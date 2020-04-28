Phetchabun man lucky to be alive after bomb discovery | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
Phetchabun man lucky to be alive after bomb discovery
A man in Phetchabun province, central Thailand, has had a narrow escape after picking up an abandoned box, not realizing it was a bomb. Thai Residents reports that the unnamed villager, from the Tha Phon district, was cycling back from the local temple when he spotted a box with a clock attached to it lying on the ground.
He stopped to pick up the box, placed it on his bike and took it back to his shop. He says he planned to hang the clock on the shop wall as he could see it was still working. Once at the shop however, his employee pointed out that the box was probably a bomb. The man quickly placed the box outside the premises and notified authorities.
Officers from Tha Phon police arrived to find a cardboard box with a digital clock taped to the front and connected to various wires inside the box, and immediately alerted the Phetchabun Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team.
When the EOD team arrived, they placed a tire around the box, evacuated villagers from the area and used high-pressure water to defuse the bomb. The team confirmed that further examination of the device showed it to be “a timed improvised explosive device.”
Its purpose or intended target has not been disclosed.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Crime
Ratchaburi women scammed by “American’ Instagrammer
A 33 year old woman in Ratchaburi (west of Bangkok) has filed a complaint to the local authorities that she was tricked by an ‘American man’ to make her fall in love and inducing her to transfer almost 200,000 baht of her money. After she thought everything was going as planned, the man, including the money. vanished.
The female victim told police that about 3-4 months ago an American man approached her to be friends on Instagram He claimed to be an engineer working on a ship. After they started to talk for a while, making her feel confident and hoping he would marry her and live together (happily ever after).
Although they never met in person, the man said that he was going to retire and his company would send a package with 400,000 US$, along with some jewellry. He then asked her to receive the parcel and keep it safe for him.
Not long after that, a woman called to inform that a package had been sent from abroad. But she was told by the person on the phone that the x-ray machine found valuables in the box. So, she must be taxed 36,000 baht and transfer this amount into the account of the ‘recievers’.
The victim then transferred first amount.
Later, the same woman contacted her again and informed that she must now pay an additional amount of 150,000 baht to cover documentation, registration, stamp duty, before the package can be released.
She transferred the rest of the money as requested – a total of 140,000 baht, most of her savings. After the money was transferred, no parcel was sent to her. She then tried to contact the woman who was faint the so-called paperwork. You won’t be surprised that her calls went unanswered.
She then discovered that her ‘man’ had changed his name on Instagram using the same profile. She then realised that she had been deceived.
The victim reported the matter to the police at Pak Tho Police Station in Ratchaburi Province. Police reveal that they are currently coordinating with the bank where the victim transferred money in order to request further information, and are inspecting the shipping company to see if they actually exist or not (place your bets on that one).
A similar scam has been used thousands of times. But hey, love, even Instagram love, is blind.
SOURCE: CH 7 news
Weather
Summer storms forecast around the Kingdom today
The Thai Meteorological Department has issued a warning about possible tropical storms that will affect four regions around Thailand. The country is currently in the shoulder season between the hot season and the coming wet season.
“The rather strong high-pressure system covers the Northeast, the East, the Central, the North and the South China Sea while hot conditions are likely in upper Thailand. Outbreaks of summer storms, accompanying with thunderstorms, lighting strikes, gusty winds and hail is possible for some areas of the North.”
“The strong easterly wind prevails over the Gulf of Thailand and the South. More rain with isolated heavy rain and gusty wind will be forecast for the areas. The strong wind and waves over the lower Gulf from Surat Thani southward are likely 1- 2 metres and about 2 metres in the thundershower areas.”
“People are advised to avoid being in open spaces, under big trees or big advertising posters.”
Regions affected for the rest of today…
Northern region
Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Sukhothai, Tak, Kamphaengpet, Phichit and Phetchabun.
Northeastern region
Loei, Nong Bualampoo, Udon Thani, Nong Khai, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Maha Sarakham, Kalasin and Nakhon Ratchasima.
