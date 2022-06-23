Upcoming Phuket construction project to be completed next year

A huge construction project starting next month in Phuket is expected to be completed in April 2023. Officials have allocated over 59 million baht to the underground construction project in the island province’s main city district.

Photos from The Phuket Express show a blue arrow pointing to spots where underground cables with low voltage will go, while a red arrow points to where cables with high voltages will go. Phuket City Mayor Saroj Angkanapilart said…

“The underground construction project will be on Phuket Road from the Bang Neaw Intersection to Soi Kor Pai which is 600 meters in total.”

Amidst the construction, major traffic delays are expected, and drivers are being urged to avoid the area if they can. Mayor Saroj said the project will cost 59,723,000 million baht in total.

Last year, Phuket officials installed power and communications cables on Bangla Road in Patong, a town on Phuket’s west coast. The chief of the Provincial Electricity Authority’s Patong office said that power poles and cables had been an eyesore for tourists. He said the construction brought them underground as part of an effort to beautify the area.

The move to install cables throughout Patong began in 2019 and finished in 2021. But in Phuket’s city district, Mayor Saroj expects the construction to be completed in less than a year. Time will tell if it can be done.

SOURCE: The Phuket Express | The Phuket News