VIDEO: Bangkok exhibition celebrates Thai-Saudi relations at Islamic centre

A new exhibition in Bangkok is celebrating Thai-Saudi relations after the two nations rekindled relations with each other this year following decades of bitterness.

The exhibition, titled the “Thai-Saudi Bridge Exhibition,” is being held at the Foundation of Islamic Centre of Thailand until Thursday, August 31. The exhibition is open from 11am to 5pm.

The exhibition aims to educate the public about the role Saudi Arabia has played in helping Muslims around the world, and its ties with Thailand. Ancient Islamic texts will be displayed, and Qurans with Thai translations will be handed out for free. An Arabic calligraphy master will write people’s names in Arabic.

Saudi coffee and dates will be served, which are traditionally consumed with one another. Attendees can enjoy their coffee and dates in the comfy ‘Saudi Living Room’ prepared for visitors.

There will also be virtual learning for Thais about how they can make Hajj, the Muslim pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia. The Charge d’Affaires of Saudi Arabia’s embassy, Essam Algetale, said…

“We would like to invite the Thai people to keep our relationship and save our bridge, whether by visiting us for pilgrimage or travel.”

This year, Thailand and Saudi Arabia rekindled relations and made amends over the ‘Blue Diamond Affair‘ in 1989, when a Thai cleaner stole diamonds from the Saudi prince and his wife.

Since restoring relations, Thailand and Saudi Arabia have been working on several tourism schemes together. In June, PM Prayut announced that tourists who hold a Saudi Arabia passport can enter and travel to Thailand for 30 days without a visa.

