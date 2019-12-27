CCTV footage from Thai prison posted on Youtube live – VIDEO | The Thaiger

South
CCTV footage from Thai prison posted on Youtube live – VIDEO
It’s no secret that Thai prisons are a place you should avoid. Cramped, dangerous, hot, unsanitary. Even the notorious Bang Kwang Central Prison in Bangkok has earned the name ‘Bangkok Hilton’, mocking its less-than-confortable living conditions.
Now some leaked CCTV footage from a prison in Chumpon, southern Thailand, has been leaked and shared on YouTube. Channel 31 reporting of the footage below…
The security camera system at Lang Suan prison had been hacked with footage showing inmates living and sleeping in overcrowded conditions.
The Thai Justice Minister Somsak Thepsuthin told the media that the Corrections Department had informed him of the incident. It’s not known how the footage ended up on YouTube. The Minister pointed out that similar incidents had happened in Australia, US and Russia. The department has now assigned the Department of Special Investigation to find out how it happened and who was responsible.
A source in the Justice Ministry said the CCTV systems in Thai prisons were installed by private-sector contractors. The prison’s cameras are then connected to the internet to give authorised individuals access to real-time viewing. Selected prison chiefs and senior officials are able to view the live CCTV footage on their smartphones or computers.
The minister said it was possible the access code was leaked to outsiders with the result that the two hours of footage has “damaged the reputation of Thai prisons” as the footage shows the overcrowded conditions (or simply reinforcing long-held understandings about the state of the Thai prison system).
The video, labelled “Thai Bangkok prison Security Came live” was posted on Youtube showing real-time footage from multiple cameras in the Lang Suan Prison. Sources believe the prison footage shown was from Monday evening inside the prison.
Finally, the Minister said he was concerned the leak may have violated the rights of inmates.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Bangkok
Solar eclipse today across Thailand. Here’s how to watch it.
CAUTION: Looking at the sun directly and without proper equipment is dangerous and can cause blindness. Read more, along with some guidelines for viewing the solar eclipse, HERE.
How it will look in your area below…
The skies will darken across Thailand around midday today. The further south you are, the darker it will get as the moon moves over the face of the sun, casting a partial shadow on the earth. The midday sun will partly vanish and a shadow will pass over the Kingdom. The solar eclipse is a completely natural phenomenon. You will able to experience the relatively rare phenomenon anywhere in a band from India and across south east Asia today.
The National Astronomical Research Institute of Thailand is participating with 400 schools that are members of its astronomy network to watch today’s astronomical phenomenon. Selected locations are Princess Sirindhorn Astropark in Chiang Mai, the Chachoengsao Northeastern Regional Observatory, along with the Regional Observatory for the Public in Nakhon Ratchasima and in Songkhla. Students and astronomers are gathering from 9am this morning as the phenomenon begins and will peak just before midday today.
While Singapore, Sri Lanka, India and Indonesia will all enjoy a full solar eclipse, Thailand will experience a partial one, whereby the moon only partly obscures the sun. In Bangkok, the sun will be obscured by 56%, and by 40% in the Mae Sai district of Chiang Mai. But, Yala in the southernmost point of Thailand will witness the most impressive spectacle, with the moon set to eclipse 81% of the sun.
If it’s a cloudy day you won’t be able to witness the moon’s shadow over the front of the sun but you will still notice that everything goes darker.
Here’s a tried and fool-proof way to watch today’s solar eclipse. Try THIS.
And in the far south of Thailand….
FACT: A solar eclipse always occurs about two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. Usually, there are two eclipses in a row, but other times, there are three during the same eclipse season.
SOURCE: Time and Date
Environment
Villages fed up with living with dirty water in Phattalung
PHOTOS: INN News
Imagine living with dirty tap water for four years. In a country like Thailand, in 2019, that’s not intolerable. But if you live in an unfortunate village in Phattalung, that’s the current situation.
Villagers in Tamot District, Phatthalung, southern Thailand, have expressed their complaints after living with dirty tap water for years. The villagers have approached the local government, again, to tackle the urgent issue. They told the media that, originally, they had no tap water for 2 weeks and when it finally started running again the water was dirty and muddy, and has been that way ever since. Villagers say they cannot use the water straight from the tap as it’s useless for washing dishes, clothes and stains everything. Now it’s been years living with the issue but still have to pay expensive water bills.
35 year old Wanida Nilrat is one of the villagers telling the media that 140 families in Mae Kri Sub-district depend on the water from the Kuan Sao Thong Sub-district that still costs them 6 Thai baht per unit.
“Every family has to pay the water bill monthly but the issues have continued for years. Every month the water will stop running from a week to 2 weeks. In cases where there is water, it comes out so muddy that villagers cannot use the water straight from the tap. Locals have to buy drinking water and even tap water for use in daily living.”
Pushed into a response, the sub-district mayor has said that the local government will “look for solutions” after villagers decided to make the news public to the media.
“The Kuan Sao Thong Mayor, Rokneam Nuandam reported that the municipal realises the problem and has always tried to solve the issue.”
Previously the sub-district didn’t have enough tap water supply for the villagers. A budget was set up to build a water tank adding to the existing tank 6 months ago. Filters were also installed.
“The problems still continued so it might be from the rust and dirt in the pipes. The municipal has continued to try and solve the issues but there are limits from the budget.But now that there are complaints from villagers, the local government will try to find some budget to solve the tap water problem.”
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Insurgency
Army compensates families of civilians slain by mistake in deep south
The Thai Army has decided to pay compensation of half a million baht, each, to the families of three men who were killed “in error” by army soldiers in the southern province of Narathiwat. Officials say the compensation is “only the beginning.” Read the story of the attack HERE.
Secretary-general of the Southern Border Provinces Administration Centre, Somkiat Pholprayoon said “We have met the victims’ relatives to give them moral support. We also want to know their living conditions, so we can give more help,” according to The Chiang Rai Times.
Haphisee Mada-o, Budeeman Malee and Manasee Sama-ae, all aged between 24-27 years of age and all from Rangae district, were gunned down by soldiers on December 16.
At the time of the shooting, Fourth Army Region commander Pornsak Poonsawat said “Our investigation suggested that the officers mistook them as insurgents, but if we find that the attack was deliberate, we will take disciplinary and legal actions without any exception.”
The Chief of the 45th Ranger Regiment, Thiphat Aimphan, admitted it was “the soldiers’ mistake” and said the officers involved have turned themselves in. He says the soldiers might have disobeyed a standing order not to search insurgents’ hideouts in the area without prior authorisation.
Tawee mountain, the site of the shootings, is considered a “no-go” zone due to frequent insurgent activity. However villagers living near the foot of the mountain disagree with authorities.
“We need to raise trees on the mountain to live.”
SOURCE: Chiang Rai Times
