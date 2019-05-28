Alzheimer’s patient forced out of Thailand. Immigration rule changes mean mother can’t stay. | The Thaiger

Chiang Mai
Alzheimer’s patient forced out of Thailand. Immigration rule changes mean mother can’t stay.
PHOTO: 77 year old American Alzheimer’s patient Anna Padgett with care home staff on a field trip
“Thailand talks about being a hub for medical care but the immigration rules are just not conducive to that, especially in our case.”
The daughter of an Alzheimer’s patient has told Thaivisa how her stricken mother is being forced out of Thailand. The family is laying the blame on Thai immigration for changing the financial rules.
The family says the changes are forcing 77 year old Anna Padgett to be relocated from her Chiang Mai care home and taken to Manila in The Philippines. There she will easily get a three year visa without bothersome financial hassles.
Daughter 57 year old DeAnna Denis say she loves Thailand and doesn’t want to go to The Philippines but the family has no choice. They simply don’t have enough money to deposit 800,000 baht in the bank and leave it there for their mother’s visa application.
Mrs Denis and her husband who is 55 originally come from Atlanta. They were attracted to Thailand as a retirement option after running a successful web development business that they sold.
Her mother was looked after in the states by a relative until 2017 when they decided to move her over to Thailand. She has had Alzheimer’s for about 15 years. A home that specialises in Alzheimer’s care in Chiang Mai called Care Resort was found. Though it costs 85,000 baht a month they could just afford it and pay for their own retirement needs.
But Thai immigration has refused to negotiate and allow the 86,000 baht to be considered as her mother’s income.
The family have put 800,000 baht in the bank and Mrs Padgett could stay to February next year. But with worries about her condition deteriorating and being unable to move her in the future they have decided that it is now or never.
ThaiVisa reports that Mrs Davis described dealing with immigration as highly problematical. She has received mixed messages but the bottom line for her mother is pay up or go.
“We are not totally happy about going to the Philippines. The care will not be so good as in Chiang Mai and the environment is not so good”, added Mrs Davis.
“Thailand talks about being a hub for medical care but the immigration rules are just not conducive to that, especially in our case.”
SOURCE: ThaiVisa
Are you considering a medical procedure abroad? With Thaiger Medical you can research hospitals and doctors, choose a destination in Thailand or abroad, and book an appointment today.
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Chiang Mai. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Chiang Mai
Chiang Mai Song Thaew drivers see red over Grab
Chiang Mai’s Grab vs traditional public transport continues. The issue has simmered for two years with occasional outbreaks of violence and an ongoing war of words on social media.
Thai PBS reports that the spat has become a major problem again between the public Red Song Thaews and Grab Cars in the northern city.
On the one hand members of the public are finding Grab more convenient, personal and better service. While the Red Bus drivers are complaining that their income is dropping, by more than 50% in some cases.
The Department of Land Transport and airport authorities reported 344 Grab drivers had been fined for picking up passengers at Chiang Mai airport since January 1.
Speaking to Thai PBS, students said Grab was much better and provided a personal service often at only a small increased cost.
“It goes to exactly where we want and is quicker than waiting for a Red Bus.”
One student even claimed they had been dumped so that the Red Bus driver could pick up tourists – a more lucrative kind of passenger.
The deputy of the local Red Bus association Bunreuang Wangmee said his organisation represented 2,465 members. While he admitted that some overcharged most kept to the 20 baht to 30 baht charges. He claimed that meant they were better value than Grab Car.
He said that some of his members had seen their daily income plummet from 1,200 baht to 400-500 baht per day.
SOURCE: ThaiPBS
Chiang Mai
Police and drug courier injured in shootout at Chiang Mai checkpoint
FIL PHOTO: A police checkpoint set-up in the Chiang Mai city area – Chiang Mai Citylife
Three alleged drug couriers have been arrested this morning following a gunfight that injured a suspect and a police officer.
The incident happened in the Mae Rim district of Chiang Mai. Police say they monitored road checkpoints last night until officers at a traffic booth in Tambon Rimtai noticed a motorcycle leading the way for a pick-up truck at 1.20am, according to The Nation.
Police flagged them down at the checkpoint but the motorcycle mounted the footpath to avoid the checkpoint and sped away. When the pickup was stopped, a man on the back jumped down and ran into the forest, with police not far behind.
The suspect opened fire on the policeman chasing him with his homemade sawn-off shotgun. The shot hit the officer’s left arm. The officer returned fire and hit the suspect in the abdomen before police were able to seize his gun. The injured suspect was identified as 21 year old Wongsakorn Jala.
Both the injured policeman and suspect were rushed to the district hospital.
The two other suspects were identified as a 22 and 30 year old. Police found 200,000 methamphetamine pills in the back of the pickup. Police are still trying to find the motorcycle ‘scout’ who was leading the way.
The suspects told police they were hired by a Lahu man in Chiang Mai’s Chai Prakan district to take the drug from Fang district and deliver it to a recipient in the city.
SOURCE: The Nation
Chiang Mai
Young British man found dead in Chiang Mai condo
PHOTO: Thai Rath
A maid discovered a British man dead in the bedroom of a room on the eighth floor of a luxury condo in the Chang Khlan district of Chiang Mai over the weekend.
39 year old Kapadia Sarfaraaz was found face down on the bedroom floor. Police found no signs of a struggle or wounds on the body. But they say there were lots of different medications in the room. They speculate that the man had probably died from some ongoing illness.
The man had checked into the condominium last Tuesday and thought to have been dead about one day. In the Thai Rath report, the man was described as a “big man”. An autopsy is currently being held and relatives and the Consulate are being contacted.
SOURCE: Thai Rath
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
A new Queen for Thailand
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
In love with the lottery – The Thai obsession with the national lottery
Anti-Junta Thai rappers receive international human rights award
ASEAN group calls for end of judicial ‘harassment’ of Thai MPs
Patong municipality reports untreated wastewater from Kalim hotel to police – VIDEO
Democrats and Bhumjaithai offered deputy PM and cabinet positions
Port fire damage exceeds 100 million baht
Alzheimer’s patient forced out of Thailand. Immigration rule changes mean mother can’t stay.
Stellar fleet line-up on Day 1 of Samui Regatta, Thailand
Democrats receive official invitation to join Palang Pracharat
Alive and kicking. Tony Jaa says he’s very much alive.
Tourist Police raid the C Ekkamai condo to arrest people running rooms as ‘hotel’ – Bangkok
Lee Kuan Yew’s grandson marries same sex partner in South Africa
About 100 Burmese teenagers with knives gather near Patong beach
Pattaya officials looking to limit pet ownership
Toxic chemicals responsible for port fire and evacuation of locals
Landlady posts photos of a Bangkok rented apartment after a nine year lease
เชียร์สด 28 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทยพบจีน “เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” -ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” เลือก “รองประธานสภาฯ คนที่ 2”
“วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” สรุปไฮไลต์สนาม 1 นัดที่ 1
ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” – โหวตเลือกประธานและรองประธานสภาฯ 25 พ.ค.
ชมถ่ายทอดสด “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎรครั้งที่ 2” – โหวตเลือกรองประธานสภาฯ
ชมถ่ายทอดสดช่วงบ่าย “ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร” – โหวตเลื่อน-ไม่เลื่อนเลือกประธานสภาฯ
ชอตเด็ด “ธนาธร” ยืนทะนงกล่าวกลางสภา ท่ามกลางเสียงค้านและปรบมือ :ประชุมสภาผู้แทนราษฎร
[คลิป] “ธนาธร” มาแล้ว สวมชุดขาวร่วมพิธี “เปิดประชุมรัฐสภา” “พรรณิการ์-ปิยบุตร-ส.ส.อนาคตใหม่” มาด้วย : เลือกตั้ง 2562
ผลการแข่งขันนัดที่ 3 วันที่ 23-24 พ.ค. ทุกคู่ใน “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
กางสถิติบล็อกโปแลนด์ ปังจนไทยแพ้ 3 เซตรวด “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 3
24 พ.ค.62 ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและสมเด็จพระนางเจ้าฯ พระบรมราชินี เสด็จฯ ทรงเปิดประชุมรัฐสภา
สรุปคำแถลง “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” ต่อคำวินิจฉัยของศาลรัฐธรรมนูญยุติหน้าที่ ส.ส.
[Live] ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ แถลงกรณีศาลรัฐธรรมนูญรับวินิจฉัยปมถือหุ้นสื่อ
พ่อทหารเกณฑ์ร้อง ลูกตายในค่ายปริศนา
เชียร์สด 23 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-โปแลนด์ “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” – ช่องทางถ่ายทอดสด
Trending
-
Thai Life3 days ago
Top 10 hard truths of living as an expat in Thailand
-
Pattaya3 days ago
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
-
Technology4 days ago
5G: Welcome to instant internet
-
Thailand4 days ago
Top 7 Thai expat myths
-
Hot News2 days ago
Prem Tinsulanonda dies of heart failure at 98
-
Phuket21 hours ago
About 100 Burmese teenagers with knives gather near Patong beach
-
Business2 days ago
Beam me up Phuket – new space theme hotel for the island
-
Environment2 days ago
The magic disappearing murky and muddy waters of Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach