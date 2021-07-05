Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand’s CCSA warns against domestic travel as Covid wave hits record high
With the number of Covid-19 patients now at a record high, and the fast-spreading Delta variant becoming more prevalent, health officials are urging people not to travel. During the daily press briefing by Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, a spokesperson said “the CCSA would like to urge everyone to avoid trans provincial travel at all costs.”
“And, if travel is necessary, we urge that the travellers isolate themselves and inform Village Health Volunteers or local health authorities of their arrivals as soon as they come to their destinations and observe the measures that have been announced by the provincial health authorities.”
Some provinces are requiring domestic travellers to be tested for Covid-19 before entering the province. Phuket as well as the islands off the coast of Surat Thani, Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao, require travellers to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test result issued no more than 72 hours before arrival. Those who have received both doses of the Sinovac vaccine, or at least one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, can enter the islands without being tested.
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
👋 Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
🔍 Post a free Thailand classified ad or view events in Thailand
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter, or ask about advertising
👍 Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News
📺 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Thailand’s CCSA warns against domestic travel as Covid wave hits record high
UPDATE: Rescuer killed, at least 60 injured in Samut Prakan factory explosion
Indonesia bars unvaccinated foreign visitors as Delta variant spreads
Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!
Power outages coming to Kathu, again
Thailand News Today | Factory explosion, Covid visa extensions, Samui ‘Sandbox’
Top 8 laptops for productivity you can buy in 2021
Thailand low on Covid-19 vaccines, priority given to at-risk groups
Pattaya parents want reduced or waived tuition fees
Top 8 Tablets you can buy in 2021
PM in self-isolation after close contact with Covid-19 at “Sandbox” reopening
4 schools in Phuket close over Covid fears
Deputy Health Minister officially reopens Phuket Town’s Lard Yai Walking Street, encourages Covid cooperation
Monday Covid Update: 6,166 new cases, Delta variant on the rise, provincial totals
Man films stranger leering at him in Pathum Thani shopping Centre bathroom
Chaiyaphum man allegedly slits father’s throat
Bali plans 5-year visa scheme for digital nomads as island stalls reopening
Travelling to Phuket for the Sandbox starting tomorrow, July 1
Inside Phuket’s Sandbox – Questions answered | VIDEO
Thailand tourism officials predict best and worst case scenarios for reopening
Police warn of Covid-19 vaccine booking scam by fake insurance company
Bangkok sex workers and bar staff call for monthly cash handouts
Thailand’s virology expert: give Sinovac to children over 3
Bangkok airport police stop Chinese with babies, seize fake birth certificates
Man gets marriage certificate tattooed on his forearm, ink presumably permanent
Phuket opens – Around 300 seats sold for July 1 arrival flights
Tuesday Covid Update: 4,662 new cases; provincial totals
Sunday Update: 5,916 new infections, provincial totals, news briefs
Moderna import process hasn’t begun, pending payment
American expats in Thailand continue to urge US to provide vaccines to citizens overseas
3 planes arrive in Phuket; 25 on 1st flight, 400 expected today
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket1 day ago
Inside Phuket’s Sandbox – Questions answered | VIDEO
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Police warn of Covid-19 vaccine booking scam by fake insurance company
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Moderna import process hasn’t begun, pending payment
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Sunday Update: 5,916 new infections, provincial totals, news briefs
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bangkok Red Line launches August 2 free rides for 3 months
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
AstraZeneca cuts monthly vaccine deliveries from 10 to 5 million
- Thailand4 days ago
Department of Land Transport tackles motorbike delivery boxes
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
PM in Phuket visit calls for cooperation in making re-opening a success