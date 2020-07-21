“Ghost-riding” bikers charged after leaving scene of fatal accident

A woman, who allegedly caused a fatal road accident, has told police that she didn’t stop to help the victims because “others were helping”. 50 year old Jampa Boonmajuab was riding her bike in the wrong direction, or “ghost-riding” as it is commonly referred to, which caused the death of one woman and injured another. The accident occurred in Samut Prakan province, just south of Bangkok.

Jampa was followed by 54 year old Somsak Pomnoy when a bike travelling towards them, on the correct side of the road, had to veer sharply out of the way, hitting a parked car. The 38 year old female driver, named as Nuchanart Thasiboon, was killed in the collision, while the pillion passenger, 34 year old Benjawan Mcdull, broke her arm.

A report in Nation Thailand says Jampa and Somsak have now turned themselves in at Muang Samut Prakarn Police Station, having initially failed to stop at the scene. Meanwhile, Somsak, who works as a motorbike taxi driver, says motorbike taxis habitually drive on the wrong side of the road in that area as it takes less time than travelling 500 metres to the nearest U-turn.

Both have been charged with driving on the wrong side of the road, failing to stop and help after being involved in an accident, and dangerous driving resulting in death or serious injury.

Riding a motorbike against the traffic is so commonplace in Thailand that it has its own name. Known as “ghost-riding”, the practice is illegal but the law is rarely enforced. A 2019 report by the Thailand Development Research Institute quoted statistics from the Royal Thai Police that said bikes riding on the wrong side of the road, speeding, poor driving skills, and cutting in front of other vehicles, accounted for nearly half of the country’s bike accidents.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand