Elderly woman captivates by sitting for exam, proving it’s never too late

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod.

An inspiring story emerged recently when a Thai woman in her sixties turned up smartly clad in a student uniform to sit for an exam. A touching narrative unfolded around the woman, eager to learn and position herself as a role model for her grandchildren—highlighting that it’s never too late to embrace education.

The conversation came into the spotlight when Pawida Chantakanal, affectionately known as Teacher Pat from Ayutthaya College, shared her unusual encounter with the senior student during an exam around 12.30pm today. Teacher Pat was both surprised and captivated upon seeing the woman, aged between 60 and 70, wearing a university uniform and confidently joining others to take the exam.

Teacher Pat could not resist capturing her admiration in a clip by interviewing the elderly student. The lady shared that she was studying to better comprehend when her grandchildren talked, as she wanted to be their role model. With the knowledge she’d acquired, she planned to apply it to upgrade farming activities at home. Interestingly, she also held a leadership role in her community, reported KhaoSod.

Having been a student for one to two years already, focusing on agriculture, the mature student truly showed determination. Travelling alone by train to reach the examination centre, she thoroughly went through her exam and was the last one to finish. This act left a deep impression on Teacher Pat, as it was her first time witnessing such an event.

Follow us on :













She’d heard people broadly say, “One can study at any age,” but seeing the reality struck different chords. It fuelled her desire to motivate anyone considering higher studies. Emphasising the elderly student’s unwavering commitment to learning, Teacher Pat encourages people to consider that age should never be a boundary when it comes to education.

Last year, a 100 year old woman in Pattaya was reportedly alive and kicking. The woman, Ladda Rattanaoran, has passed a physical exam “with flying colours,” according to Pattaya Mail. To read more click HERE.