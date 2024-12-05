Heavy rain warnings and flash flood risks in nine Thai provinces

Published: 11:34, 05 December 2024| Updated: 18:54, 05 December 2024
194 3 minutes read
Picture courtesy of Dominik QN, Unsplash

Heavy rain warnings have been issued for nine provinces in Thailand, with risks of flash floods, forest runoff, and overflowing rivers. Coastal areas are also facing 2 metre high waves, while Bangkok experiences morning fog and cooler temperatures of 23 degrees Celsius.

A moderate northeast monsoon currently affects the Gulf of Thailand and the southern regions, combined with a low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca expected to move towards Sumatra. This weather pattern is causing heavy rainfall in parts of the southern region.

Residents in these areas are advised to be cautious of potential hazards such as flash floods, forest runoff, and river overflows, particularly in mountainous terrains and low-lying areas.

In the lower Gulf of Thailand, moderate wind and wave conditions prevail, with waves reaching approximately 2 metres. Thunderstorm-affected areas may experience even higher waves. Mariners in these regions are advised to avoid sailing in stormy areas due to the increased risks.

The high-pressure system or cold air mass covering northern Thailand is weakening, resulting in morning fog but still cooler temperatures in the northern and northeastern regions. Mountainous and high-altitude areas will experience cold to very cold conditions, with temperatures dropping to between 10 and 16 degrees Celsius on mountaintops and between 12 and 17 degrees Celsius on high peaks.

Residents are urged to take health precautions due to changing weather conditions and to be mindful of fire hazards due to dry conditions. Additionally, caution is advised when travelling through foggy areas.

Heavy rain

Air quality in northern Thailand is seeing a moderate to high increase in dust and haze accumulation due to weakening winds. The weather forecast for Thailand from 6am today to 6am tomorrow indicates cool weather with morning fog in the north, with a slight increase in temperature and occasional light rain.

The lowest temperatures range from 20 to 22 degrees Celsius, with highs between 31 and 36 degrees Celsius. Mountainous areas will remain cold to very cold, with minimum temperatures between 10 and 16 degrees Celsius. Winds from the east will blow at speeds of 5 to 15 kilometres per hour.

In the northeastern region, cool weather with morning fog is expected, with temperatures also seeing a slight rise. Minimum temperatures will range from 18 to 22 degrees Celsius, with highs between 32 and 33 degrees Celsius.

High-altitude areas will have cold to very cold weather, with minimum temperatures between 12 and 17 degrees Celsius. Northeast winds will reach speeds of 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

Central Thailand will experience morning fog and a slight temperature increase, with minimum temperatures between 20 and 23 degrees Celsius and highs between 33 and 34 degrees Celsius. Northeast winds will blow at speeds of 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Eastern Thailand will also have morning fog and slightly rising temperatures, with minimums between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius and highs from 33 to 35 degrees Celsius. Northeast winds will reach speeds of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, and sea waves will be less than 1 metre high, rising to about 1 metre offshore.

The eastern coast of southern Thailand will see thunderstorms affecting 40% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, particularly in the provinces of Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 21 to 24 degrees Celsius for lows and 29 to 34 degrees Celsius for highs.

Winds from the northeast will reach speeds of 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with sea waves ranging between 1 and 2 metres high, exceeding 2 metres during thunderstorms.

On the western coast of southern Thailand, thunderstorms will affect 30% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, particularly in the provinces of Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Minimum temperatures will range from 23 to 24 degrees Celsius, with highs between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Winds from the east will blow at speeds of 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, with sea waves approximately 1 metre high, exceeding 2 metres during thunderstorms, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its surrounding areas will experience morning fog and a slight rise in temperatures, with lows between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius and highs between 33 and 36 degrees Celsius.

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

