Thailand’s CCSA warns against domestic travel as Covid wave hits record high

With the number of Covid-19 patients now at a record high, and the fast-spreading Delta variant becoming more prevalent, health officials are urging people not to travel. During the daily press briefing by Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, a spokesperson said “the CCSA would like to urge everyone to avoid trans provincial travel at all costs.”

“And, if travel is necessary, we urge that the travellers isolate themselves and inform Village Health Volunteers or local health authorities of their arrivals as soon as they come to their destinations and observe the measures that have been announced by the provincial health authorities.”

Some provinces are requiring domestic travellers to be tested for Covid-19 before entering the province. Phuket as well as the islands off the coast of Surat Thani, Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao, require travellers to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test result issued no more than 72 hours before arrival. Those who have received both doses of the Sinovac vaccine, or at least one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, can enter the islands without being tested.

