Stellar fleet line-up on Day 1 of Samui Regatta, Thailand | The Thaiger

Stellar fleet line-up on Day 1 of Samui Regatta, Thailand

Samui Regatta is a highlight event on the regional regatta circuit that attracts a high calibre fleet of boats and sailors from around Asia to enjoy some top racing off the tropical island, followed by nightly prize-givings on the beach. “Regattas don’t get much better than this” was the consensus at last night’s official opening of the 18th Samui Regatta, which was presided over by Vijvut Tjinto, Governor of Surat Thani, and island dignitaries.

Early off the beach this morning, Race Officer Ross Chisholm and his team headed north of Chaweng and set today’s startline off the northern coastline. IRC racers were given two Windward/Leewards while the Premier divisions and IRC Cruising class were sent on a longer course taking in the scenery, outlying islands and gin-clear waters for which Samui is justifiably famous.

Making their intentions clear from the off were 2015 regatta winners WindSikher (SIN), who claimed the first bullet in IRC Zero. Owner Sarab Singh and his crew have raced Samui Regatta many times before and put their knowledge to good use in Race 1, correcting out two minutes ahead of defending champions THA72 with Zannekin (HKG) third.

With the wind splitting the fleet so dramatically in Race 1, the course was re-laid for the second race and after two laps less than 20 seconds separated the top two. Ray Roberts’ Team Hollywood (AUS) edged out THA 72 to take the win. Freefire (HKG) jumped up into third with Jelik snatching fourth, just fifteen seconds ahead of WindSikher on corrected time.

Two second places for THA72 today see them top of the standings as they hunt down their fourth consecutive win – a feat unmatched over the past 18 years.

In IRC 1, last year’s class winner and 2017/18 AsianYachting Grand Prix winner, Mandrake III (HKG), got their regatta off to the best of starts with a double daily double – line honours and win on corrected time in both of today’s races. The former Ichi Ban, Fujin (AUS), placed second in both races while Morton Jakobsen/Niel Semple’s Over Here (THA) placed third in the first race but was edged out by another former Ichi Ban, Tenacious (AUS), in the second race.

Tenacious and Prime Factor enjoying close racing on-the-water. Samui Regatta 2019

The Premier class are being scored in two divisions: IRC for the monohulls only and NHC for the monohull-multihull combined fleet which includes the 60-foot trimaran, Scallywag FUKU Bld 60 (HKG).

In the IRC Premier Monohull Division, Bella Uno (MAS) scored a comfortable win over Moonblue 2 (HKG) in second, while Thai entry, Lawana, didn’t finish the race. Scoring under NHC, Scallywag Fuku Bld 60 split Bella Uno and Moonblue 2 to place second overall.

It’s a three-way battle in IRC Cruising and the early bragging rights go to SailQuest Hi Jinks (USA) who scored the daily double in today’s single race. Samui-based MoonShadow2 (THA) placed second ahead of Andre Den Braven’s Graffiti (THA) in third.

Full results are available HERE.

Racing continues tomorrow off Chaweng Beach, Koh Samui



Banyan Tree Samui goes 'retro' with the new Tuk-Tuk Bar

May 22, 2019

Banyan Tree Samui resort has opened what might be the quirkiest if not the cutest bar in Thailand,  a cocktail caravan remodelled from a classic 1960s tuk-tuk.

The MP4 Midget is virtually unseen on the streets of Thailand these days. But once upon a time, the “frogs”, as they were commonly nicknamed, were everywhere. Thousands of these 12 HP 350cc three-wheelers were manufactured by Japan’s Daihatsu company and exported to Thailand starting in 1959 to form a fleet of taxis nationwide.

This particular frog was discovered last year in the southern Thai port town of Trang by Banyan Tree Samui’s head chef Rainer Roersch, who says he sensed immediately that a novelty tuk-tuk would make for an ideal art installation on the Koh Samui beachfront.

Revived from retirement, and now dubbed the Froggy Sea Breeze Beach Bar, the emerald-green van today serves up cocktails, beers and spirits to Banyan Tree guests and non-guests alike in a quiet cove in the southeast of the island between the popular beaches of Chaweng and Lamai.

The Froggy Sea Breeze Beach bar is open from 5pm till 11pm every evening. Highly recommended is the sweet n’ sour Froggy Melon, garnished in mint leaves, or The Botanical, a gin and absinthe-infused cocktail guaranteed to kick-start any engine.

Tour Banyan Tree Samui HERE.

Samui Regatta welcomes Synergy Samui Resort as new home

May 20, 2019

“Early entries are looking good with a strong line-up of boats and crew from Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and Thailand.”

The “Tropical Island Regatta” is set to return to Koh Samui’s shores from May 25 to June 1 on Chaweng Beach and this year will be at a new venue, Synergy Samui Resort.

Samui Regatta is popular with sailors from around Austral-Asia and organisers expect to welcome competitors of more than 20 nationalities in what is also the season-ending event in the 2018/19 AsianYachting Grand Prix.

“The regatta has a new home this year. We will be headquartered at Synergy Samui Resort which has welcomed us with open arms and will be our base throughout the event, providing us with a beachfront hub from which to operate the regatta as well as hosting a number of daily prize givings,” said Orawintanee Wattana, Regatta Director.

“The resort is just a few hundred metres along Chaweng Beach from our previous home so the popular anchorage remains unchanged, as does the stunning sailing area off the east and north coasts, and our many repeat sailors can continue to enjoy their favourite hangouts onshore.”

Organisers are expecting a top draw line-up of some of the best IRC yachts and crews in the region. The ever-green Jelik (HKG), which has a new bulb configuration, intends to give the region’s top TP52 crews a run for their money including Kevin and Tom Whitcraft’s THA72 (defending champion), Team Hollywood (AUS) and Freefire (HKG), as well as WindSikher II (SIN) and Zannekin (HKG) in IRC Zero.

Returning to the regatta this year is the Premier Cruising Class with MoonBlue 2 (HKG), Bella Uno (HKG) and Lawana (THA) towing the startline.

Meanwhile in IRC 1, last year’s regatta and 2017/18 AYGP winner, Nick Burns and Fred Kinmonth’s Mandrake III (HKG), will be up against some tough competition from the likes of Fujin (AUS), Tenacious (AUS) and Over Here (THA).

Lead by Samui veteran Mick Grover, the ‘new’ MoonShadow2 will race all-comers in IRC Cruising, including a number of boats based around the Gulf of Thailand as well as the Pattaya-based SailQuest Hi Jinks (USA) which will be sailed by students from the SailQuest Sailing School, and Holding Patten (AUS), a newcomer to the regatta with a well known face at the helm, Michael Spies.

“Early entries are looking good with a strong line-up of boats and crew from Hong Kong, Singapore, Australia and Thailand. We also have interest from sailors in China and are working with Thailand-based cruising sailors to grow a fun and competitive cruising class,” added Wattana.

Koh Pha Ngan rapist participates in reenactment of rape of Norwegian tourist

May 15, 2019

PHOTOS: ThaiRath

Police have held a bizarre reenactment of the rape of a 26 year old Norwegian tourist after a 33 year old Thai man was arrested for the crime soon after it was reported on Sunday night on Koh Pha Ngan.

Rewat “Moss” Hansuwan says had offered the victim to help her find her lost wallet but ended up raping her on the beach instead. The incident occurred after the Half Moon Party on Koh Pha Ngan on Saturday night.

The suspect has a list of priors including attempted murder and theft. He had been released from jail in the weeks before (not the day before the rape as had been previously reported), just before Singkran.

2006: Attempted murder
2011: Gun possession
2012: Theft
2015: Driving while under the influence of drugs
2016: Drug taking
2016: Drug possession.

Thai Rath reports that a video of the reenactment shows the suspect on a motorbike with a Thai woman in a blonde wig and surgical mask standing in as the Norwegian victim. The video shows him simulating the rape of the bewigged woman on the beach with local police and the Surat Thani governor looking on and taking photos.

Provincial governor Witchawut Jinto spoke of the damage to tourism, Koh Pha Ngan and Surat Thani. The Norwegian victim was never discussed during the media conference.

Meanwhile Daily News reports that Moss claimed he was egged on when the tourist allegedly put her hands round him on the bike. But she resisted when he groped her on the beach and then he punched and raped her.

SOURCES:  Thai Rath | Daily News

Trending