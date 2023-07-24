Fireworks factory explosion triggers panic in tranquil Chiang Mai community (video)

Picture courtesy of เวนไตย ไชยวงศ์ Facebook.

A thunderous explosion rocked all tranquillity when a fireworks factory exploded, sending tremors of shock through a Chiang Mai community and engulfing the plant in billowing fire and smoke. The emergency response was put into swift action around midday today.

The incident occurred in the sub-district of San Pu Leui, located in the Doi Saket district. The intense noise and vibration of the explosion caused concern among the area’s residents, who witnessed plumes of fire and smoke wafting into the sky from a considerable distance.

Upon initial investigation, police confirmed that the source was identified to be a fireworks manufacturing factory. Firefighters from surrounding areas and other related departments were soon on the scene to inspect the cause of the disaster, reported KhaoSod.

The explosion and subsequent release of fire and smoke visible from afar caused a great deal of alarm among locals. Many witnesses shared their experiences of the alarming situation. Police officials have since been on the scene to investigate the course of events. Future updates on the incident are expected to be reported.

The echo of the blast, the sight of the menacing smoke, and the flames reaching for the sky created a horrific sight no one in the vicinity is likely to forget anytime soon. These events have truly brought a startling end to a previously calm day in San Pu Leui.

Follow us on :













Last year, a man from Sa Keao province in eastern Thailand was killed in an explosion while he and his son were making fireworks for a funeral. His son was seriously injured in the terrible event.

Officers from Mueang Sa Kaeo Police Station received a report of an explosion at a home in Mueang district. Police travelled to the scene with volunteers from the Sawang So Kaeo Rescue Unit. To read the full story click HERE.