Central region
Bangkok, Nakhon Sawan, Lop Buri, Uthai Thani, Chainat, Kanchanaburi, Suphan Buri and Ratchaburi.
Eastern region
Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi and Trat.
Southern region
Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
Bangkok
3 people jump to their deaths within 24 hours
Unfortunately 3 people are reported to have jumped to their deaths yesterday, 2 in Bangkok and a third in Sara Buri, about 90 kilometres to the northeast. It’s believed the man jumped to his death from his 31st floor condominium in Ramkhamhaeng district at about 8:30 yesterday morning.
The body of the man, who was not identified and who appeared to be 40-45 years old, was found on the 6th floor in what appears to be the latest in a spate of suicides due to the the Covid-19 crisis. Police are checking surveillance footage and suspect the man was driven to kill himself after suffering stress during the pandemic and lockdown, a pattern seen in a string of suicide cases across the country.
In the second case, a woman fell to her death from the elevated Tha Phra MRT Station in Bangkok’s Yai district at 9am yesterday. Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find the body of a 43 year old woman, who they did not identify, with a massive head injury, lying in a pool of blood on the pavement below the station. No belongings were missing from the body.
Witnesses on the station said they saw the woman behaving strangely before walking to the edge of the station and jumping. Her sister told police the woman had suffered depression for at least two years since their father passed away.
Police collected evidence and sought footage from surveillance cameras around the station to verify how the incident happened. The body was sent for autopsy.
In the third case, 42 year old Natna Phoolrod of Sara Buri, a security guard at a department store, was found by police at about 6am yesterday. Colleagues say he complained of family problems last night before quitting work, after which they assumed he’d gone home. Instead he climbed onto a signboard at the mall where he worked and leapt 40-50 metres to his death.
If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress or depression. Seek help.
SOURCES: The Nation Thailand | The Nation Thailand | Thairath
Cabinet disagrees with the cancellation of Thai public holidays in May
Cable and satellite provider True Visions faces backlash over “censorship officer”
Thai Embassy in Japan advises citizens to register for repatriation flights
Thailand’s Attorney General calls for leniency towards charity food providers
Phetchabun man lucky to be alive after bomb discovery
Ratchaburi women scammed by “American’ Instagrammer
7 new cases in Phuket today, total 214 (Tuesday)
Government refuses Opposition’s request for debate on executive decrees
Alcohol industry asks PM to lift booze ban nationwide
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 27
What does the extension of the Emergency Decree mean?
19th clear day for Covid-19 cases in Chiang Mai
World’s wealthiest dig deep to fight Covid-19
203 Thais returning home from New Zealand and Japan
Thailand’s emergency decree extended until May 31
Thailand visa amnesty extended to July 30
What could happen after April 30? Thailand’s new ‘normal’
Thai school director turns himself in after allegedly molesting one of his students
Shock rise in Thai exports
An English translation of the PM’s letter to Thailand’s 20 richest
Thai companies urged to tighten up Covid-19 measures for migrant workers
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thai citizens are flooding back through land borders
Baby becomes youngest Covid-19 patient to recover in Thailand
Study finds no benefit from hydroxychloroquine for Covid-19 treatment
Tropical storms on the menu today for northeastern, northern and central provinces
Flights won’t return to ‘normal’ before October 2021 – Airports of Thailand
Thailand’s top 20 wealthiest ready to help in time of crisis
Where is North Korean leader Kim Jong Un?
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Coronavirus Cases4 days ago
Health officials announce colour-coding for provinces based on virus risk
- Coronavirus Cases3 days ago
Thailand reports 53 new virus cases, 1 more death (Saturday)
- Chiang Mai2 days ago
Ethical sanctuaries looking after over 250 elephants in southern Thailand
- Environment4 days ago
Thailand’s wildlife is thriving in shutdown, but maybe not for long
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
5G, Bill Gates, Chinese Labs and more Covid-19 myths
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
NY Governor offers evidence that the virus entered the US from Europe
- Hot News2 days ago
North Korean leader reportedly in “vegetative state”
- Coronavirus Cases2 days ago
Phuket reports 4 new Covid-19 cases, all in Bang Tao (Sunday)