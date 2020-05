Baby born after mother gives birth at checkpoint in Chai Nat | The Thaiger

A baby boy was born at a checkpoint in Chai Nat, Central Thailand yesterday morning after a mother in labor made an emergency stop at one. The road block had been set up to check on travellers for Covid-19.

The 30 year old mother and her husband were headed for the local hospital in Chai Nat, but couldn’t make it in time.

Nurses and health officials were working at the checkpoint and were able to help delivery the baby. They say the baby was “strong and normal,” according to Bangkok Post. They were then taken to the hospital when mother and the new baby were OK to be transported.

Some see numbers on the car as a lucky sign, and Thai Residents says local lottery players are looking for tickets that have 6416, the car’s license plate number.

SOURCES: Thai Residents| Bangkok Post

