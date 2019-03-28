Connect with us

Chiang Mai

German tourist beaten over Chiang Mai karaoke bar bill

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

by Thanakorn Wongnang

A German tourist in Chiang Mai has filed an official complaint with police, claiming he was assaulted by staff at an allegedly over-priced karaoke bar.

The trouble started when he refused to pay the extortionate 10,000 baht bill.

35 year old Arthur Wojciechowski, who ended up with facial bruises from the assault, told Muang Chiang Mai deputy inspector Boworn Somboon that he was strolling near Tha Pae Gate when a tuk-tuk driver invited him to visit the “Together Karaoke” bar on Chang Klan Road on March 26.

Several women sat with him and he told police he ended up drinking four small beers but the bill came at 10,000 baht.

He said he tried to call the police but the staff attacked him, before forcing him to pay 5,000 baht and dumping him outside the bar.

A passerby called an ambulance.

The bar owner would be interviewed, police said. Chang Khlan apparently has several unlicensed karaoke bars used to trick foreigners with high bills and assaulting them if they refuse to pay.

Many were forced to close after a police crackdown but had since reopened, a source said.

Last October, a Korean man filed a complaint against a Chiang Mai karaoke bar for forcing him to pay a 160,000 baht bill. The man managed to get 120,000 baht back after negotiations with the bar owner.

Moral of the story: if you want to sing in Chiang Mai, download an App and stay in your hotel room!

SOURCE: The Nation



Air Pollution

Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, continue to suffer under persistent haze

Published

6 hours ago

on

March 29, 2019

By

PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

Air pollution levels remain high in many of the northern population areas with little respite on the horizon for the smog-stricken northern provinces.

Chiang Mai Natural Resource and Environment Office director Saratcha Suriyakul Na Ayudhaya says that public, private and other sectors are contributing to the lowering the levels of air pollution by spraying water and cleaning road surfaces.

But the generally high levels of air pollution and smoke haze persist despite the best efforts of locals.

Many areas of Chiang Mai still report high levels of haze – ranking 63-90 micrograms per cubic metre of air, according to the Pollution Control Department today.

Here’s Chiang Rai’s readings today as well…

Most of Chiang Mai smoke and haze issues are largely due to multiple forest fires – a total of 31 hot spots reported in the past 24 hours, most of which were in conserved forestland in Chaing Dao and Fang districts.

The PCD report that from January 1 until March 26, Chiang Mai had a total of 934 hot spots – 461 of which occurred in conserved forestland. The authority imposed an outdoor burning ban from March 1 through April 30 and has so far arrested nine violators, most of whom were poachers looking for forest products.

In Phayao’s Mae Chai district, Mae Puem National Park’s participation promoting division head Pathom Meesap revealed that his team had a key mission to fight forest fire that had ravaged areas in Chiang Rai and Phayao in the past month.

Many forest firefighters have now developed health issues with rashes, skin and eye irritation and were deprived of sleep, having a total of eight hours of sleep in three days, according to forestry officials.

Weather over the next five days in Chiang Mai shows little sign of the natural weather conditions helping to clear the situation.

SOURCE: The Nation | weather.com | airvisual.com

Bangkok

Weather warning for summer storm in upper Thailand

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

7 hours ago

on

March 29, 2019

By

The Thai Meteorological Department has announced weather warnings for potential summer storm in upper Thailand.

A high-pressure system from China will extend to and meet the hot weather over upper Thailand, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.

“From March 31 – April 3, outbreaks of summer thunderstorms will be likely in the upper country.”

Thunderstorms, gusty winds and hail are possible, first in the Northeast region and then East, Central and the Northern regions.

“Please stay safe from the severe conditions by keeping away from open areas, big trees and unsecured billboards whilst storms are brewing. Farmers are advised to prepare for crop damage.”

Chiang Mai

Out of town ‘monk’ assaults and kills another monk at a Chiang Mai temple

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

1 day ago

on

March 28, 2019

By

PHOTOS: MThai.com

Chiang Mai police were called to the Ku Kham Temple in Mae Ping after witnesses claim they saw a roving monk beat another man to death, apparently another monk. Both were, according to the temple monks, from out of town.

Sanook reports that 55 year old Phra Wichian was allegedly seen viciously punching and kicking the other man, around 40 years old.

Witnesses say that when the man was still lying lifeless on the ground, the monk kept kicking him. Then, according to their statements, he walked out of the temple murmuring, “He was drunk”.

They noted that the ‘monk’ had also been drinking after the victim went to purchase beer in the morning.

Other monks at the temple say that Phra Wichian was not one of their order and that he had arrived from Nakorn Sawan asking if he could stay at the temple.

No one was able to confirm if he was a real monk or just masquerading as one in robes. The victim was also from out of town, apparently a monk, although he was not in robes at the time of the attack.

Phra Wichian was later arrested near the Kawila boxing camp. He has so far denied any involvement and refused to take part in a reenactment today.

He has been charged with assault causing death. Mae Ping police say they have all the witnesses and evidence they need to bring charges against the man.

SOURCE: Sanook

