Fuel tanker and bottle truck collide, causing traffic chaos in Ayutthaya

A fuel tanker collided with a truck carrying bottles, causing massive debris and traffic disruption in Nakhon Luang, Ayutthaya province. The clean-up operation began at 5.30am today, with local residents assisting police and Phut Thai Sawan Foundation in clearing the broken glass from the road.

An 18-wheel fuel tanker was found in the middle of the road with a crushed front and a shattered windscreen, while a nearby 10-wheel yellow and white truck carrying bottles experienced extensive damage to its rear. The bottles had scattered across the road, blocking passage for other vehicles. Nearby locals helped to sweep the broken glass and open up the road before a fire engine from Nakhon Luang Municipality cleaned the area again.

The driver of the bottle-carrying truck, 46 year old Teerapan Jearnnoi, said he was transporting a large number of bottles to a recycling factory in Bang Ban, Ayutthaya. When he reached the accident site, he heard a loud noise from the back of his truck and thought the strap holding the back door shut had broken. He pulled over to inspect and discovered that the fuel tanker had crashed into the back of his vehicle, causing the bottles to break and scatter across the road. The police swiftly cleared the road and took both drivers in for questioning to proceed in accordance with legal procedures, KhaoSod reported.

Three years ago, a fuel tanker truck driver died in the northern province Lamphun after crashing into a car. The truck carrying fuel overturned and caught fire. The body of 59 year old Nikom Kamchan was found near the wreck after firefighters extinguished the fire. It’s the second fuel tanker fire in the past week.

Twenty-nine year old Patcharin Somsawan says he was driving downhill and going around a curve when the truck hit her car from behind. The truck flipped upside down, bursting into flames. Patcharin says she suspects brakes on the truck failed as it was driving down the hill. Police are still investigating. To read more click HERE.