai
Motorbike riders injured in Chiang Mai underpass – VIDEO
PHOTOS: Chiang Mai Traffic Police
Many motorbike passengers and drivers have been injured as they headed down and stopped inside the Fa Harm Underpass in Chiang Mai yesterday.
Chiang Mai News reports that the accident happened at 6pm last night inside the Fa Harm Underpass on Super Highway Road, northbound.
Police and emergency responders arrived at the scene to find many damaged motorbikes and five injured people. They were taken to nearby hospitals.
The motorbikes headed into the underpass, using the underpass as shelter from the heavy rain. A pickup truck, also travelling in the underpass, swiped some of the motorbikes and knocked the drivers onto the road, injuring five.
Chiang Mai
Grab or Uber, or Red Buses? Tourist poll in Chiang Mai.
Thai tourists in Chiang Mai have been polled in the The Mae Jo survey checking on the popularity of public transport options around the northern city. There were 423 respondents to the poll carried out between January 9-23.
So who did the Thai tourists prefer? Uber and Grab or local red buses (Rot Daeng)?
76% of Thai tourists want to see the red vehicles brought under control, in accordance with the law.
Meanwhile, 78% said they’d rather use Grab or Uber ride-hailing Apps for their journeys around the city. The majority say the city’s public transport infrastructure and routing being a complete mess complaining that the red buses didn’t even take tourists where they want to go.
84% said they had had problems with transport in Chiang Mai, with the overwhelming majority having been on the red buses. More than half of those complained about rude drivers and poor service.
They also wanted trams and electric trains. Read HERE.
SOURCE: Chiang Mai News
Chiang Mai
Chinese tourists found dead in a Chiang Mai five-star hotel
Chiang Mai police are investigating the deaths of two Chinese tourists found in the same room at a five-star hotel on Chiang Mai’s Chang Khlan Road.
Police reported yesterday that the men died days apart. The first tourist was believed to have died in his bed two or three days before being found, and the second was believed to have died, seated in front of the toilet, hanged from the bathroom door knob, about 10 hours before being discovered.
A police source said that the decomposed body of the first man – later identified as 30 year old Qin Dianxiogm – had a rope ligature mark around his neck and was found in bed, covered from the neck down with a blanket. A 10 metre long nylon rope was found nearby.
The body of 29 year old Sun Zhengbin was found hanging by the neck from the toilet door.
The bodies were discovered by a maid who detected a bad smell coming from the room that had a “do not disturb” sign on the door since June 4. Police suspect the two friends might have had an argument and one strangled the other and, after contemplating for days, decided to commit suicide.
SOURCE: The Nation
