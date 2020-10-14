Chiang Mai tourism slowdown takes a toll on local businesses | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai tourism slowdown takes a toll on local businesses
Chiang Mai’s tourism industry has drastically slowed down from the lack of travel due to the affects of the Covid-19 pandemic – the lockdowns and the travel restrictions. Tourists “vanished” during the April lockdown, according to president of the Tourism Association of Chiang Mai, Anantorn Hochindarat. Now, as the chilly, cool season approaches, when the northern province is the most popular for locals, Chiang Mai’s tourism sector is likely to remain “slow”.
The impacts from reaction to the pandemic has effected various people and business groups in Chiang Mai. Only 35% of the hotels have reopened, and those that are open report lower occupancy rates, Anantorn says. Many tourism businesses like spas, souvenir shops and tour agencies remain closed. The drivers of the red trucks, known as songthaews, used to do 3 to 4 round trips per day. Now only 1 trip per day is the average, and that’s with some drivers taking temporary leave.
“Over 1,000 tour guides are unemployed, while dozens of hotels have been put on sale after owners faced a liquidity crisis.”
Last year, Chiang Mai recorded 100 billion baht in revenue from 10.8 million visitors. 70% of the visitors where Thais while the other 30% were foreigners. After domestic travel restrictions were lifted, local travellers were only 20% from the same period last year. There have been travel promotions and events to help boost domestic tourism across Thailand, but some Thai nationals are still hesitant to travel because of health safety concerns.
“As the international market is stalled, if Chiang Mai can simply get the same chunk of the domestic market back within a year, typically 70% of the total, we should be happy enough.”
Apparently the slowdown of international tourists has been happening before the pandemic. After the 2018 Phuket incident where 2 tourists boats capsized in a storm, killing 46 people, tourist confidence was “shattered,” according to the director of Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Chiang Mai office, Pakkanan Winijchai. The Phuket tourist boats were carrying Chinese tourists, and many Chinese lost confidence in Thailand, she says. Chinese visitors make up one-third of overall international arrivals.
For the past 6 months, there has been a ban on international tourists, crippling travel destinations that relied on the foreigners for income. Thailand has been working on a way to get tourists in, but even the new Special Tourist Visa was a bust when authorities said they were preparing for a group of tourists from China to arrive in Phuket, but no one had actually applied for the visa. Even if the scheme does start up soon, Chiang Mai cannot benefit because it does not have any alternative state quarantine facilities to house the tourists for their mandatory 14 day quarantine upon arrival.
Crime
Chiang Mai woman arrested for allegedly hiring hitman to kill her ex-husband
A 63 year old Chiang Mai woman has been arrested for allegedly hiring a hitman to kill her ex-husband because she wanted his life insurance payout. Bualoi Tala is also being investigated for her alleged involvement in other possible murders after a number of people died after being poisoned and Bualoi received payouts from their life insurance policies.
Police say that 58 year old Anan Thongmarn, Bualoi’s ex-husband, was killed last week. His neck and face had been slashed. The alleged hitman, 48 year old Pankaew KhanKaew, has confessed to the murder, according to police. Phone records trace back to Bualoi, and police say they believe the woman hired a hitman to kill her ex-husband so she could claim the death benefit in the insurance policy valued at hundreds of thousands of baht, according to the Nation Thailand.
Bualoi told police she didn’t want her ex-husband to die, she just wanted him to be hurt really bad. She told police she offered PanKaew 40,000 baht to kill her ex-husband was just a “joke,” she just wanted him to maim her husband.
Police are investigating 6 other possible homicide cases where Bualoi was listed as a beneficiary for the deceased mens’ life insurance policies. Police say the victims were all poisoned and Bualoi received life insurance benefits following their deaths.
Economy
Chiang Mai’s economic losses to reach 100 billion baht due to Covid-19 pandemic
Chiang Mai’s economic losses are estimated to reach 100 billion baht after Covid-19 ravaged the city’s tourism industry. The Bangkok Post reports that Varodom Pitakanonda, the president of The Chiang Mai Chamber of Commerce, says the city’s revenue from tourists “contracted severely this year due to the coronavirus”.
“Now, we are pinning our hopes on government stimulus packages to salvage the ailing economy. Spending dropped in all categories of products, especially in the service, commodities and automobiles sectors, with tourism being to slowest to begin to recover.”
The northern city’s tourism industry has been battered by border closures and travel bans. Once a favourite for Chinese travellers, the lack of tourists has heavily impacted all businesses downstream in the tourism industry.
Varodom says the One University, One Tambon project would help cut unemployment among workers and recent university graduates as well as several measures being implemented to help the economy from now until 2021. Such measures include attracting more domestic tourists to the area and neighbouring provinces as well as long-stay medical tourists to the city’s international-standard hospitals to develop Chiang Mai into a “medicopolis.” Another avenue that could bring in more revenue would see the city offering Alternative Local Quarantine (ALQ) facilities to welcome back foreign tourists with a Special Tourist Visa.
However, delays and first phase procedures could further hamper the already limited number of tourists entering under the special visa as current restrictions only allow 400 tourists per day. Further muddying the outlook is the debt-trodden airline industry which is seeing almost 5 million jobs threatened, according to the Air Transport Action Group.
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai police investigate elderly American’s death from apparent 7th storey fall
Police are investigating the death of an 85 year old American man who appeared to have fallen out a window of his 7th floor condominium. Officers say they do not suspect foul play and there are no signs of struggle. The man’s wife speculates that her husband may have fainted while cleaning the glass.
Jerry Harris Bunker has lived in Thailand for 10 years and was married to 33 year old Thai woman Praweena Naphom Bunker. Praweena says her husband was good natured and healthy.
Praweena was working in their art studio in a renovated room next door when her husband allegedly fell. Neighbours found Jerry’s body in the back of the complex.
Police say a window was open and the man’s glasses were on a table nearby. They say the man suffered a major head injury from the fall which caused his death.
The man’s body was taken to the Maharaj Nakorn Chiang Mai Hospital for an autopsy. Police are still investigating.
SOURCE: Thai Examiner
Mike
October 14, 2020 at 10:48 am
Talk about stating the obvious, but I suppose it may as well be said. Of course Chiang Mai is suffering since it’s a one of the main tourist destinations. It’s very sad news.
What isn’t sad news is that the red sawngtaew cartel is also suffering. I hope with all my heart that they disappear forever.
Geoff
October 14, 2020 at 10:55 am
“no one had actually applied for the visa”! Wow! So much for the comments about arrivals etc. All rubbish by incompetent officials.
EdwardV
October 14, 2020 at 11:09 am
From the linked article: “ Chinese tourists who mostly stay in condos or rental houses owned by Chinese investors.” – and yet Thailand caters to the Chinese tourist. The group who invented zero dollar tourism.