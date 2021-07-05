Connect with us

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thailand’s CCSA warns against domestic travel as Covid wave hits record high

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Flickr

With the number of Covid-19 patients now at a record high, and the fast-spreading Delta variant becoming more prevalent, health officials are urging people not to travel. During the daily press briefing by Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, a spokesperson said “the CCSA would like to urge everyone to avoid trans provincial travel at all costs.”

“And, if travel is necessary, we urge that the travellers isolate themselves and inform Village Health Volunteers or local health authorities of their arrivals as soon as they come to their destinations and observe the measures that have been announced by the provincial health authorities.”

Some provinces are requiring domestic travellers to be tested for Covid-19 before entering the province. Phuket as well as the islands off the coast of Surat Thani, Koh Samui, Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Tao, require travellers to show proof of a negative Covid-19 test result issued no more than 72 hours before arrival. Those who have received both doses of the Sinovac vaccine, or at least one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, can enter the islands without being tested.

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
👋 Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
🔍 Post a free Thailand classified ad or view events in Thailand
🔔 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter, or ask about advertising
👍 Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Google News
📺 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Coronavirus (Covid-19)18 seconds ago

Thailand’s CCSA warns against domestic travel as Covid wave hits record high
Central Thailand16 mins ago

UPDATE: Rescuer killed, at least 60 injured in Samut Prakan factory explosion
World1 hour ago

Indonesia bars unvaccinated foreign visitors as Delta variant spreads

Thailand: Reopening Coming Soon!

Advertise onThe Thaiger

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in Thailand - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages!

READ MORE

image
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Phuket2 hours ago

Power outages coming to Kathu, again
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand News Today | Factory explosion, Covid visa extensions, Samui ‘Sandbox’
Product Reviews2 hours ago

Top 8 laptops for productivity you can buy in 2021
Thailand2 hours ago

Thailand low on Covid-19 vaccines, priority given to at-risk groups
Thailand2 hours ago

Pattaya parents want reduced or waived tuition fees
Product Reviews2 hours ago

Top 8 Tablets you can buy in 2021
Phuket3 hours ago

PM in self-isolation after close contact with Covid-19 at “Sandbox” reopening
Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 hours ago

4 schools in Phuket close over Covid fears
Thailand3 hours ago

Deputy Health Minister officially reopens Phuket Town’s Lard Yai Walking Street, encourages Covid cooperation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 hours ago

Monday Covid Update: 6,166 new cases, Delta variant on the rise, provincial totals
Thailand5 hours ago

Man films stranger leering at him in Pathum Thani shopping Centre bathroom
Crime6 hours ago

Chaiyaphum man allegedly slits father’s throat
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand6 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending