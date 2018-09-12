Connect with us

Krabi

Drivers survive a Krabi road incident

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

3 hours ago

on

A female driver and a motorbike driver have survived a Krabi road accident. The accident happened on Maharat Road in Krabi City at about midday yesterday (September 11).

The pickup truck collided with a power pole. Under the pickup police and rescue workers found the damaged motorbike.

The pickup truck driver, later identified as 67 year old Jurarat Sinprachawong, was taken to Krabi Hospital.

The motorcyclist, 24 year old Jatupohn Plaiduang, was lucky not to be not be on the motorbike at the time, narrowly averting a certain catastrophe.

“I had parked the motorbike in front of this shop before going inside. Shortly after I heard a loud impact noise. Luckily I was not injured as I went inside the shop just before the accident.”

Police are continuing their investigation and speaking to the driver of the pickup.

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Collecting the daily news around Phuket for many years. One of the island's most accurate and timely news-gatherers.

Krabi

Maya Bay – closed for one extra month

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

17 hours ago

on

September 11, 2018

By

It won't open to tourists now until November 1.

A one-month extension to the four month closure of Maya Bay on Koh Phi Phi is to better allow the full recovery of coral reefs, mangrove areas and the general ecosystem, as well as to protect tourists from strong winds and high waves during the period.

The Hat Noppharat Thara–Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park head Woraphot Lomlim says the decision has been made after careful consideration.

The popular attraction was made globally famous by the Leonardo DiCaprio-starring movie “The Beach”.  Maya Bay had initially been closed since June 1 for the four monsoon months until September 30.

But park officials have declared a one-month extension, with the site now set to re-open on November 1, resulting in plenty of criticism of the move as it might "lead to a negative impact on tourism".

Krabi

Two college students killed in Krabi head-on

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

19 hours ago

on

September 11, 2018

By

A pickup truck driver has fled the scene after hitting a motorbike. Two college students, who were on the motorbike, died at the scene in Krabi today (September 11).

The incident happened on the Khao Panom – Nuea Klong Road at 11.30am this morning.

Police and rescue workers arrived and found a pickup with damage in the front. Nearby they found a damaged motorbike.

The two bodies of male college students were found at the scene, later identified as 19 year old Nachapong Homruen and Jakkarin Inphoo.

Witnesses say they were heading from their college in Krabi to Khao Panom.  The pickup truck, heading in the opposite direction, was trying to overtake another vehicle. The pickup truck hit the motorbike head on.

The pickup truck driver, later identified as 22 year old Teeraphon Rodrung, sped away from the scene. As of the time of publishing, police are tracking down the driver to face legal action.

Krabi

Husband almost beheads wife in Krabi

Kritsada Mueanhawong

Published

22 hours ago

on

September 11, 2018

By

A man, who slashed his wife's neck, killing her in Krabi this morning (September 11), has been arrested.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene just after midnight to find the body of a woman who was later identified as 49 year old Noorin Rueangrat, lying on a bed in the house in Krabi City. Slash wounds were fund on her neck which was almost completely severed from the body.

Items inside the house were scattered around and a long knife covered with blood was found near the body.

A neighbour told police that the suspect, who is Ms Noorin’s husband, is 51 year old Eakkachai Boonguea from Nakhon Si Thammarat. He had been drinking beer before arguing with his wife last night. Neighbours say they believe he was kicking his wife before the murder. Police say he used the long knife to slash her neck before fleeing the scene on a motorbike.

