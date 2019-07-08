Chiang Mai teenager survives big bike collision but loses leg – VIDEO | The Thaiger

Connect with us

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai teenager survives big bike collision but loses leg – VIDEO

3 hours ago

Chiang Mai teenager survives big bike collision but loses leg – VIDEO

A 13 year old Chiang Mai teenager is lucky to escape with his life after a high-speed crash in front of the Sri Arun Market in the San Kampaeng district of Chiang Mai.

The person posting video of the incident estimated he was traveling at 150 kph when he hit another motorbike, before sliding into a car at high speed. He recorded the boy flashing past his car’s dash cam just moments before he hit another motorbike. Two other people were injured in the incident.

Chiang Mai teenager survives big bike collision but loses leg - VIDEO

The teenager was riding a 1000cc Kawasaki big bike. He survived the crash but lost a leg in the incident and was rushed to hospital.

His sister went online to apologise to the other motorists and emergency responders for wasting their time attending to her brother. She said their family had sent him to get big bike training although he was too young to have a motorbike licence. He was active in local off-road racing.

The Thailand BigBike Society has blamed his family for allowing the teenager to ride the bigbike in the first place.

In Thailand you must be over 15 year of age to have a motorbike license but there is no restriction on the power of the bike you may ride.

เปิดคลิป อุทาหรณ์เตือนใจ #เด็ก13ขับบิ๊กไบค์ขาขาดกระเด็น บิ๊กไบค์ zx10r 1000 cc.ชนกับรถ จยย.ฮอนด้าดรีม ก่อนลื่นไถลไปชนกับ รถยนต์อีกคัน เด็กผู้ชายอายุ 13 ปีคนขับบิ๊กไบค์บาดเจ็บสาหัส ความเร็วที่ขับขี่ไม่น่าจะต่ำกว่า 150 km/h

Posted by Bigbike Society Thailand on Sunday, July 7, 2019

Business

Chiang Mai hotels battle disruptors

Bill Barnett

6 hours ago

July 8, 2019

Chiang Mai hotels battle disruptors

by Bill Barnett

Thailand’s northern tourism hub of Chiang Mai has become a victim of its own volume-driven success. According to hospitality data provider STR, market-wide hotel occupancy for the first five months of the year is down 5.1%, compared to the same period in 2018.

In the newly released C9 Hotelworks Chiang Mai Hotel Market Update, the comparison between 2018 when the gateway airport surpassed a record-high 5 million passenger arrivals and now in 2019 as haze and air pollution strongly impacted tourism, are startling reminders how fragile travelers shifting appetites can be.

Looking into the numbers this year, total hotel supply in the market is 48,000 keys which is creating a powerful necessity for Chiang Mai to step outside its boutique image and find ways to fill rooms with more mainstream offerings.

A number of properties in the incoming pipeline are branded with international operators, as owners are looking for a competitive edge. The recent opening of the Novotel Nimman Journeyhub is just one example of a Bangkok developer looking to diversify into more affordable hotel assets outside of Thailand’s capitol.

Talking to hotel operator’s C9’s research has highlighted that Chiang Mai’s mounting reliance on the Mainland Chinese sector, which is in the midst of a slowdown is cause for concern.  In the first half of last year, China was the number one international source market, holding a 14% share in hotel guests.

In the longer-term, moving past pollution, Chinacation and over-development issues, the bigger issue is how will Chiang Mai evolve from a headlong dive into a far bigger tourism pool and still retain the destination’s long-lasting image as a cultural icon? Same same, but different looks to be a challenging task ahead.

To download and read C9 Hotelworks full Chiang Mai Hotel Market Update, click the following link HERE.

Chiang Mai

19 million baht put aside to rehabilitate controversial Doi Suthep land in Chiang Mai

The Thaiger & The Nation

1 day ago

July 7, 2019

19 million baht put aside to rehabilitate controversial Doi Suthep land in Chiang Mai

The Thai Judiciary Office says they will allocate 19 million baht for the rehabilitation of land at the foot of Chiang Mai’s Doi Suthep – recently the subject of controversy and protests from local activists and environmentalists.

The plot was initially set aside, then developed as a site for court officials’ residences, but Chiang Mai locals said the development was eating into forest land on hill considered historically sacred.

The construction of court officials homes, costing the government nearly 1 billion baht, was close to completion when persistent protesters brought construction to a halt.

Sarawut Benjakul, secretary-general of the Judiciary Office, told a Senate committee that the conflict should now be over.

“We have already vacated the plot and provided funds for rehabilitation.”

He added that the government has already budgeted 800 million baht to build homes for court officials as well as buildings for courts within the Chiang Rai province instead.

SOURCE: The Nation

19 million baht put aside to rehabilitate controversial Doi Suthep land in Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai protesters petition Governor over Rinkham Intersection upgrade

The Thaiger & The Nation

2 days ago

July 6, 2019

Chiang Mai protesters petition Governor over Rinkham Intersection upgrade

An activist group is taking its protest about the upgrading of an intersection in Chiang Mai to the local governor.

The Chiang Mai Highway District Office 2, which has been tasked with overseeing the project, and Chiang Mai governor Supachai Iamsuwan will hold a press conference to address residents’ concerns at the Chiang Mai Government Complex next Tuesday.

The proposed works will see the Rinkham Intersection upgraded and resurfaced as part of plans to incorporate a lane extension.

The Alliance of Hao Hak Chiang Mai (We love Chiang Mai) group is warning that if the authorities proceed with the project, without first consulting residents, the group would file a lawsuit with the Administrative Court.

Bannarot Buakhli, the group’s leader, submitted the objection letter to Supachai via senior official Chucheep Pongchai at the Dhamrongtham Centre within the Chiang Mai Government Complex.

The letter urges the provincial authority to check whether the project had followed legal procedures and was in line with the province’s traffic and transport development master plan. The group also asked that details be revealed on the construction plan and the materials proposed for use.

The group cited an engineering expert at Chiang Mai University as saying the expansion wouldn’t help alleviate traffic jams; instead, it would create confusion among motorists.

Calling for the project to be suspended until its requests had been met, the group is seeking the establishment of a joint committee that includes representatives from the private sector and business owners in the adjacent Nimmanhemin Road, as well as academics, to study the impact of the project on the area’s economy and community.

Chiang Mai protesters petition Governor over Rinkham Intersection upgrade

Roadworks at the Rinkham Intersection in 2017.

SOURCE: The Nation

