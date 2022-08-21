Connect with us

Bangkok

After accident, Bangkok governor wants to control crowding at train stations

Published

 on 

Photo by Matichon.

Following an accident last night where 27 people were injured due to crowding and falling down an escalator, Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt is looking to decrease overcrowding at train stations.

The governor said that one possibility could be to limit the number of people that can enter crowded stations. Chadchart said this would possibly be an option pending consultation with train operators.

Chadchart said today that he has now assigned his deputy to work with the operators of the BTS, MRT and Airport Rail Link lines to handle riders rushing to their trains. 

Chadchart noted that these crowding incidents like the one last night can happen when trains are delayed, or at stations close to venues hosting concerts or other big events with many people.

Last night’s accident at Bangkok’s BTS Surasak station left 27 people with minor injuries. 

A deputy inspector at Yannawa Police Station, Lieutenant Colonel Somyot Bunnakaew, said a group of teenagers had attended a concert at Bangkok Christain School held to mark its anniversary. 

Somyot said that someone slipped, causing the group to all fall down the stairs. Altogether, 27 people had minor injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals.

Video footage of the incident circling on Twitter shows the large crowd of people falling backward on an escalator going up.

Earlier, rescuers from a local foundation had claimed that the accident was caused by the escalator malfunctioning. But BTS later released a statement saying that an initial inspection found that the escalator had not malfunctioned.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

A Thai-American dual citizen, Tara has reported news and spoken on a number of human rights and cultural news issues in Thailand. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in history from The College of Wooster. She interned at Southeast Asia Globe, and has written for a number of outlets. Tara reports on a range of Thailand news issues.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Bangkok7 mins ago

After accident, Bangkok governor wants to control crowding at train stations
Central Thailand56 mins ago

Police seize fake designer products worth 50 million baht in central Thailand
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand’s Most Expensive Donut | This is Thailand
Home Services2 hours ago

SAIJAI offers in-person learning in the comfort of your home
Phang Nga2 hours ago

Jealous boyfriend who shot girlfriend on the loose in Phang Nga
Chon Buri2 hours ago

One dead and one rescued from deep well after cover breaks
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
World3 hours ago

Terrorists kill at least 20 in Somalia hotel attack
Politics5 hours ago

Election Commission discussing prime minister term limit today
Krabi6 hours ago

Krabi tour boat captain missing after falling into ocean
Bangkok7 hours ago

Escalator accident at Bangkok train station leaves 27 injured
Thailand7 hours ago

A guide to bringing your pets to Thailand
Phuket8 hours ago

Phuket car suddenly catches fire
Crime9 hours ago

Fight over haircut in salon ends with man and wife dead
Crime11 hours ago

Policewoman blames mental illness for torturing her maid
Economy11 hours ago

100 masseuses in Phuket complain of 150 baht massage shop
Thailand11 months ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism1 year ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand1 year ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism1 year ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending