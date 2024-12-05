Cyber police raid Chiang Mai resort, bust illegal call centre

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright ChoomaneePublished: 11:48, 05 December 2024| Updated: 18:53, 05 December 2024
196 2 minutes read
Cyber police raid Chiang Mai resort, bust illegal call centre
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Cyber police and the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) carried out a raid on a luxurious resort in Chiang Mai, uncovering a Chinese gang operating an illegal call centre targeting Thai victims. The operation, which involved over 20 officers, took place yesterday afternoon, leading to the arrest of several individuals and the seizure of numerous illegal telecommunications devices.

The raid, occurring at 3pm, yesterday, December 4, was led by Nattathorn Praosunthorn, a legal advisor for the NBTC and chairman of the subcommittee on the integration of technology crime law enforcement, along with officials from the cyber police division. The team, armed with a search warrant from the Chiang Mai Provincial Court, descended upon a sprawling resort located in Moo 4 along the Hang Dong-Samoeng Road in Ban Pong, Hang Dong district.

Advertisements

This extensive property, spanning over 20 rai, features lavish vacation homes interspersed amongst the scenic natural surroundings and is typically closed to the public, having been shut down during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The police discovered a 31 year old Chinese man, holding Cambodian citizenship, along with nine other Chinese nationals and four Myanmar nationals residing within the premises. Inside the homes, police found a wealth of computers, telecommunications equipment, and numerous illegal Internet devices, all of which were seized for further investigation.

Related news

This crackdown follows the directives of Kittirat Phanphet, the National Police Chief, and other high-ranking officials, who have been prioritizing the fight against crimes impacting public welfare, especially those involving call centre scams.

The resort’s unusual Internet usage, which was disproportionately high compared to the number of reported guests, drew the attention of cyber police. The NBTC, utilising special tools, confirmed these suspicions, leading to the eventual raid and arrests.

Cyber police raid Chiang Mai resort, bust illegal call centre | News by Thaiger

Advertisements

Police raid

Trirong Phiwphan, from the cyber police, commented on the operation.

“This resort had ceased operations during the pandemic and was not open to the public. However, there was a notable influx of foreigners, raising suspicions which led us to monitor their activities closely.”

Nattathorn added that over recent months, the NBTC, in collaboration with the Royal Thai Police, has been actively clamping down on illegal telecommunications infrastructure, including signal towers and cross-border telecommunication lines. This enforcement has forced some call centre gangs to relocate their operations within Thailand.

The recent bust in Chiang Mai exemplifies the cooperative efforts between the NBTC and law enforcement to dismantle these call centre operations while concurrently working on legal reforms to enhance public safety.

The gang’s activities fall under the crime of interfering or obstructing telecommunications, a violation under Section 26 of the Telecommunications Act B.E. 2498 (1955), which carries a maximum penalty of five years imprisonment or a fine of up to 100,000 baht, or both, reported KhaoSod.

All seized items will undergo a thorough examination to gather further evidence for prosecuting additional related offences. The apprehended individuals have been transferred to investigators at the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau 4 for further action.

Cyber police raid Chiang Mai resort, bust illegal call centre | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Loei police seize 90 bikes in street racing crackdown Crime News

Loei police seize 90 bikes in street racing crackdown

8 hours ago
Gunfire attack at Thai office linked to youth gang Crime News

Gunfire attack at Thai office linked to youth gang

8 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s 2024 inflation forecast set between 0.2% and 0.8% Business News

Thailand’s 2024 inflation forecast set between 0.2% and 0.8%

8 hours ago
Thai industry urges delay on 400 baht minimum wage increase Business News

Thai industry urges delay on 400 baht minimum wage increase

8 hours ago
Terror threat won&#8217;t deter Israeli tourists from Phuket, says PTA Business News

Terror threat won’t deter Israeli tourists from Phuket, says PTA

9 hours ago
Family dispute turns deadly as man shoots uncle in Nonthaburi Crime News

