Chiang Mai bids for listing as a World Heritage Site
Chiang Mai may soon be Thailand’s sixth World Heritage Site. Thailand’s current five world heritage sites include the Ban Chiang Archaeological Site in Udon Thani; the Dong Phayayen-Khao Yai Forest Complex; the Historic City of Ayutthaya; the Historic Town of Sukhothai and Associated Historic Towns; and the Thungyai-Huai Kha Khaeng Wildlife Sanctuaries.
The Chiang Mai World Heritage Working Group is now ready to make its submission to UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) to make Chiang Mai a world heritage city, Woralun Boonyasurat, head of the Thai Art Department at Chiang Mai University’s Faculty of Fine Arts, said yesterday.
In her capacity as head of the Chiang Mai World Heritage Initiative Project, Woralun said the submission didn’t mean the northern city would automatically obtain the status yet and there was more work to be done.
Chiang Mai still has some urban management issues, especially the question of how it will be developed over the next two decades.
“Chiang Mai City has cultural sites within the old city walls and natural resources to be protected while it is developed. As we work on proposing it to be a world heritage site, people might wonder if this will push this city backwards into the past or not. I can say that it isn’t the case. We are doing this because we love Chiang Mai City and see the values that should be promoted and developed,” said Woralun.
“The world nowadays is facing a challenge in protecting and managing the cultural and natural resources and such work must be done in an integrating manner, not each group doing its own things separately. What we aim for is for people’s wellbeing and joint happiness in future.”
Sirikitiya Jensen, an adviser of the Chiang Mai World Heritage Initiative Project, said Chiang Mai City with its ancient history, culture and natural environment – especially the Doi Suthep sacred forest – should be conserved and developed sustainably with all sides’ participation to become a world heritage site, in which cultural and sentimental values can be protected in parallel with the city’s development.
Their comments were made during the World Heritage International Convention: “Integration of Historic Cities and Their Natural Settings for Sustainable Development”, which is being held at Chiang Mai University from yesterday until Friday.
Chiang Mai City has since 2015 been among the six Thailand sites on a tentative list for consideration for World Heritage status. According to the process, the sites must be on that list for at least one year before they can be nominated for full status.
There are currently 1,092 World Heritage Sites in 167 countries and they have all had to prove they have “outstanding universal value”.
Bangkok’s MRT given the green light to run Phuket and Chiang Mai light rails
The cabinet has approved some of the basic details of the project that will give the MRTA permission to seek out private investment in the projects and then to operate the services in the three provinces. Current legislation only allowed the MRT to operate in Bangkok and neighbouring provinces. Yesterday’s decision will allow the Authority to operate in other parts of the country.
The Phuket/Phang Nga service will eventually link Surat Thani all the way to Chalong Circle on Phuket, the site of the seriously-delayed construction of the Chalong Circle Underpass.
The first phase of the light rail will start at the The Noon station in Phang Nga, cross onto the island, come past the P...
Restaurant harassed by men claiming to be military officers
A Chiang Mai restaurant has filed a complaint after claims they were harassed by men who said they were military officers.
A report was made to the Chiang Mai Internal Security Operations Command. They sent 20 officers to investigate Huen Huay Keaw Restaurant on September 4 after the restaurant complained about 'official misconduct by military officers'.
Chiang Mai City Life reports that the restaurant says that they have been threatened by men claiming to be military officers who demanded the restaurant to be closed down. On each visit, now totaling five, the alleged military officers reportedly drove away the restaurant’s customers.
Pimwilai Subngoentong, the restaurant manager, claimed that the restaurant is located on a legitimate title deed. However, the pseudo-authorities say that after a background check they found that the piece of land had been having issues regarding forest enc...
Faculty conducts research on the Doi Suthep land
The Faculty of Law at Chiang Mai University (CMU) has joined the anti ‘Scar of Doi Suthep’ campaigners in the survey of the controversial plot of land.
The survey group set out on August 6, led by Teerasak Rupsuwan, the coordinator of the anti-judicial residences on Doi Suthep campaign, accompanied with Dr. Pedithep Youyueyong, Faculty of Law, CMU and fourth year students. During the visit it was discovered that the construction of the residences is almost complete with current works being done on fencing the area raising concerns that more trees will be cut down.
Read the rest of the story HERE.
