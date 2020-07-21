Connect with us

Politics

Thai Army wants to purchase 1.35 billion baht replacement VIP plane

The Thaiger

Published 

2 hours ago

 on 

Thai Army wants to purchase 1.35 billion baht replacement VIP plane | The Thaiger
    • follow us in feedly

With most of the country’s fleets of commercial jets grounded due to the bans on international travel and limited domestic flights, the Thai Army says they’re planning to buy a new aircraft for “general use”. The plane is reported to be a Gulfstream 500 private jet valued at 1.35 billion baht. The plane would be bought under the 2021 fiscal year budget. The army has not confirmed the aircraft type at this stage.

The army says the plane would replace its old Beechcraft 1900 aircraft that has been in use for over 3 decades, saying they were having a problem sourcing spare parts. The manufacturer of the Beechcraft told the army that they’d stopped manufacturing the plane and that spare parts would “no longer be available”.

The army claim that the new plane is necessary to replace its ageing turboprop Beechcraft for the transportation of senior army personnel and VIPs.

A document showing the army’s plan to procure “a medium-sized aircraft” circulated online after it was found in amongst other army documents.

The Army say their purchase was originally listed in the 2020 financial year budget but was put off until next year because of the onset of the Covid-19 restrictions and budget re-directions. Thai media have scrolled through Gulfstream’s price lists and assumed the new aircraft would be a Gulfstream 500.

The Royal Thai Army already own 8 “VIP transport aircraft”.

Thai Army wants to purchase 1.35 billion baht replacement VIP plane | News by The Thaiger

SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Pattaya Mail

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Events

Police meet to discus legal action against pro-democracy protesters and organisers

The Thaiger

Published

16 hours ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

Police meet to discus legal action against pro-democracy protesters and organisers | The Thaiger

Following Saturday’s large protest at Bangkok’s Democracy Monument on Saturday afternoon and evening, Bangkok police are now pondering whether to prosecute the organisers for defying the emergency decree – the part of the law that prohibits large public gatherings. The protesters were demanding the dissolution of Parliament, the drawing up of a new Constitution and an end to official limitation of free expression. Some estimated 2,000+ people (the estimates have grown over the past 2 days), congregated at the Democracy Monument in protest of the Prayut government. The Metropolitan Police Bureau, Crime Suppression Division, Technology Crime Suppression Division, Special Branch, […]

Continue Reading

Politics

Cambodian officials deny knowledge of Wanchalearms disappearance

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

1 day ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

Cambodian officials deny knowledge of Wanchalearms disappearance | The Thaiger
FILE PHOTO: Wanchalearm Satsaksit

“We know nothing.” Cambodian authorities continue to deny any knowledge of the disappearance of Thai activist in exile Wanchalearm Satsaksit. They claim that Wanchalearm failed tot make any further visa renewal request after his current visa expired at the end of 2017. They say that no Cambodian agencies have any additional information about his whereabouts or disappearance other than what has appeared in news reports. Thai Lawyers for Human Rights reported that Sitanun Satsaksit, Wanchalearm’s sister, received a letter on July 15 informing her of the progress of the request made by the Committee on Enforced Disappearances on June 10 […]

Continue Reading

Politics

A new generation of political voices are demanding to be heard

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

July 20, 2020

By

A new generation of political voices are demanding to be heard | The Thaiger

Saturday’s pro-democracy rally is the largest street demonstration against the ruling Thai government since the May, 2014 military coup which brought General Prayut to power. The momentum for political change is coming from a new, younger generation, most who would have been just kids during the tumultuous Thaksin years and not even in high school when the military ousted the elected Yingluck government in 2014. Over a 1,000 young Thais and pro-democracy alliances were part of the largely peaceful protest organised by Free Youth movement and the Student Union of Thailand. It was held at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok late […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending