Thai man reportedly stressed at work found stabbed to death in car

A Thai man who had reportedly been stressed at work was found stabbed to death in his car yesterday morning in the central province of Nonthaburi. The man, 30 year old Jetsit, was found in Bang Kruai district with two stab wounds in his neck, and seven on the left side of the chest.

The police also found two knives at the scene, along with a piece of paper with Jetsit’s parents’ phone numbers.

Jetsit’s wife said her husband had worked for a bank as a financial adviser. She said that Jetsit had been complaining about stress at work over the past two weeks, and he had disappeared from their home in the early hours of the morning on Friday. But she didn’t think he would die in this way.

A local mechanic found Jetsit’s body yesterday when he needed to move Jetsit’s car to have more space to repair another car. The mechanic asked some passers-by to help him push the car when they all saw Jetsit’s body inside. The mechanic said that he had first seen Jetsit’s car the day before (Friday).

According to the Thai news outlet Matichon, police are now investigating whether Jetsit’s death was a murder or a suicide.

SOURCE: Matichon