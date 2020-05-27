Baby born after mother gives birth at checkpoint in Chai Nat | The Thaiger

Central Thailand
Baby born after mother gives birth at checkpoint in Chai Nat
A baby boy was born at a checkpoint in Chai Nat, Central Thailand yesterday morning after a mother in labor made an emergency stop at one. The road block had been set up to check on travellers for Covid-19.
The 30 year old mother and her husband were headed for the local hospital in Chai Nat, but couldn’t make it in time.
Nurses and health officials were working at the checkpoint and were able to help delivery the baby. They say the baby was “strong and normal,” according to Bangkok Post. They were then taken to the hospital when mother and the new baby were OK to be transported.
Some see numbers on the car as a lucky sign, and Thai Residents says local lottery players are looking for tickets that have 6416, the car’s license plate number.
SOURCES: Thai Residents| Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
3 quarantined returnees confirmed with Covid-19 in Thailand (May 26)
Today, in the Centre of Covid-19 Situation Administration’s daily press conference, Dr. Taweesilp confirmed 3 new cases of coronavirus in Thailand, of which all were recorded as quarantined overseas repatriates. This brings Thailand ‘s total of confirmed Covid-19 cases to 3,045. The death toll remains at 57 fatalities with no additional deaths reported today.
Dr. Taweesilp says from the new cases all 3 patients either had mild symptoms or were asymptomatic. They are all in quarantine and under supervision.
“The first case is a 51 year old Thai masseuse, who had previously returned from Russia on May 12 and was quarantined in Chon Buri province. She had no symptoms but tested positive for the disease yesterday.”
“The two others are Thai men who returned from Kuwait on May 24 after a business trip and were quarantined in Samut Prakan province. They were coughing and tested positive yesterday.”
Of the total accumulated cases, 2,929 have recovered, including 1 patient who was released in the past 24 hours and 59 patients remain in hospitals.
Dr Taweesilp said that, in the past 4 weeks, in most of the country (65 provinces), no new Covid-19 cases have been recorded.
“The situation is improving thanks to public cooperation. Now we are heading towards the third stage of easing business and activity that were closed during lockdowns. It is likely to cover some higher-risk businesses and activities. They may resume with strict disease control measures.”
Chonburi, where Pattaya is located, has had no new confirmed cases in over a month. Phuket has also reported 0 new cases today but with 9 patients still receiving medical care.
SOURCE: The Pattaya News| Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Transport
Thousands of people have been travelling between provinces
… but not quite as many as before, so far. The Director General of the Department of Land Transport says that more people have been using the inter-provincial buses services after the government recently easing Thailands’ lock down situation.
He says…
“Although some long distance services are still not in operation to comply with the night time curfew, many inter-provincial routes of around 300 kilometres are open and have seen many commuters.”
“The department will gradually add buses to facilitate increased use and maintain social distancing.”
The department has announced that there were just under a million passengers per day using public buses running between Bangkok and nearby provinces from March 1-25, (the period before the State of Emergency).
- 141,240 passengers per day taking buses between the capital and other provinces,
- 9,128 using buses between provinces,
- 2,379 using buses within a province.
Reports have revealed that after the emergency was effective across the nation from March 26 to May 1, there was a decrease in the number of passengers with 472,210 passengers per day travelling from Bangkok to surrounding provinces, 4,090 from the capital to other provinces, 5,612 on inter-provincial routes and 2,156 passengers between provinces.
After the lockdown was eased on May 2 up to today, the number of passengers has increased to 508,490 per day travelling from Bangkok to surrounding provinces, 6,000 from Bangkok to other provinces, 9,020 on inter-provincial routes and 4,020 passengers between provinces.
SOURCE: Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Ayutthaya welcomes visitors after restrictions lift
Ayutthaya is welcoming visitors again after months of empty temple grounds as another set of restrictions were lifted over the weekend, allowing temples and historical sites to open back up. Thailand’s economy is dependant on tourism and officials hope to get at least some domestic trips up and running by June.
The Ayutthaya governor says the province is now safe from the coronavirus with no new infections in the past month, the Bangkok Post reports. Altogether, there were 8 coronavirus infections in the province. 1 person died. To prevent a second wave, visitors must abide by prevention practices such as wearing a face mask, using hand sanitiser, taking temperatures and social distancing. The Buddhist temples Wat Phanan Choeng and Wat Yai Chai Mongkhon had the most tourists over the weekend.
Thailand’s economy basically runs off tourism, but the closed borders and freeze on incoming international flights (excepting chartered repatriation flights) has caused a collapse of the tourism industry. The Tourism Authority of Thailand, TAT, expects the number of foreign tourists to fall by at least 65% this year. Most industry pundits are expecting it to be a lot higher.
President of the Tourism Council of Thailand told the Post that more than 3,000 tourism-related businesses submitted loan requests adding up to 12.7 billion baht, but only 36 cases worth 87.2 million baht have so far been approved. For now, the country is focusing on revamping domestic travel after the pandemic, starting a campaign called “We Love Thailand.” The TCT president says reopening sites and business for domestic tourists will give tourism operators a “lifeline”.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | Bangkok Post| Nation ThailandKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Central Thailand prepares for return of thousands of Burmese workers
Baby born after mother gives birth at checkpoint in Chai Nat
Covid-19 update: 9 new cases, all imported (May 27)
Gunman kills 3 at Northern Thailand radio station
4 new board members for THAI restructure, 1 has airline experience
Alleged drug runner busted with methamphetamines valued at 18 million baht
Unemployed elephants: Some return to the wild, others sent to work in logging business
5 Thai students test positive for Covid-19 after returning from Saudi Arabia
Dozens get hospitalised after eating raw meat salad
Internet service blocks PornHub, backs down after outrage
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Bank report predicts extended timeframe for Thai tourism recovery
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, May 26
Woman charged after abandoning cats at Wat Pho
UPDATE: ‘Bleach mum’ was the maternal mother of sick boy
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
Bars, nightlife venues may reopen early to mid-June if virus remains in check
Police arrest 3 involved in mystery woman’s marijuana syndicate
19 kilograms of crystal meth, valued around 10 million baht, seized on Thai train
Phuket’s lost summer – looking to 2021 for tourism recovery
Thailand’s property market set to experience brokerage megashift
Pattaya massage shops petition government to be allowed to reopen
Thai car production hits 30 year low
More trouble for ailing Thai Airways as Airbus calls in its debts
Man arrested for growing 1,200 cannabis plants
State of emergency likely to remain through June
Officers demand 5 million baht bribe, hundreds riot – VIDEO
Man smashes coffee cup on policeman’s head after being told to wear a mask
Accomplice in Chiang Rai robbery found hanging in Phayao forest
‘New normal’ seen in shopping malls across Bangkok
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 2
Thailand News Today – April 1, 2020
Trending
- Thailand5 hours ago
Thailand’s monsoon and wet season explained
- Economy2 days ago
Phuket’s lost summer – looking to 2021 for tourism recovery
- Business3 days ago
Thai Fruit Golden Month festivals to be held in 8 Chinese cities
- Bangkok4 days ago
Gas explosion in Pathum Thani destroys garage, 10 cars
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Phuket chef hands out over 2,000 free meals
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
Curfew may be shortened another hour – Midnight to 4am
- Business3 days ago
New Thai Airways board will nominate 4 ‘professionals’ to execute restructure
- Business3 days ago
Pattaya hoteliers complain about alleged “quarantine kickbacks”