Family dispute turns deadly as man shoots uncle in Nonthaburi

10 hours ago
Cyber police raid Chiang Mai resort, bust illegal call centre Chiang Mai News

Cyber police raid Chiang Mai resort, bust illegal call centre

10 hours ago
Heavy rain warnings and flash flood risks in nine Thai provinces Thailand News

Heavy rain warnings and flash flood risks in nine Thai provinces

10 hours ago
Australian man arrested after chaotic naked rampage in Pattaya Crime News

Australian man arrested after chaotic naked rampage in Pattaya

11 hours ago
Thailand cuts car taxes to boost electric vehicle production Thailand News

Thailand cuts car taxes to boost electric vehicle production

12 hours ago
Thailand expands free essential medicines list, saving 170 million baht Thailand News

Thailand expands free essential medicines list, saving 170 million baht

12 hours ago
New M9 motorway to connect Bangkok districts in 2029 Bangkok News

New M9 motorway to connect Bangkok districts in 2029

12 hours ago
Bangkok arrests three African nationals in human trafficking crackdown Bangkok News

Bangkok arrests three African nationals in human trafficking crackdown

13 hours ago
Over 1,000 detained in Thai nominee crackdown on foreign businesses Crime News

Over 1,000 detained in Thai nominee crackdown on foreign businesses

13 hours ago
1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Bangkok lift tragedy Bangkok News

1 dead, 3 seriously injured in Bangkok lift tragedy

1 day ago
Chaos on the Chao Phraya: Tugboat smashes into 6 tour boats Bangkok News

Chaos on the Chao Phraya: Tugboat smashes into 6 tour boats

1 day ago
Pen gun blunder: Thai man&#8217;s bathroom mishap writes tragic end Crime News

Pen gun blunder: Thai man’s bathroom mishap writes tragic end

1 day ago
Former bank officer arrested in Nakhon Sawan for 500k fraud Crime News

Former bank officer arrested in Nakhon Sawan for 500k fraud

1 day ago
Brew-haha: Coffee shop clash near Chanthaburi temple boils over Crime News

Brew-haha: Coffee shop clash near Chanthaburi temple boils over

1 day ago
Bangkok traffic cop under fire for fine collection via tuk tuk driver Bangkok News

Bangkok traffic cop under fire for fine collection via tuk tuk driver

1 day ago
Phuket and the Netherlands strengthen ties over tourism and traffic Phuket News

Phuket and the Netherlands strengthen ties over tourism and traffic

1 day ago
Thailand proposes VAT hike, cuts income tax to boost economy Business News

Thailand proposes VAT hike, cuts income tax to boost economy

1 day ago
Phuket Red Cross urges blood donations as tourist season begins Phuket News

Phuket Red Cross urges blood donations as tourist season begins

1 day ago
Man in Bang Bua Thong accused of sexually assaulting young girl Crime News

Man in Bang Bua Thong accused of sexually assaulting young girl

1 day ago
Ready for takeoff: Thai SmartLynx poised to shake up Thai skies Aviation News

Ready for takeoff: Thai SmartLynx poised to shake up Thai skies

1 day ago
Chiang Mai NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Family dispute turns deadly as man shoots uncle in Nonthaburi

Family dispute turns deadly as man shoots uncle in Nonthaburi

Published: 12:08, 05 December 2024
Heavy rain warnings and flash flood risks in nine Thai provinces

Heavy rain warnings and flash flood risks in nine Thai provinces

Published: 11:34, 05 December 2024
Australian man arrested after chaotic naked rampage in Pattaya

Australian man arrested after chaotic naked rampage in Pattaya

Published: 11:22, 05 December 2024
&#8216;Fast Eddie&#8217; Davenport fights closure of 652 million baht London mansion amid controversy

‘Fast Eddie’ Davenport fights closure of 652 million baht London mansion amid controversy

Published: 11:03, 05 December 2024