Chiang Mai rescue worker disguises himself to thwart student suicide | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai rescue worker disguises himself to thwart student suicide
PHOTO: CTN News
A rescue worker dressed up as a homeless man to thwart a possible suicide attempt of a young student who was about to jump from a pedestrian bridge in Chiang Mai.
Withawat Sinworasrithaweekhun, chief of the rescue team, headed to the bridge in front of Chiang Mai‘s Maejo University overt the weekend after learning a young student was contemplating suicide and poised on the bridge, with an intention to jump.
He found the student sitting perfectly still on the edge of the bridge and peering down at the traffic below. The young man didn’t say a word, despite police efforts to talk him down for over an hour.
So Withawat came up with a plan. He changed his clothes into a dirty T-shirt and shorts and walked barefoot to a rubbish bin close by to the depressed student, and pretending to rummage through the garbage.
Police kept talking to the young man to distract him, all while Withawat edged closer. As soon as he got close enough, Withawat grabbed the youth from behind, swiftly pulling him back to the bridge and onto his own body so he didn’t hit the concrete floor.
Police then escorted the distraught student to the Maejo Police Station and contacted his parents.
“I didn’t mean to be a hero, I just wanted to save the young man. I succeded thanks to the police who distracted him.”
Recent research reported by The Thaiger reveals a disturbing figure that over 6% of university students in Thailand have attempted suicide. The findings have been highlighted by several students killing themselves in recent weeks. According to the research, most student suicide attempts are in dormitories or homes.
Common triggers, according to the research, are quarrels with friend and loved ones, learning problems, bullying and relationship issues.
“Health problems, anxiety, stress and poor ties with parents and friends contribute to depression,” according to Piyawan Visessuvanapoom, a lecturer at Chulalongkorn University.
“Given that half of university students’ lives are about studies, lecturers could play a role in preventing a descent into depression.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
Bangkok
Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here’s how to watch it.
CAUTION: Looking at the sun directly and without proper equipment is dangerous and can cause blindness. Read more, along with some guidelines for viewing the solar eclipse, HERE.
How it will look in your area below…
The skies will darken across Thailand around midday today. The further south you are, the darker it will get as the moon moves over the face of the sun, casting a partial shadow on the earth. The midday sun will partly vanish and a shadow will pass over the Kingdom. The solar eclipse is a completely natural phenomenon. You will able to experience the relatively rare phenomenon anywhere in a band from India and across south east Asia today.
The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand is participating with 400 schools that are members of its astronomy network to watch today’s astronomical phenomenon. Selected locations are Princess Sirindhorn Astropark in Chiang Mai, the Chachoengsao Northeastern Regional Observatory, along with the Regional Observatory for the Public in Nakhon Ratchasima and in Songkhla. Students and astronomers are gathering from 9am this morning as the phenomenon begins and will peak just before midday today.
While Singapore, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia will all enjoy a full solar eclipse, Thailand will experience a partial one, whereby the moon only partly obscures the sun. In Bangkok, the sun will be obscured by 56%, and by 40% in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Mai. But, Yala in the southernmost point of Thailand will witness the most impressive spectacle, with the moon set to eclipse 81% of the sun.
If it’s a cloudy day you won’t be able to witness the moon’s shadow over the front of the sun but you will still notice that everything goes darker.
Here’s a tried and fool-proof way to watch today’s solar eclipse. Try THIS.
And in the far south of Thailand….
FACT: A solar eclipse always occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. Usually, there are two eclipses in a row, but other times, there are three during the same eclipse season.
SOURCE: Time and Date
Chiang Mai
English?! Why should we have to learn that? Thai university students grumble over language requirement
Students at Rajamangala University of Technology in Chiang Mai province are whinging about having to demonstrate basic English abilities in order to enrol in courses at the institution. The Daily News reports that the students, with the support of their parents, have made an official complaint about the requirement, which they say should not apply to Thai courses.
Students are currently required to learn up to 550 English words and pass an English test before being admitted on to a course at the university. They say the stipulation has a negative impact on their education and future job prospects and that while they acknowledge the importance of English, it should not be required for Thai courses.
The director of the university has now agreed to meet with the students and look into their complaint as well as explaining the broader need for basic English language as a necessity in Thai courses. The English requirement has long been viewed as controversial, with some accusing the university of using the language course as a money-making tool.
SOURCE: Daily News | Thai Visa
Chiang Mai
What it’s like to live in a resort in Thailand?
From clear crystal waters to dense lush jungles and rolling hills, iconic locations are magnets that attract travellers seeking relaxation and adventure to Thailand. But as more hotels and resorts start offering rooms or private villas, people may wonder what the perks and privileges of a perpetual holiday lifestyle may be.
Bedroom views
While city life demands us to constantly be ‘on’, resort life allows us to be in sync with nature. Instead of the view of a concrete jungle, you can choose to wake up in your own room to the sounds of ocean waves and exotic birds before heading out for a morning walk along the beach or lake.
And it’s more than beautiful views, many studies have found that waterfront views from your home can reduce stress, not to mention that excellent views can add value to your property. A project that emphasises sea views is Beachfront Bliss in Phuket, among others.
Beachfront Bliss project in Phuket
Interesting neighbours
Living in a resort in Thailand means you get to meet and interact with interesting people from many parts of the world. That includes people from your home country and those from other regions, from Scandinavian families who come for a jungle adventure and solo travellers from Asia to British couples on a honeymoon and even an Indian family who comes to Thailand for a lavish wedding.
Unique hobbies
Living close to nature can reinforce an active lifestyle while living in a resort allows you to easily take up or pursue new interests, such as kite-surfing, deep-sea diving, trekking, bird watching, cooking, or star gazing. In a city with a sizeable expat community, you can also meet people who share the same interests. Phuket, for instance, has a number of clubs for water sports.
Chiang Mai also has many Thai boxing and martial arts camps, yoga and meditation studios, in addition to a lot of digital nomads with entrepreneurial minds.
Also, since many resorts are competing for prime locations, you may often find living in a resort means you have a unique neighborhood and easy access to interesting amenities like water parks, luxury golf courses, airports, and interesting attractions. In Hua Hin, for instance, many golf enthusiasts looking to buy close to the famous Black Mountain golf club.
Sansara Black Mountain is a mix of luxury living and 5‐star service ideal for people looking to enjoy an active retirement or long stay vacation in Thailand.
Resort facilities
From spas to bars, living in a resort means you have more facilities than residential projects usually offer. And some unique projects even offer facilities like the Muay Thai kickboxing training room and natural hot springs exclusively featured at Chiang Mai Onsen Wellness. Also, since the resort accepts guests year-round, you can bet that the facilities have state-of-the-art equipment.
Onsen Wellness resort in Chiang Mai
