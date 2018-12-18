Keep up with Thaiger Daily News. Sign up below.

Chiang Mai

Man jumps to his death from condo rooftop in Chiang Mai

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 hours ago

on

Man jumps to his death from condo rooftop in Chiang Mai | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai police are reporting that a man, allegedly experiencing depression following a business failure, has jumped to his death from a condo rooftop in front of his relatives. The incident happened this morning.

40 year old Apirak Chansawang died on impact outside a luxurious 32 floor condo in the Wat Ket area of Chiang Mai.

His relatives told police that they were taking Apirak to the rooftop for morning exercises when he suddenly and spontaneously climbed over the wall and jumped down as shocked relatives were unable to respond.

Relatives told police that Apirak used to have a successful business abroad and returned to Thailand five years ago. He borrowed money from relatives to buy a shophouse and opened a language school. But the business failed, causing him to fall into depression. Apirak was undergoing medical treatment by medical staff at the time, according to police.

His relatives say Apirak had tried to commit suicide before when he was in his room on the 26th floor of the condo but relatives were able to save him in time on that occasion.

Man jumps to his death from condo rooftop in Chiang Mai | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Mai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Chiang Mai

240 million baht in assets seized in Patong and Chiang Mai counterfeit raids

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 hour ago

on

December 18, 2018

By

240 million baht in assets seized in Patong and Chiang Mai counterfeit raids | The Thaiger

Lt Gen Surachate Hakparn is continuing his counterfeit goods crackdown in Patong and Chiang Mai where 240 million baht of assets have been seized over the past month.

At a media scrum held at the Police Region 8 headquarter in Mai Khao yesterday Surachate said, “We have raided four targeted areas in Patong and four targeted areas at the Chiang Mai night Bazar in our counterfeit goods crackdowns. More than 240 million baht of assets such as houses, land and cars have been seized.”

The crackdown follows an investigation that found that many counterfeit goods are being sold online. Patong and Chiang Mai Night Bazar are also favorite places for tourists where fake brand-name items are popular.

“Officers have raided shops near Patong Beach on December 14. Officers seized counterfeit goods and arrested suspects yesterday as well.”

Read more the recent counterfeit sting in Patong HERE.

“Two wanted suspects have now been arrested. 240 million baht of assets have been seized from the raids.”

240 million baht in assets seized in Patong and Chiang Mai counterfeit raids | News by The Thaiger 240 million baht in assets seized in Patong and Chiang Mai counterfeit raids | News by The Thaiger 240 million baht in assets seized in Patong and Chiang Mai counterfeit raids | News by The Thaiger 240 million baht in assets seized in Patong and Chiang Mai counterfeit raids | News by The Thaiger 240 million baht in assets seized in Patong and Chiang Mai counterfeit raids | News by The Thaiger

Chiang Mai

Social media helps re-unite dog and owner in Chiang Mai

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

2 hours ago

on

December 18, 2018

By

Social media helps re-unite dog and owner in Chiang Mai | The Thaiger

Facebook users in Chiang Mai have banded together to locate a lost dog. 24 days ago it was frightened by the firecrackers on Loy Kratong night and ran away.

Thanawat Jinawanit recounts how he and his aunt, Yaowamal Jinawanit, got the dog back from a temple in another tambon last Sunday after a Facebook user called him to report sighting the dog that he recognized from Thanawat’s Facebook wall.

Social media helps re-unite dog and owner in Chiang Mai | News by The Thaiger

He said the dog had developed an attachment to his aunt over the past five years. But three months ago, his aunt had to make a foreign trip and the dog became sad.

Then when his aunt returned home on November 23, Poppaep became frightened by firecracker sounds and ran away from their house.

Thanawat said he searched but failed to locate Poppaep and so posted her photo to his Facebook wall, and the post was widely shared.

On Sunday, a woman called to tell him Poppaep was spotted at Wat Jed Yod in tambon Chang Puak in Muang district, and so he went there with Yaowamal to find it.

Thanawat said his aunt shed her tears of joy after reconnecting with Poppaep.

SOURCE: The Nation/Daily News

Chiang Mai

UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

2 days ago

on

December 16, 2018

By

UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home | The Thaiger

24 year old Sophie Wilson, who has broken her neck in an accident, remains in a Chiang Mai hospital and has to pay £60,000 for hospital bills and to fly back to the UK.

inews.co.uk reports that Sophie was injured after diving into a swimming pool and misjudging the depth. She was fished out of the water on December 1 by a fellow traveller. She was then rushed to hospital, unable to move or feel her legs.

Her head wound was stitched up at a local hospital and then was transported to another hospital “in agony” without any pain relief, she claimed.

Her family say it was “touch and go’” whether she would survive. Her parents, John and Jane, flew to Thailand immediately. When they arrived they were told that Sophie would likely never walk again.

The former UK coffee shop manager has now had two successful surgeries and is making progress. She is now able to move one arm and is breathing on her own, but she still cannot move her legs.

Sophie’s medical bills have so far come to 1,556,000 baht (£37,600). Adding the cost of flying her home with medical support will come to around £60,000.

Her family have launched a GoFundMe appeal in a desperate bid to raise the amount and get her back home.

She had taken out travel insurance but she said the firm has refused to pay out because they deemed her injuries were a result of “a reckless act”.

“It is heartbreaking as I previously led a very active life style and the doubt of whether I will be able to walk again is hard to take, “ said Sophie from her hospital bed.

“But I believe that being negative will only make things harder. I’m lucky to still be here.”

“Initially I was in shock, I never had any reason to believe the pool to have been so shallow as people were jumping and diving in before me. I never lost consciousness. I couldn’t feel my body, just excruciating pain in my neck. I remember saying that I couldn’t feel my legs.”

When she was moved to the Chiang Mai Ram Hospital, Sophie’s friends claim the hospital would not perform surgery until Sophie’s family had guaranteed payment.

The Wilson family were able to arrange the guarantee and Sophie had two operations that took a total of 10 hours, which are said to have maximised her chances of recovery.

“I had no idea I was in a private hospital until around five days into being here,” said Sophie, who explained it’s hard to understand her doctors because of the language barrier.

“Insure and Go (the insurers) sent an investigator to my hospital bed and then told me they wouldn’t pay because my diving was a reckless act.

Sophie’s sister Georgina, a 25 year old PE teacher, who set up the fundraising page, told I that her sister was “the bravest” person she knows.

“She’s is so happy and bubbly and still smiling despite what’s happened to her.”

UK backpacker needs 1.5 million baht for hospital bills and to fly home | News by The Thaiger

PHOTO: Sophie Wilson

SOURCE: inews.co.uk

